On November 20, 2026, the Moon enters Aries, while the Sun is in Scorpio. Both zodiac signs are ruled by Mars, giving Friday's one-card tarot horoscope reading a strong, fiery influence.

Mars symbolizes courage. Today's collective tarot card is the Emperor, also ruled by Mars. So, get ready to make what you want happen. Don't give up, even if it feels like nothing is happening or things are taking too long. Just stay true to yourself.

Here's your daily tarot horoscope reading for Friday, November 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Temperance

The Temperance tarot card is a card of patience. While you aren't always known for being patient, this is a good sign you can learn and grow by leaps and bounds in this area on Friday.

Today's motto is everything in moderation, Aries. When you love something, you *really* love it, which makes you want more and more of it. But on November 20, moderation is your new best friend. Remember: less is almost always more.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Chariot

The Chariot card reminds you to hold on to your resolve on Friday even if giving up seems like the sensible choice. A lot is at stake. It's not easy rebuilding a reputation once an unpleasant experience has tainted it.

On November 20, a sudden change in circumstance redeems you in a big way. What happened may never be forgotten, but a wonderful event can replace the memory people choose to remember you by.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star

What would you do without hope, Gemini? Hope is everything you are, and Friday's Star card reminds you that the universe is there for you. It's life-giving when you share your knowledge and give of yourself.

When you help others, especially your friends, you improve their situation, and something changes inside you, too. You feel better about yourself, and you stop thinking about your problems. Your focus turns to hope.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Strength

You're so strong and capable. That's what the Strength tarot card reveals for you on November 20. Work may feel harder today than usual. You are ready for the challenge, Cancer.

No matter how challenging your work is, you prove yourself to be a tough yet compassionate leader. Friday may just be the beginning of a great change in your career. Even if it doesn't lead to a promotion, you at the very least are about to have a lot deeper respect for yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Judgment

The Judgment tarot card means what it sounds like. A thoughtful and high-integrity thinker. That's you, Leo! So trust yourself.

You can tell a good thing when you see it. Yet, you often question yourself when it seems others doubt your common sense and good judgment.

Stand strong. Stubbornness can be viewed as an ugly trait, but sometimes it's necessary when you have no other choice but to stand your ground.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man isn't an easy card to pull. It's a sign that you may find yourself in a really tough situation on November 20. You might have put someone else's needs ahead of your own, even though it feels like you're losing precious time.

Being patient is hard. But it's not the same as giving up on yourself. People like you are rewarded for believing in someone enough to wait for things to get better in due time.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: The Hermit

The Hermit is a quiet tarot card that tells you to return to a reflective, almost spiritual practice.

Look inward when you have time on Friday. Make time for peace and rest. Something good will happen when you allow yourself a day just for you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess

You are powerful. Yet, even with all that inner strength, Scorpio, it's still best to lead with gentleness. You might not realize you're being too assertive until you hurt someone's feelings. You can be intimidating.

Pay attention to how others feel around you on November 20. Show up with firm and kind love. A little bit of care can go a lot further than harsh words.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Emperor

The Emperor is a fighter tarot card that indicates powerful determination and leadership. On November 20, you might feel like someone's pushing your buttons, making you want to snap back.

Try not to say things you don't mean, Sagittarius. Power isn't just knowing when to show your toughness. It's also sensing when it's best to pull back and not say anything at all.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Fool

You're ready to go on a new adventure. The Fool card represents rushing impulsively toward an opportunity even though you don't have all the details.

As the saying goes, life often happens when you're busy making plans. You might be unprepared, and things could be more convenient. The point is to take a risk and bet on yourself, especially when you truly believe an opportunity is right for you.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower

Aquarius, it's best to be honest. The Tower card is an abrupt moment when you're surprised by how things change. And not always in a way you like.

The funny thing is that as quickly as something goes wrong, it can turn back around again. An off moment can happen in a relationship or at work, and you are left wondering what to expect next. And you discover what you need to know and how to resolve it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

The Sun is a very positive sign for your day, Pisces. On November 20, you can be sure that what you have planned will turn out great!

Even if today has a few darker moments, beautiful things often come from bad times. Something wonderful is coming into your life soon. You're working a little harder to make a relationship work, and that is making a huge difference.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.