Around this time of the year, the last thing we want to dwell on is work. We just want to enjoy our people and reflect on the past year. Well, good news. Life's so much more relaxing for three zodiac signs on November 20.

During Lilith direct, we can finally chill without bringing in all the negativity that usually comes the second we even dare to relax. For these astrological signs, there is no need to do anything else on Friday. This is a day to rest and feel gratitude for a job well done.

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1. Capricorn

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You've put in a year's worth of work, and right now, you feel like you're ready to kick back and take it easy. The entire vibe of the month has you wanting to just relax. And honestly, you've earned it.

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During Lilith direct, you not only get to relax, but you get to gloat a little too, which isn't a bad thing. You've done so much this year, Capricorn. It's OK to be proud of it.

Plus, you're now able to chill, and for you, this feels like an actual vacation. Well, good for you. You came a long way, and you deserve to see the fruits of your labor. On Friday, kick up your feet and relax. Don't worry about a thing!

2. Virgo

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Now that we're nearing the end of the year, you may want to take a moment to reflect on all you've accomplished so far. It's been a very long, hard road for you, Virgo. But through it all, you persevered. That's paying off big time now.

You get to smile a very broad smile during Lilith direct. On Friday, you realize that you've worked so hard, and that all of this work has brought you to a very fine place in your life, indeed. Good for you!

You rarely pull back to see all you've done, as you are usually so deep in it. But on this day, during this extra special transit, you're able to be proud of your achievements. And celebrate them too! It's time to relax. You deserve it.

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3. Taurus

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You don't like to complain, but wow, have you put in a lot of work this year. While it always pays off, it sure took its sweet time doing so. You're starting to feel as if you want to direct your energy towards relaxation. At least a little bit.

During Lilith direct on Friday, the energy is more uplifting than it is relaxed, but that's not stopping you. You're putting your energy into something fun and non-work-related. You did the work, and now it's time to play, Taurus. It's time to have fun!

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So, kick back and enjoy what you created. You certainly worked hard enough to get to this place, so you might as well live your life the way you want to. Nice going! You should feel so proud.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.