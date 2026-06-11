3 Zodiac Signs Attract The Most Success When They Don’t Follow A Traditional Career Path

Many people follow a traditional career path, working their way up the corporate ladder, promotion by promotion. Yet, this doesn't work for everyone. According to an astrologer, some zodiac signs thrive when they opt for the untraditional.

Astrologer Alice Hu claimed that three astrological signs attract the most success when they have a "portfolio career." This means that instead of investing all your energy into one job, you create a portfolio of sorts. "You might be doing part-time work, have your own business, and be a writer," Hu explained. "It's a combination of different roles, different opportunities that drive more than one income stream for you, and honestly, this is the future."

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1. Aquarius

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You are a free-thinking innovator, and a traditional career path can feel stifling. "Aquarius is a sign that loves freedom [and] loves to do things differently," the astrologer said. This definitely extends to your career.

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You are not meant to spend your days sitting in an office. While you are very intelligent, you are also the rebel of the zodiac. Your sign is ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden change and rebellion, after all. You are very independent and often struggle to take orders from others, which is why a portfolio career is the perfect fit.

Hu encouraged Aquarians to "do their own thing [and] go after the crazy idea that has been living in their head." You certainly have no shortage of out-of-the-box ideas. While other people may think you're strange, you are not afraid to challenge the status quo and pave your own, unique path forward.

2. Gemini

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Your zodiac sign is represented by the twins for good reason. Gemini is the sign of duality, meaning you have an adaptable and dynamic personality. Yet, this also means you can't do one thing at a time, even when it comes to your career.

"Geminis can't do only one thing or else they'll feel too boxed in," Hu explained. "Gemini friends have many interests. They know so much, and so having a portfolio career meets their many needs."

You are endlessly curious, and so you attract the most success when your career allows you to explore different interests and ideas. You get bored easily and often feel trapped in a traditional career or strict routine. You thrive when allowed to follow your whims and learn about a wide variety of topics.

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3. Sagittarius

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You are known as the free spirit of the zodiac, so it should come as no surprise that you find the most success in a career path that allows you freedom. You love to travel, and definitely don't want to wait for your PTO to be approved before booking your next adventure.

"[Sagittariuses] want to have the ability to kind of explore the world [and] do things their own way," the astrologer said. While an unstructured career path may be intimidating to others, you are endlessly optimistic. You are not afraid to take a risk, as you have all the faith in the world that it will work out in your favor

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You have a deep desire for knowledge and learning new things. A portfolio career allows you to explore different topics and even different parts of the world. You are also known to struggle with commitment and find the most success when you don't force yourself to commit to a single career.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.