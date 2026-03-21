Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, March 22: Let Your Heart Take The Lead Today

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for March 22, 2026. Mars in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, creating the perfect space for a deep connection to flourish.

With Mars and Jupiter both in water signs, this energy both encompasses your forever love and has the emotional depths you’ve been seeking. Whether you've been struggling to improve your relationship after a challenging period or hoping to meet the person meant for you, this is your sign that it’s possible. Let your heart take the lead and direct you toward the relationship that has always been destined for you.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 22, 2026:

Aries

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Build a relationship that is better than any dream, dearest Aries. On Sunday, Mars in Pisces and Jupiter in Cancer put the focus on your home life and committed relationship.

This is a good time to listen to your intuition. Whether you’re looking to make improvements on your home or finally move in with that special person, this energy supports it. Just be sure any decisions you make come from your soul.

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Taurus

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Have compassion, Taurus. Whether it’s your partner or you who needs compassion at this time, it's important to approach a situation from an emotional place. Be forthcoming and direct with your feelings.

While talking with others helps you process, you can’t come to any decisions until you sit down with the person in your life. Focus on what you want for yourself in the future, and not just what seems like a convenient option in the moment.

Gemini

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The universe supports you, Gemini. The energy of Mars and Jupiter brings in an era of greater abundance. This helps you know what you want from life, and also brings in new offers for love and romance.

Whether this is a new relationship or the progression of an existing one, you should feel truly adored and social on Sunday. Allow yourself to bask in this energy, knowing this is everything you’ve always deserved.

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Cancer

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Don’t be afraid to try something new, Cancer. Jupiter recently stationed direct in your zodiac sign, where it remains through June 30.

This energy helps you attract new people and opportunities for romance into your life. You just need to allow yourself to try something new. Don’t be afraid of an untraditional connection or one that involves long-distance, as it may be just what you need at this stage of your life.

Leo

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Invest in who you can grow with, Leo. A relationship isn’t defined by the good times or the photographs of smiling faces. Instead, the test of a true and lasting relationship comes down to how you move through the difficult times together.

On March 22, focus on the person you can keep growing with. It doesn’t matter if they agree with each decision you make, but rather their commitment to keep building a life together.

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Virgo

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Allow your life to expand, sweet Virgo. Whether you have already been building a relationship or just met someone new, you must allow them to expand your life. This comes through new opportunities, perspectives, friends, and social circles.

Remember that you aren’t meant to force anything in your romantic life, including keeping everything the same. Embrace change, and allow this relationship to work its magic on the parts of your life that have felt stuck.

Libra

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There is nothing wrong with focusing on yourself, Libra. On Sunday, you feel a pull between focusing on yourself and an ongoing situation in your romantic life. This is not the day to make any decisions about love or to curtail your plans to suit someone else’s desires.

Instead, invest in what you need to feel your best, and focus on your own success. There are other times to devote yourself to your romantic life, but be sure you’re feeling your best when you do.

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Scorpio

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On Sunday, you are beginning an exciting and beautiful new journey, Scorpio. That is, if you allow yourself to. Be sure that you’re saying yes to travel opportunities or new offers of love.

Whether you’re single or already with the love of your life, you are urged to embrace newness and adventure. Yet, it must be a choice that you make. As much as you may fear leaving your comfort zone, right now you are being supported in doing just that.

Sagittarius

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Focus on creating a healthier relationship, Sagittarius. On March 22, Mars in Pisces and Jupiter in Cancer help you improve the emotional connection you have with your partner.

Be sure that you’re holding space for what your partner needs during this time, as well as being honest about your own desires. This helps you create a healthy and lasting relationship, but you must do the work that this requires.

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Capricorn

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It’s time to open up, Capricorn. Nothing ever changes unless you choose to change it. March 22 favors an important and emotionally deep conversation with the person you are in a relationship with or have feelings for.

With Mars in Pisces, this is a conversation that you must initiate, but with Jupiter in Cancer, it goes better than you’re hoping for. Don’t be afraid to take a leap of faith and share how you really feel. After all, that is the only way you can manifest your romantic desires.

Aquarius

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You are allowed to change your life for love, Aquarius. The changes that you begin making on Sunday are connected to you living your best, most fulfilling life. You are now certain of what you deserve, and with the power of the universe, you can make it happen.

This has to do with creating greater time and space in your life for a relationship based on what is most important to you. Whether it involves someone you’ve already been seeing or finally opening yourself to new love, let yourself embrace positive changes.

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Pisces

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It’s all on you, dearest Pisces. Yet, on March 22, it won’t feel like a weight. You know that this is a privilege. Mars in Pisces helps you take action on your desires, while Jupiter in Cancer promises emotional fulfillment and happiness.

This energy indicates that you need to make the first move in a romantic situation, or finally allow yourself to follow your heart. You know exactly what you are meant to do, and this is the moment to take action.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.