Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 22, 2026

After March 22, 2026, life finally gets better for three zodiac signs. The Sun is conjunct Neptune, and we're working our way into a much lighter time.

On Sunday, our approach is gentler and much more creative. During this transit, we get to experience a different kind of good fortune. It's a direct result of the kind and compassionate effort we put in. This day brings a sun-shiny energy that inspires the best in these astrological signs. It's our day, for sure!

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1. Cancer

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Cancer, all those beautiful intentions you have in mind are finally entering manifestation mode during this lovely transit, Sun conjunct Neptune. On Sunday, you finally get to work on those creative projects you've been drooling over. It feels like a serious wave of good fortune.

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Why not indulge? Why not pour your heart into something crafty and creative? Doing so brings you immense joy. Creativity is a powerful force, and you use it to your advantage on March 22.

Following your inspiration puts your mind at ease and lets you know that you have a handle on things. Life gets so much better when you live it your way.

2. Virgo

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March 22 is so excellent for you, Virgo, because you do something that you never do. You let go of control. Wow! That's so not your MO, and yet it's a relief in ways you had no idea were even possible.

No one can blame you, really. It's hard to let go when you think you're doing the right thing. Yet, when that right thing starts to go sour, you have to know when to release it. Grasping tightly to control only hurts you.

So, on Sunday, when the Sun forms a conjunction with Neptune, you decide to let go. Once you do, you get to experience a whole new kind of good fortune. It's the kind that comes from trusting that, no matter what, everything is going to work out. Your life is finally getting better. Nicely done!

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3. Scorpio

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You're at the top of your game, Scorpio. On March 22, the Sun forms a conjunction with Neptune. This alignment delivers some powerful insights and even shows you how to use them to your advantage. You feel good during this day. For once, you're feeling healthy and happy.

Your fortunate era begins with self-trust and confidence. Something within you that tells you that, whether you've done this before or not, it's time to trust that you can. During this transit, you trust yourself and your abilities.

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You're working with the universal powers during this time. You want only the best for both yourself and those around you. Altruistic? Maybe, but it's the truth. You are in the mood for goodness on Sunday. Your life is finally starting to get so much better, and you plan to keep this positive vibe going.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.