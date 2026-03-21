4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 22, 2026

On March 22, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. During Mars trine Jupiter, we're looking at confidence and the kind of action to back it up.

The sign these astrological signs receive on Sunday tells us it's now or never. If we are to live up to our word, then it's go-time, kids. Right now. We either act as one, or we all crumble down, and we're not about to do that. It's time to use our power to stand up and do the right thing.

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1. Gemini

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During Mars trine Jupiter on March 22, you get a huge burst of inspiration, Gemini. Whenever you get this way, you become so charming that others can't help but follow you wherever you go. You have a lot of power on Sunday, and your direction is strong enough to take others with you. Like it or not, you're the head chef on this day. Yes, Chef!

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You're the person who figures out how to get around the hard things, and your brilliant mind helps others see the simplicity in what you're doing. The universe gives you the sign, and you make it happen, Gemini. Nicely done!

2. Leo

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You find that whatever ideas you come up with during Mars trine Jupiter on March 22 are instantly backed by those in your life who mean a great deal to you. Feeling the respect of your peers means a lot, but it also keeps the fire of inspiration burning. It helps you take on a leadership position, where you can do your best work.

The universe signals that it's the right time for you to lead with all your heart. Right now, friends and family are right there with you, waiting on your word, Leo. Take advantage of this moment.

3. Sagittarius

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You get a sign from the universe on March 22 that confirms to you that you're exactly where you are meant to be. That is a very comforting thought, Sagittarius. This is not about the past or the future. It's about what you can do right now, in the present moment.

Wow! That's quite inspiring. It even has you taking risks that might be scary because you believe so strongly in yourself that it's all worth it. Optimism for the win, Sagittarius! You've got this.

4. Capricorn

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You have an amazing way of taking charge when no one else can, Capricorn. You just have a natural way about you when it comes to leadership. During Mars trine Jupiter on March 22, you get a sign that encourages you to take the lead.

We really need a leader like you — someone who thinks and plans with the best possible future in mind. You're a good person, Capricorn, and you don't plan to let anyone down. Respect from others translates into confidence within yourself. At this point, you know that your power is merely a reflection of the belief others have in you. What a nice thing to know!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.