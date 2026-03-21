4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On March 22, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting powerful abundance and luck on March 22, 2026 during the powerful Sun-Neptune conjunction in Aries.

Aries represents fresh starts, but there's something symbolic about how Neptune is the first planet the Sun connects with while in Aries. This is the first time the Sun connects with Neptune in Aries this year. Neptune is about dissolving. That's why it's associated with confusion.

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Sun conjunct Neptune implies fresh starts that aren't all that clean cut. You may have to remove something from your life first. Since Aries can imply resource losses, it could be that you feel like what you need is scarce, but these astrological signs overcome any challenges and actually achieve incredible abundance and luck. Whew.

1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, the Sun and Neptune in Aries imply that to attract abundance and luck in your life, you need to heal from past hurts that sabotage your life now. On March 22, you may see how certain patterns in your adult life are related to your childhood.

It's never easy to address these matters, but you'll see that doing so gives you confidence you hadn't felt before. You recognize the various ways you've held on to old beliefs during moments when you overreact. But you know what you want: to win! You're ready for a glow-up and have the life of your dreams! Spring is here, and you're ready for it.

So, you hit the reset button by focusing on what you can control, and that doesn't include the past. The moment those thoughts creep up, you redirect your focus to the present. There may be some sadness about the time you lost, but you're not sacrificing another minute to the past; instead, you're investing in yourself and your future.

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2. Cancer

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On March 22, the Sun and Neptune meeting in Aries remind you that there are things that you need to get rid of when it comes to your career. Since Neptune involves turning something into liquid, perhaps you have been sad about a matter out of your control.

It's time to release it to the powers that be. Surrendering itself can be hard, but you know that getting uncomfortable is also a path toward peace. You set boundaries, then take the time you used to worry about to do things within your power. You're retraining and empowering yourself. Good for you.

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3. Libra

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When it comes to love and relationships, Libra, you often give your whole heart away. Sometimes that's hurt you and causes you to hold back when cultivating future connections. But on March 22, you get to a place where you realize this fear has to be outgrown.

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There will be moments where being vulnerable feels too high-risk, and you'll want to pull back into your shell. But to have an abundance of luck in love, you need to heal and move forward even if you feel afraid. Letting go of your expectation of being hurt is replaced by the expectation of being loved. This one small change is so subtle, but it changes everything for you, Libra.

4. Leo

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With the Sun and Neptune in Aries, you come to a place that's humble and a little bit uncomfortable to you. You learn to stop being so independent. You can ask for help and get the things that you need from others. On March 22, you see how these two areas intersect and release the vision that you are the only person who is there for you. In the past, others may have let you down.

But that was then; things change, and you're wiser now. You sense when to ask and to whom, and that's a big shift from what you thought before. Knowing the difference helps you to know who you can trust when you need to be open and intimate about your needs.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.