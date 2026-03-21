5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Sunday, March 22

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on March 22, 2026, when the Sun is in Aries and the Moon is in Taurus.

The Sun is naturally ruled by Leo, but when in Aries, its highest, most incredible energies are expressed. It's a time for play and creativity. No sign understands the needs of Leo's expression like Aries! The Moon in Taurus feels confident and held securely. Worries feel easier to let go of on Sunday because there's so much good to focus on.

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These astrological signs have great horoscopes on Sunday because the universe presents an opportunity to upgrade their lives by doing something unique and new. Your feelings are in a good space. Your heart is ready to embrace dreams and do something that you've never done before.

1. Aries

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Your personal and financial lives light up on March 22, Aries. With your birthday month ahead of you, you feel so eager to take this season seriously. Even if finances are challenged, you believe in yourself. The Sun in your sign helps you to see how you're powerfully positioned to do things differently.

As the Taurus Moon in your money sector represents an exalted past, even if you've once failed. You can use your history for wisdom. You make great decisions today. You discover what's profitable and follow the path that takes you to where you need to be.

2. Gemini

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Your friends are a source of comfort on March 22, Gemini. In fact, you find a way to end a toxic situation and move in a more positive direction. It can be so hard to let go of what's familiar. In fact, you may have argued with friends about why you should hang in there and see a situation through. But an exalted Moon in your sector of hidden enemies gives you confidence.

Gemini, you bet on yourself and stop playing games. You realize that your friends were right after all. They saw in you what you didn't see in yourself. You were once beaten down, but now you are done letting the world hold you back. You're going to get back into the ring and win!

3. Virgo

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Your career lights up when the Sun is in Aries. You feel so much bolder than is typical for your pragmatic nature, Virgo. On March 22, you realize that you have been holding yourself back from the life you're meant to live. Playing small has felt safe, but today you want to put yourself out there and try something new.

Virgo, the Moon in Taurus reminds you that true adventure is what you're meant to pursue. It's not always easy to be brave when you're apprehensive or afraid to try. But two exalted planets today help you see what's within your heart. You finally brave it out and move forward.

4. Libra

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What you want is there for you in a way you could never imagine, Libra. The Moon in your intimacy sector is showing you all that you desire in your life. You want closeness and the ability to share secrets. You want someone you can confide in and trust.

The Sun is saying you can have it all. But you'll need to work for it, even if it feels impossible right now. You have to learn how to be brave and fight for the things you want in your life. If you want love, go for it. Go all in! As the universe gives you your best, give your best in return.

5. Pisces

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You are not someone who likes to push your opinion on others, but today you don't have to. Your thoughts seem to transfer easily through action. You communicate through body language and your interactions. On March 22, with the emotional Moon feeling safe and secure in the sign of Taurus, your feelings are nestled and nurtured, too.

Being where you feel OK being yourself means you can make the right decisions. You can put your attention and time on what matters. You feel like you've been given your life back through confidence in the form of strength, inner hope, and self-respect.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.