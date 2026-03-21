3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On March 22, 2026

On March 22, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting wealth. Mars forms a trine with Jupiter on Sunday, and our finances are looking pretty great.

It doesn't get any better than a Jupiter trine when it comes to manifesting what you want to come into your life. With Mars in the picture, there's no more waiting around. Wealth is heading our way, right now.

These astrological signs have been working long and hard on a project that has a very good chance of coming through for us. Because of our positive vibes, we literally attract all that is good. Mars helps to amplify that ambition. On Sunday, we have the drive to see this thing all the way through.

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1. Taurus

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Finally, on Sunday, you can feel the momentum building, Taurus. You can finally start to live out that dream that, so far, has only lived inside your head. Mars forms a trine with Jupiter, and things start to move quickly.

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This power-packed transit is really working for you. On this day, you're getting things done and setting up plans to achieve the life of your dreams. You are attracting wealth easily because your mind is clear.

You aren't hassled with distractions. It's quite the opposite. You know exactly what you want and how to get it. So, on this day, you find that it's quite easy to both make and keep money. Nicely done!

2. Leo

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On Sunday, when Mars forms a trine with Jupiter, you attract great wealth, Leo. What's more is that you do so in such a way that others notice, and surprisingly enough, they want to help you along your way. There's no jealousy or resentment toward you, despite the wealth you are attracting.

This is a great season for you, Leo, as your ideas are blossoming into something tangible. You know where this leads, and during this Mars-Jupiter alignment, the sky's the limit. Nothing is standing in your way of attracting great wealth.

The beauty about how you go about this, is that you're so generous when you attract money. You don't hoard the wealth. You share it, and everyone loves that. Of course, they do!

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3. Capricorn

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Attracting wealth and abundance is just part of the plan with you, Capricorn. None of this is new to you. However, the luck that starts to pour in on Sunday is unusual, just because it is so obvious. Still, it is very much welcome in your life.

What takes place during Mars trine Jupiter on March 22 seems to be boundless. It feels as though you're the one holding the controls and you're not stopping this game any time too soon. Why would you? Things are really looking up right now, especially when it comes to the numbers in your bank account.

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This is what proves to you that you've always been on top of things. Accumulating wealth is just part and parcel of who you are. This is your domain. Own it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.