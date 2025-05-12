Your love horoscope is here for May 13, 2025. When the North Node speaks to Jupiter on Tuesday, a change occurs in each zodiac sign's relationship. The North Node in Pisces will square with Jupiter in Gemini, helping you see that the messy aspects of life allow you to manifest your romantic intentions.

Jupiter in Gemini is lucky, but it also helps you understand how each moment is part of you manifesting your desired future. While Jupiter brings the ability to see the larger picture, the North Node in Pisces represents your divine fate. Fate is your destiny and purpose defined by your soul contract in this lifetime, although it may differ from the plans you’ve made for yourself. Becoming your best self is messy, but so is manifesting your great love. No question, it's worth it.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What the daily love horoscopes have in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 13:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your shadow side holds immense value, dear Aries. You don’t need to feel embarrassed or critical of your insecurities, wounds, or fears.

Shadows are a part of you, and are just as valuable and worthy of love as those traits you’re proud of.

As the North Node in Pisces squares Jupiter in Gemini, you will have an epiphany within your inner self.

This moment may lead to an important conversation within your relationship. However, it truly is a massive shift in how you see love and yourself.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a deep breath, Taurus. You may feel frustrated by the relationships around you today, not just in your romantic life, but also in your family and social circles.

Take a deep breath and realize that it’s not just about how people treat you but also what you accept.

The energy of the North Node in Pisces and Jupiter in Gemini represents the stripping away of illusions and the power you have over where you decide to take your life.

You can’t keep feeling bad about how others treat you unless you accept it.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cocreate with the universe, dearest Gemini. As the North Node in Pisces squares Jupiter in Gemini, you may feel like nothing you’ve been trying to manifest is working out.

In your romantic relationship, it might feel like you’re not being seen for who you are, leading you to be overlooked and taken for granted.

Yet, instead of simply trying to achieve success, reflect on what it would look like if you co-created with the universe.

Go where you are directed instead of trying to force what it is you want.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always a way, dear Cancer. The North Node in Pisces and Jupiter in Gemini will bring about the realization that there is always a way to improve your relationship or manifest the connection you’ve always desired.

Yet it won’t be found in listening to others' opinions.

Pisces lights up your house of luck, Jupiter is in your home of intuition, reminding you that the only way forward is to start listening to your inner self.

Don’t waste time on regrets about not doing it sooner. Instead, just remember this moment and how it feels in your soul.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have a choice as to whether you will participate in drama, Leo. You are known as one of the zodiac signs who tend to be dramatic, and you’ve recently prioritized your inner peace.

Today, there will be a situation in which a friend, or someone you thought of as a friend, creates drama in your romantic relationship.

This doesn’t have to end your connection, though it may cause you to distance yourself from a friend.

Remember, you can take the high road and don’t have to stoop down to their level.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your dreams should never be at odds with your relationship, beautiful Virgo.

As the North Node in Pisces brings up visions of your romantic future, Jupiter in Gemini will emphasize your personal and professional dreams.

Unto their right, both energies are about helping you to achieve your fate; however, as they square off with one another, a crisis moment emerges.

Be sure you’re not putting aside your professional dreams or aspirations for your partner or to make a relationship work, as this situation will never work out in your favor.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to move forward, sweet Libra. The North Node in Pisces and Jupiter in Gemini will challenge you to follow your dreams today.

Oftentimes, the choice you need to make is the one that will scare you the most, yet that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.

The universe has been giving you opportunities to expand your life and take advantage of new opportunities all year.

If you find yourself in the same place you were in last year, you’re not allowing yourself to move forward.

Prioritizing your needs right now matters most because the opportunities around you won’t remain for much longer.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Heartbreak is the greatest catalyst for growth, Scorpio. It doesn’t mean it’s enjoyable or easy to move through, but heartbreak can be transformed into a beautiful new beginning.

Yet, you’ve been struggling with moving through a break-up or painful event in your relationship.

If you’re struggling to understand the why of the situation, then you may still be missing the lessons.

You can’t fully know why someone made a particular choice, but you can lean into the lessons and understand the purpose, which will bring you the closure you seek.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose love, Sagittarius. The North Node in Pisces activates themes surrounding home and family, while Jupiter in Gemini tempts you with a great love. Yet, the two are at odds, representing that a choice must be made, and it will have lasting repercussions.

Your romantic relationship should never isolate you from those you care about. You must also make sure you are choosing the love that resonates with your soul.

This may involve letting go of familial obligations or wounding in order to take a chance on love, or it may simply involve trusting in your own growth.

No matter where you find yourself, be sure you choose love in every moment.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Work to make it better, Capricorn. Work is what you do, yet you must invest this energy and focus on your romantic relationship instead of your career.

The energy of the North Node in Pisces and Jupiter in Gemini will create a need for you to work to improve your relationship or romantic life. This will also involve many honest conversations, so be sure you’re not avoiding or stonewalling a partner or love interest around this time.

Share what’s on your heart and be willing to do whatever it takes to improve this situation.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a moment for yourself, beautiful Aquarius. If you’ve been working hard to manifest and build the relationship that honors your worth, that could feel challenged today.

An issue may arise in your current connection or appear as interference from a third party. This situation may trigger you to feel that your partner doesn’t treat you as you deserve, but you are being urged to take a moment to reflect.

A trigger doesn’t mean that it was your partner’s intention or that they consciously did something to hurt you.

Instead, a trigger is a reminder of the past, so it would be worthwhile to explore this on your own instead of lashing out against someone who genuinely loves you.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should never come with restrictions, dearest Pisces. As the North Node in Pisces encourages you to ascend into a higher version of yourself, there are restrictions in your life holding you back.

This is your wounding, family relationships, or a current romantic connection; what you think of as love is restricting your journey.

When this issue arises, try to approach it with the person and let them know how their actions affect you.

You will also need to be aware of healthy boundaries to find the balance between loving them and demonstrating your love for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.