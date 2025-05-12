We all have an idea of what the perfect relationship looks like in our heads. While there are certainly fundamentals that we’d all love to have, like great communication, conflict resolution skills, affection, and honesty — all things that psychology experts from Johns Hopkins know solidify healthy relationships — there are also a million little things that truly define the connections we all dream about.

According to psychology, it's the small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul that make all the difference in whether or not you have a healthy relationship. Of course, you can have solid intimacy and communication, but the uniquely tailored things partners prioritize in their relationship are truly what sets a thriving connection apart from the average one.

Here are 11 small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul, according to psychology

1. She remembers the small things

Whether it’s they way you take your coffee or a hand-crafted gift she knows you've always wanted, one of the small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul is remembering the little things. According to a study pubished in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, experiencing love on an everyday basis, even if it's expresses in small and subtle gestures, boosts well-being, self-esteem, and purpose in partners.

It has a big impact on our self-esteem to be in a relationship that not only values us and our contributions to a shared partnership, but allows us to feel seen and heard in our own unique individual personality as well.

2. She tries the things you like

While planning date nights that center around newness — like doing something neither partner has ever tried or done before — tends to promote closeness, according to a 2021 study, there’s power in simply trying something new that your partner loves. Whether it’s a sport, a new restaurant, or a genre of their favorite movies, trying something new for your partner, even if it’s not your thing, can help to foster better intimacy and trust in a relationship.

Trying things her partner likes is one of the small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul. She’s willing to exert time, effort, and space to something you love, even if she would never choose to do it on her own.

3. She listens without judgment

While communication and honesty may be two of the most important relationship pillars, the way they manifest on a daily basis can also be subtle and small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul, according to psychology.

Things like active listening and crafting a judgement-free safe space for her partner is one of the ways healthy women embody the healthy relationship pillars. Whether they’re arguing about something or having a casual conversation, she listens more than she talks, makes him feel heard in impactful ways, and is intentional about how she expresses her open emotions and needs.

4. She’s open with her vulnerability

A study from Tel Aviv University argues that crying around your partner can actually strengthen your relationship. It’s a clear display of vulnerability that many people misguidedly hide or demonize in their partners. By being open with her vulnerability, a woman who loves you from the depths of her soul can express her emotions, craft a safe space, and deepen a connection to a more meaningful and intimate place.

By mirroring that openness, speaking about feelings without reservation, and leaning into the discomfort of vulnerability, everything in a relationship grows — from communication to emotional support and physical intimacy.

5. She talks about the future together

Many people, even in long-term relationships and marriages, struggle to envision the future with their partner when they’re going through a rough patch or even dealing with resentment, mistrust, or lacking communication on a daily basis. They don’t talk about the future in terms of "we” or crafting goals together, despite being under the same roof.

However, talking about the future together and actively planning a healthy path forward is one of the small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul, according to psychology.

6. She compromises easily

According to marriage therapist Claudia de Llano, compromise is all about mutual respect. Can you make adjustments, change your mind, and listen to better understand and hear what your partner needs?

"When we compromise, we validate our partner’s feelings, needs, desires, and aspirations. We are showing them that we respect them, their needs matter, and that their point of view is valuable,” Llano adds, “even though it’s different from our own.”

Of course, it’s not just about compromise and finding a perfectly happy middle ground with your partner all of the time. It’s also about sacrificing the things you envisioned, the things you want, or the things you feel like you need for the sake of supporting and loving your partner. Women who truly love you from the depths of their soul will both compromise and sacrifice willingly, without keeping score, harboring resentment, or even expecting anything in return.

7. She gives compliments often

While they may seem small and subtle, regularly giving compliments to a partner can actually significantly stabilize a relationship and bond you to your spouse, according to a study published in the Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience journal.

Whether it’s a compliment on their appearance or a reminder of the traits you love about them, don’t underestimate the power of giving out praise often.

8. She speaks highly of you to other people

While it can feel all too easy to speak negatively about your partner to friends or complain about them in a social setting, speaking highly of their partner, whether you're in a great place with them or not, is one of the small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul, according to psychology.

She’s not willing to sabotage or sacrifice the wellbeing in her relationship for the sake of bonding with friends by complaining or gossiping with little to share.

9. She helps you reach your goals

While achieving and celebrating accomplishments and goals might seem like a big thing, the way a partner helps to empower, support, and guide you in accomplishing your goals is one of the smaller and subtler ways they express their love for you.

For example, a woman may give up quality time in the evenings so you can practice your favorite sport, go to the gym or put in some extra time at work, making sure you have enough time to make progress toward accomplishing your goals. Even just being there to emotionally support you and push you to grow can be one of the small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul.

10. She empowers you to spend time alone

Great partners know that the healthiest relationships are characterized by each partner’s individuality. While spending quality time doing things together and simply being in the same space is certainly important, the power of making room for alone time as a couple is equally necessary.

One of the small clues a woman gives when she loves you from the depths of her soul is empowering you to spend time on your own indulging in hobbies you enjoy or working on your personal growth. Doing this helps both partners to not only develop and grow themselves, but to show up better for each other in their shared relationship.

11. She notices your mood

The best partners are not only in tune with their own emotions and needs, but also with their partner's. Of course, they’re not mind readers, but they can sense a shift in their partner's energy and adjust or seek to reassure them accordingly.

By noticing her partner’s mood and being able to anticipate their needs, a great wife and partner can provide emotional support easily, especially in a relationship where one partner might be less comfortable expressing vulnerability or sharing their needs on their own.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.