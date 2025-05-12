The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 13, 2025

On May 13, 2025, we see significant shifts in our daily tarot horoscope. The card that flew out of the deck during today's shuffle was the Wheel of Fortune, which foretells luck when you work hard to climb the ladder of success. You may leave some people behind, but today, there's adventure to chase.

Yesterday's Full Moon in Scorpio is behind us, and as it wanes, it works its way into the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Sagittarius is associated with Temperance, the sign of waiting and patience, and it's also about adventure and freedom. We are being told to be patient! Hard work requires delayed gratification, and adventure in the future awaits us as we pursue our dreams.

The daily tarot horoscope's message for each zodiac sign on May 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

You may see something you consider destructive or end a situation you love, but remember that your mind can fool you into thinking what you know is beautiful or that change is a step down from where you are now.

Think of how nature revives itself: the bud has to die for the flower to bloom and water has to move to remain fresh. This is the same for you, Aries.

You have to keep moving forward, leaving what you know to see who you are in the future. Are you ready to explore it?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You're a fixed zodiac sign, meaning your thoughts can become so stuck in one idea that you refuse to budge and try new things.

Today's challenge from the reversed Eight of Swords is to overcome your bullish trait and see that there are new ways to view life.

You may not want to change, and that's normal — you're human. But give things a chance to evolve naturally and go with the flow. You can learn to adapt, can't you?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Make room for the healing process to begin. You love to think, but even though thinking can be great for your mind, it can drain your body and emotional resources.

Today, rather than thinking, let your mind find a place where there's silence.

You may feel overwhelmed by all you need to do. Resting may feel high risk, but if you allow your nervous system to slow down and give everything in you a chance to settle, not only do you self-regulate, but the universe does too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Let a mentor guide you today, Cancer. Let yourself see how someone on your side can show you how to think differently than you do now.

A mentor is a unique person who reveals to you in a small snippet what they know from years of experience, perhaps things you'll never have to go through yourself if, and only if, you're ready and willing to listen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Sometimes, you can feel that fantasy is much better than reality, and that is when your mind starts to wander, believing in things that may not be true.

It's one thing to dream a big dream and work to make it happen, but there's a fine line where delusion takes dreams too far, and nothing you do in manifestation works.

Today, ask yourself what you're working toward. Is it possible, or are you trying to rewrite destiny at the cost of your fate?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

Everything you do each day adds up to something you want or need, and if you misapply your time and energy, the same is also true in the opposite direction.

You don't get what you want or need. You get something you wish you did not have.

The World tarot card is as much of a blessing as it is a warning. It reminds you to choose your path with wisdom, or when you get where you want to go, regret will follow rather than joy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Play can sound like a child's game, but there's magic that happens when you let yourself do things that are simple and fun without any expectation.

Your creativity unlocks, your imagination starts to come alive, and those energies transfer into your real-world life, where your job demands you to devise solutions and solve problems.

Today's request from the Page of Cups is to let yourself have fun, even when it feels like you don't have time to. Doodle. Laugh. Crack a dad joke. See how it impacts the rest of your life by the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Even when you think you don't have any power, you have some authority over what you do or say in life.

It can feel like all the power lies in the cards you are dealt, but what may mean the most is what you do with them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The universe wants to unleash abundant growth in your life, Sagittarius. The Hanged Man means that to embrace all it is, you may need to let go.

Let go of your expectations of what this period of your life should look like, or where you think you should be. Surrender to the process. Then, you can let the universe freely work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Peacemaking isn't always about avoiding conflict. Sometimes, you need to address a problem that already exists.

You don't always fight to tear away; sometimes, arguing serves the purpose of rebuilding and restoration. When you find yourself in conflict, consider how or if you can debate to restore a relationship if that's what you want.

The real question is, do you?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's the little things that make life sweet, Aquarius. What small task do you do that makes you feel safe and secure? The Six of Cups calls you back to the past and reminds you of childhood when life was a little simpler.

What did you think you'd be when you grew up? Are you disappointed or glad with how things turned out in your adulthood? Today, reminisce and use what you feel to foster new ideas of what this stage of your life can bring.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Life can be a type of group project, and how you react to the idea that you may need to depend on others to do what you want speaks volumes about yourself.

Today's Three of Pentacles tells you to let the world in on your visions. It also indicates your need to be more vulnerable with others.

Do you hide your needs or reveal them? Do you try to be strong, or when you feel like you need help, ask for it?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.