4 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On May 13, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on May 13, 2025. A little bit of flexibility goes a long way, and on Tuesday, these astrological signs who are mendable and pliable in their thoughts see good fortune come to them and some happiness, too. Flexible thinking comes naturally to mutable signs. Today, we feel a boost in energy right when the Moon leaves Scorpio and enters the sign of Sagittarius.

The Moon is powerful in Scorpio, but it's luckier in the sign that Jupiter rules. Sagittarius energy is naturally lucky by wit, skill and energy. It's said that luck is more important than skill or hard work. When the Moon is in Sagittarius, we feel like we have a season ruled by Jupiter. Jupiter rules luck and spirituality; both foster the Law of Attraction.

Jupiter gives you a bit of an edge when you do risky things in business. It helps you to get what you want from life in massive amounts. Let's see what this means for the two lucky zodiac signs attracting some big luck and abundance on Tuesday.

1. Sagittarius

So when the Moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, it alerts Jupiter in Gemini that life is good. When life is good, emotional walls drop in the hearts of people. Guess what? This happens for the universe as well.

So, we have luck coming in the form of belief and thinking, which means there's no cap on what the universe can deliver today. Whatever your zodiac sign wants, pursue. Your pursuit will reward you according to your faith.

Since you're a sign that believes in abundance and that there really are no glass ceilings you can't break, you find out that you can have all your heart's desires. You discover your bravery, ask for what you want, and know it's coming to you in some way today.

2. Gemini

You like it when things start to change. You can sense that change means opportunity, and you're always open to trying new things. The Moon coming into Sagittarius means you may see sparks flying in a relationship. It also means that doing Sagittarian things creates a momentum that leads to money down the road.

This is the perfect time to create a money journal or make a money tree in your house. You can decide to go back to school to earn a quick certificate that boosts your value at work. You might even choose to return to a spiritual practice that helps you vibrate at a higher wavelength so you can attract money, and other things you want in your life, like inner peace and good health.

Whatever you decide to do today, the first step is taking you down a longer, more amazing journey that you know will end up in luck and feeling like abundance isn't just what you have; it's a lifestyle and mindset centered on wealth.

3. Virgo

You usually don’t associate luck with letting go of control, but today, that’s exactly how abundance finds you. As the Moon enters Sagittarius you're reminded that loosening your grip doesn’t mean losing your way. It means letting good things meet you halfway. This is especially true when it comes to relationships and financial opportunities that don't fit your usual checklist but offer more freedom and joy than expected.

You may get a surprising yes today, maybe from a boss, client, or even someone you've been emotionally distant from. Let the unexpected delight you instead of trying to outthink it. Today’s energy is about letting the universe fill in the blanks for you.

You attract luck not by working harder, but by trusting that what you’ve already planted is enough. Step back a little, soften your expectations, and you’ll realize things are already aligning. A little mess, a little spontaneity. That's your secret sauce today.

4. Pisces

For you, Pisces, the real jackpot today is emotional clarity. You’ve been waiting for a sign, a turning point, something that gives you confirmation you’re on the right track — and Tuesday delivers it. With the Moon in Sagittarius lighting up your career and reputation zone, a path that once felt foggy now reveals itself. The luck here isn't just external, it’s that you finally know what you want and aren't afraid to say it out loud.

Don’t be surprised if someone in a position of influence reaches out or if something you put effort into a while ago suddenly reappears in a lucky, rewarding way. There’s magic in your timing right now and it’s because you’re aligned with what you truly believe you deserve.

When you stop doubting your instincts, your path lights up. Trust your hunches today, Pisces. They're not just feelings, they're directions.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.