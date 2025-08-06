Love Horoscopes Are Here For August 7 — The Universe Is Testing Relationships

Daily love horoscopes are here for August 7, 2025. On Thursday, the planet Mars speaks to Uranus, creating tense energy in each zodiac sign's relationship. Don't be surprised if you feel like your perspective is being tested.

Mars in Libra wants to work together and to find a way to make your relationship not just last but be the best that it can. However, Mars carries an independent energy that can make its time in Libra challenging. Meanwhile, Uranus is known for bringing the change you need, not the change you necessarily want. While today’s energy is positive, you will want to focus on what is best for your relationship, rather than just yourself. This will be crucial to relationships, as Uranus will bring up opportunities or events that you couldn’t have planned for. Let's see how each astrological sign cultivates long-lasting growth in your love life.

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 7, 2025:

Aries

Aries, embrace the unexpected. There is a wild card energy at play in your romantic life today that could have you suddenly share your feelings with someone new or bring up an issue within your relationship.

This declaration will lead to changes in your relationship dynamics, so you must be sure about what you want to achieve.

Focus on what you hope for, so that even if the results are different, you will feel confident that you and your partner are in a better place.

Taurus

Taurus, it’s not selfish to prioritize yourself. If you don’t honor your needs, then no one else will. Today’s energy descends on your romantic life, be sure to own your needs confidently and do whatever it takes to prioritize yourself.

This energy creates a make-or-break situation within your relationship; however, it’s one that you’ve already known was coming. It’s just going to arrive sooner than you expected.

Gemini

Gemini, be honest about any change in your feelings. You are being called to expand your life and honor your wild, authentic self.

This may contradict your relationship journey, especially if you’ve been feeling a lack of connection recently.

However, you need to be honest about your feelings. While it’s not your partner’s job to make you happy, your relationship should be a source of joy and connection. If it no longer is, then it’s time to honor the redirection and be honest.

Cancer

Cancer, your intuition says it all. Your intuition is working overtime as you incorporate a new energy into your life. This prompts you to reevaluate your previous feelings and spiritual gifts, enabling you to utilize them for the greater good.

You may receive a sign or download today involving your home and relationship. This consists of being where you’re meant to be or being with whom you’re meant to be. Hold space for this realization and lean into the necessary trust to take action.

Leo

Leo, practice caution. You are experiencing a new sense of understanding that enables you to communicate more gently with your partner and loved ones. However, this may also lead you to realize that the relationship you’re in now is not meant to last forever.

With the impulsive and unexpected energy at play today, you may find yourself in the arms of someone other than your partner.

If that’s the case, proceed slowly and ensure you’re not trying to start something new before another project comes to an end.

Virgo

Virgo, seek what will last forever. You may be tempted today by another person or an offer that exploits your desire for material wealth and success. This person may be someone whom you’ve connected with through work.

If you’re single, be sure that this other person is too and be willing to ask the challenging questions that will give you the confirmation if you need.

However, if you’re in an existing relationship, you may want to take time to self-reflect and consider why your heart was open to this new connection, and whether it means an end is in store.

Libra

Libra, do something unexpected. You are being urged to throw caution to the wind and say yes to life. This could appear as a new romantic offer, but may also involve you choosing to do something that you’ve always dreamed of.

You are focusing on yourself, and because of that, you’re also ready to take radical action and do something unexpected.

Although it may not feel like it has to do with romantic matters, by seizing this chance to change your life, you will come into contact with the person who is meant for you.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your soul will never steer you astray. You are being urged to keep your plans quiet at this time. Be mindful of oversharing and avoid asking for others' opinions.

You are on the brink of a significant change in your life. While this will affect your romantic life, it’s also about your journey.

Continue to work through plans in private, but also be willing to take action when necessary. A significant opportunity will come your way today that you will have to trust beyond any logical evidence.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your partner should also be your best friend. Romantic matters have felt difficult for some time. That’s not to say you’ve been alone or unhappy, but they’ve felt complicated. You have been walking a journey of growth, yet it hasn’t been clear where you would end up.

Today may finally reveal a purpose to your path. Let yourself take time to bond in a friendship way with your love, and know that the two aren’t mutually exclusive.

You may have developed feelings for someone in your life, and it’s time to trust yourself to cross the line into romantic love.

Capricorn

You deserve all of this and more, Capricorn. Try to ground yourself as the day begins so that you can feel confident in making the choices that your fate will ask of you. Today’s energy brings about a sudden shift in your life, which will affect your career and romantic relationship.

It’s all positive, so there is no need to worry or fear change. Yet, you must recognize that you won’t necessarily have the time to process things before saying yes. Trust in where you are guided and remember that you deserve everything you’ve ever wanted.

Aquarius

Embrace new horizons, Aquarius. Today's energy will transform your romantic life and usher in an incredible new beginning. Although this favors an elopement or romantic proposition, it can also represent a beautiful new love affair.

You must be sure that you’re not letting any fears of losing your independence get in the way of what you have attracted into your life.

The past is behind you for a reason, which means you don’t need to worry about repeating any previous patterns.

Pisces

Say yes to what is meant for you, Pisces. You will focus on making positive changes in your romantic life and home setting today. While this may mean someone is moving in or out, it could also bring about an opportunity for relocation.

You have become quite comfortable in your current situation, so be sure to say yes to this new chapter, even if it involves a great deal of planning or change. Everything is happening in your favor, but you also must recognize that life can’t become better if you continue to avoid change.

