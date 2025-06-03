Your Love Horoscope Is Here For June 4 — The Day That Manifestations Come True

Your daily love horoscope is here for June 4, 2025. On Wednesday, Venus in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini, creating a desire for an exciting and adventurous romance for each zodiac sign. While this energy can help you throw caution to the wind or enjoy an evening with your partner, it’s also about certain lessons in your life coming to completion. While Jupiter has been moving through Gemini since 2024, it will shift into Cancer on June 9.

As Jupiter moves through the final degree of Gemini, it brings your intentions to fruition. Venus has helped you discover your inner truth, as well as what it takes to follow your heart with courage. As Venus and Jupiter align, the energy isn’t just about enjoying the day, but in recognizing that what you’ve been working hard to manifest is near.

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 4, 2025:

Aries

Embrace your new self, beautiful Aries. Over the last few months, you’ve undergone a personal transformation, not just internally, but also in your physical appearance.

This has been an opportunity for you to feel confident about yourself, allowing you to speak up more effectively in your romantic life.

As Venus in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini today, take a moment to realize that you’ve become the person you’ve always seen yourself as.

Use this energy to approach any communication in your romantic life, knowing that you deserve to be seen for the radiant person that you are.

Taurus

Only you know what is right for you, sweet Taurus. Today may bring the sudden realization of a truth that you can no longer ignore.

Venus in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini, helping you to understand what has felt off in your romantic life recently. Remember, you can’t ever teach someone how to treat you in the ways you deserve. Either they do, or they don’t.

Don’t be afraid to make a monumental decision in your life, especially if it’s coming from your heart.

Gemini

Live life to the fullest, Gemini. Jupiter has been moving through your sign all year, not just helping you to be your most authentic self but also improving your physical health and appearance.

As Venus in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you are in the spotlight.

This energy helps you enjoy time with friends and finally feel fully seen by your partner. You’ve earned this moment, so let yourself enjoy it.

Cancer

Your intuition never leads you astray, dearest Cancer. It has been challenging to silence the voice of the outside world so that you could learn to listen to your intuition, but you have.

It no longer matters what everyone else is doing or how they define a successful relationship. Instead, you’ve realized that if it makes you happy, then it’s worth pursuing.

Today will bring a rush of freedom into your life, as you realize you are truly living the life you have always dreamed of.

Leo

Everyone needs someone, dear Leo. The last few months have brought incredible opportunities for healing. This has helped you learn the difference between having people in your life who look good, versus those who are good for you.

The energy of Venus in Aries and Jupiter in Gemini could have you beginning an exciting new love affair or traveling with an existing partner.

You have done the work to honor what you truly need, and now it’s just about continuing to remember that there is nothing wrong with needing someone, as long as they bring good to your life.

Virgo

The only story that matters is yours, Virgo. It can be challenging to let go of the stories that govern how you live your life. Some of these are internal stories you’ve told yourself, while others are those that others have planted.

Yet it’s necessary to clear out what you don’t need, so that you can focus on your own life. Today brings the realization that you matter not just in terms of your own life, but in your relationship.

Never again will you shrink yourself to fit into someone else’s story, and that serves as the beginning of a brand-new chapter in love.

Libra

You can live your dream, beautiful Libra. You’ve gone through quite the karmic lessons recently in your romantic life.

Although the universe has been trying to reveal to you why it is all worth it, you’ve danced a bit back and forth between hanging on and moving into your healing.

However, as Venus in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you will realize that you not only can live the life of your dreams, but that you can receive the love you’ve always deserved.

Choose yourself today, and the possibilities for having all your dreams come true.

Scorpio

You only have control over your happiness, Scorpio. Venus in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini today, bringing in the realization that no matter how you might try to make others happy, you can only do that for yourself.

Be sure to prioritize your needs today, as you may need to establish a clear boundary.

This boundary will help you continue to transform your life and cultivate a deep soul connection, but you need to remember that your happiness must come first. Release the idea that you must make others happy and start focusing on your own needs.

Sagittarius

Your forever love has finally arrived, Sagittarius. Jupiter has been in Gemini since 2024, moving through your house of relationships, while Venus in Aries has heightened themes of joy and marriage since the start of the year.

You are being encouraged to embrace this energy and allow yourself to move into a new phase of your life. You are ready for commitment, and you finally know what real love genuinely feels like.

This is your chance to seize control of your destiny; remember that no matter what has happened in the past, you deserve this.

Capricorn

It’s not about what you have, but who you have to share it with, that matters most, Capricorn. You have been on a journey to create a love that not only fulfills your checklist but feels good to your soul.

As Venus in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you could be preparing to take a new step in your relationship.

Moving in together, expanding your family through pets or children would all be supported during this time. This moment is about you not just having life look like you thought it would, but having it feel better than you ever imagined.

Aquarius

Express your unique self, beautiful Aquarius. Venus in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini today, bringing up opportunities for conversations involving the future of your relationship.

This energy not only promotes discussions involving marriage, but it also allows you to express your inner truth.

Remember that your relationship doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s as long as it’s what aligns with your needs.

Use this as an opportunity to discuss plans in your relationship and share what kind of commitment you envision for the future.

Pisces

The end is only the beginning, sweet Pisces. As Venus in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini in their final degrees, you are holding space for an ending. Yet what is ending now is tied to having the space for a new beginning.

You are leaving behind the heaviness of the last few months and are moving into a phase of creativity and excitement. Let yourself get excited about love once again.

Use this energy to book something special for yourself or you and your partner. You have made it through one of the most challenging phases of your life, and so you deserve to celebrate this moment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.