5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On June 4, 2025

Starting on June 4, 2025, the Moon glides into Libra, and this brings great horoscopes to five zodiac signs. Across the table from the Moon sit Saturn and Neptune in Aries asking what you really want. Not necessarily what would keep the peace, but the very thing that would set you on fire and keep you anchored.

Tensions may rise for these zodiac signs who might find that text thread feels like a negotiation. Yet, it’s mirroring something back to you about your hidden desires and how it can be met with more courage. So, if there's a little dash of friction, see it as a gatekeeper that rewards devotion and clarity when you’re honest about who you are and what you want.

When you stop pretending ‘you’re above it all’ above wanting more, above being hurt, above craving a little beauty that lasts, you might catch a glimpse of the new architecture forming under your feet. There’s elegance and a great day here for five zodiac signs on June 4 — if you trust the edge.

1. Aries

Aries, isn’t it interesting how sometimes the only way we truly get a better look at ourselves is by seeing ourselves through someone else’s eyes? It’s not about losing yourself there, but about witnessing yourself in a new light. You can discover a whole new way of being with people who allow you to explore and expand beyond the margins of the persona you may have carried for years.

At the same time, this is an excellent opportunity to let others take the reins, to lean back instead of feeling like you have to lead the pack all the time, which can get exhausting. So, be in receptive mode, even if it feels unusual. You can slip into a resting space that makes you feel genuinely cared for.

In this cosmic portal, you can see a version of yourself blossoming that doesn’t just charge forward, but one that intentionally chooses your people and senses the right timing. And that's wisdom beyond price.

2. Libra

Typically, Libra, you’re the self-appointed diplomat who can walk into the room and read it in not just minutes but seconds, and so you do what you feel like is your duty. But you don’t have to do any of that, because there’s a dynamic between you and another that may challenge you not to try to do anything but be yourself without trying to micromanage every moment.

And so, you may feel the urge to keep the peace, to hold the aesthetic together, but what if your wholeness is the real beauty here? What if what you’ve been avoiding isn’t conflict, but the part of you that wants to be bold, direct, and undeniable? Either way, this isn’t about abandoning harmony. It’s about redefining it, so it includes you at full volume. When you stop shaping yourself to fit the moment, the moment starts to shape around you.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you may feel caught between what’s right in front of you and what you know in your bones to be true. The facts are loud, the messages are constant, and the conversations are sharp; yet underneath the noise, a philosophy is about to transition into something that fits a bit better for the version of you that is coming into your own today. Can you zoom out and ask yourself: Is the way I’m thinking still aligned with where I’m going?

The small talk, the fast replies, the quick reactions, they don’t ask much of you. But you’re being called to move from understanding to wisdom. Today's great horoscope is about finding a new language for yourself that feels like it’s conjuring up more power and less fear.

So take a look at the words you’ve been telling yourself about your life, and ditch the narration that’s making you shrink instead of feel taller. Speak to yourself from the place in you that remembers the horizon, because what you say today could change what you believe tomorrow.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, the world knows how powerful your leadership abilities are from the way you hold it all together, even while juggling a million and one things, to the delivery of what you promise yourself you will do. This cosmic landscape invites you to be honest about your feelings regarding life beyond the roles you play.

One beautiful trait of Aries energy is its forever youthful spirit, deeply understanding that life can be as simple as we make it. What matters now is whether your outer world reflects your inner anchoring, not just what others see, but what you stand on.

So your gift and your challenge are what's great about your horoscope: How can you choose external recognition that doesn’t require self-erasure, and success that includes your softness? Sometimes, true authority sounds like: I need rest. I need a home. I need to feel safe in my own skin before I conquer anything else.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you want to declare what is yours in the world. You know that the right audience can amplify you to whole new heights, expanding your heart and your connection to humanity.

With your chosen audience, do they inspire you or dilute your enthusiasm? Are you chasing applause or sacred alignment? Keep choosing to paint outside the margins, allowing yourself to creatively expand and attract new eyes that can also see the future you are emerging into.

Say the thing that feels too strange to share in the group chat. The vision gets clearer when you let your weirdness be witnessed. Let it be full of art.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.