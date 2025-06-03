Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For June 4, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for June 4, 2025. The Sun will spend the day in Gemini, and we are ready to spend time focusing on friendships with the Moon in the sign of Libra.

This energy is perfect for socializing and making new friends. It's a great day to plan a trip or hold a problem-strategizing session with someone you care about. You may find that solutions come easily to you. Now, let's take a look at what else is in store for you starting today.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Wednesday, June 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Aries, good news. You're right where you need to be. Today, believe that there is a divine plan for your life.

Things may not make sense, and you likely hope that certain fixed situations do change. Rather than feel unempowered by what you can't control, remember there are things that you can, and you have to make a decision that you will.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Taurus, everyone makes mistakes at times, and it's not easy to accept the human side of people, especially when you hold them in high regard.

You may wonder if the relationship can ever return to the way things were in the past. It might not, but the good news is that it could become much better. See what happens next.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Gemini, today, the progress you hoped to make may feel slow in coming. You might experience a few delays and wonder if you did something wrong.

Rather than blame yourself or consider a situation a bust, be patient. In the still moments of quiet is when the universe is working the most and in your favor.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Cancer, enjoy yourself. Today, you have a lot of great things going on in your life, but you may be so busy you don't take as good care of yourself as you know you should. Call time and command things back in the right direction.

Go for a walk. Take a breath of fresh air when you need it. Feed your mind and let yourself refuel so you can return feeling strengthened and ready to give your all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Leo, there's always someone out there who's guiding and protecting you, even when you feel alone in the world.

Your higher power is only one small prayer away from stepping in and giving you the resources and guidance you need. All you have to do today is ask for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Trust that when you believe in something and stand your ground, you're doing the right thing. You may wonder if it's better to compromise or let others have their way to maintain peace.

But staying true to yourself matters more. Authenticity isn’t always easy, but it keeps you aligned with who you are, and that’s what ultimately earns respect.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Libra, do you have summer travel plans? Be sure to tend to the details and get everything ready to go.

Even if your travel date is far in the future, this is the perfect day to address your upcoming needs and start the preparation process. Make your phone calls. Book your trip's details and be sure that everyone knows what's expected of them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Today, focus on getting your priorities in order, even if something lets you down emotionally.

You may feel unsure of how to handle the frustration that comes when things don’t unfold the way you hoped. It’s OK to feel that. Acknowledge it, but don’t let it pull you off track. What matters most still deserves your energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Stay optimistic. Today, you may feel ready to take on more, so use that energy to shape the life you want. Focus on your space and what supports your emotional well-being.

Small things can have a significant impact on your mood. Maybe it’s your favorite playlist, a quick reset, or something that makes you feel more like yourself. Keep moving in the direction that feels right. You’re more in control than you think.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Capricorn, you love the feeling of success, and today, you’re on track to reach your goals. Don’t hesitate to roll up your sleeves and give a little more effort, and it’s worth it to you.

Your discipline will pay off, especially when you stay focused on what truly matters. Stay consistent in your work, trust your process, especially if you have a solid plan in place. Then, watch how momentum builds. You’re closer than you think.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, believe in miracles today. When it feels like hope has left the chat, something good is going to happen for you.

It's a fantastic experience when the impossible turns around and becomes a story that you love to share and inspire others with. Today, you get to write that new narrative.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You’re winning, and it’s time to let that shine. You possess natural talent and creativity, and today is an ideal day to share more of that with the world.

Thinking about starting a blog, making art, or putting your voice out there? Try something small. Experiment with the idea and see where it takes you.

When you express yourself, opportunities find you. Let your gifts speak for themselves because they’re ready to be seen.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.