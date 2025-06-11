Your Love Horoscope For June 12 — Actions Mean Everything Today

The daily love horoscopes are here for June 12! The Capricorn Moon trines Venus in Taurus on Thursday, creating a marvelous opportunity in each zodiac sign's relationship to demonstrate and show love. Whether you are in a long-term partnership or newly dating, remember that actions often matter more than just words.

Venus is currently moving through Taurus until July 4, bringing ease, sensuality, and romance into your romantic life. With Taurus representing love languages centered on gifts and acts of service, demonstrate love through your actions. As the Capricorn Moon and Venus in Taurus meet, you can prove the strength of your feelings and commitment and create a secure relationship.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on June 12, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The best gifts are often unexpected, sweet Aries. Today’s energy may bring the revelation of a secret admirer into your life. Regardless of your relationship status, it’s likely you will consider this offer.

You’re not the type to lose sight of what you want, but you’ve also recently discovered what you deserve to receive in a healthy relationship.

As the Capricorn Moon trines Venus in Taurus, stay open to the possibilities and give love a chance, no matter where it’s found.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Today, you receive precisely what you deserve, Taurus. The Capricorn Moon and Venus in Taurus may bring about an opportunity to travel or a surprise getaway that your partner has booked.

Try not to second-guess what comes into your life or worry too much about where it will lead.

Instead say yes, knowing that having what you want begins with receiving it.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your dreams are real, dearest Gemini. As the Capricorn Moon aligns with Venus in Taurus, you will have an opportunity to make your current relationship everything you’ve dreamed.

This energy will involve adding a spiritual component to your connection, so try to develop a different outlook during this period. Consider booking a sound bath or crystal healing for you and your partner.

If you’re single, you may want to consider going solo, as it would be a great way to attract someone new into your life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Friendship is a great precursor to romance, Cancer. As the Capricorn Moon trines Venus in Taurus, you will realize that you have romantic feelings for someone whom you’ve thought of as only a friend.

While you may have had an inclination that your feelings have been building, today gives you the chance to finally take action. Rather than just expressing your interest or feelings to them, consider giving a gift that they enjoy or like.

Whether it’s their favorite meal, chocolates or coffee, use what you know about this person to show them just how important they are to you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your partner should add value to your life, dearest Leo. You prefer to live life aloud and exuberantly. Whether you mean to or not, you tend to attract attention wherever you go, and today is no different.

As the Capricorn Moon aligns with Venus in Taurus, you could attract the attention of someone that you work with or have met through professional connections.

This person would be older than you and also have a level of financial wealth that you aspire to. While this could be a positive relationship for you, be sure not to sacrifice your dreams.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take your relationship in an exciting new direction, dearest Virgo. The Capricorn Moon in your house of marriage and joy represents a genuine feeling of contentment in your romantic life.

Whether this is because you have the relationship you’ve always wanted, or you are feeling optimistic about attracting new love, you are feeling positive and hopeful.

As the Capricorn Moon aligns with Venus in Taurus, you are being called to enter a new direction in your romantic life. While this may lead to an impromptu elopement, it could also represent greater luck in finding your forever love as part of a beautiful new journey.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Create a space of love, Libra. Your home isn’t just where your heart is, but it’s also the space that cultivates love. The Capricorn Moon will align with Venus in Taurus, calling your attention to matters of home and domestic intimacy.

Consider ways to revamp your living space during this period, focusing on creating a space for love.

This energy would also provide the perfect backdrop for you and your partner to cook a romantic meal at home this evening.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Write it out, beautiful Scorpio. The Capricorn Moon will trine Venus in Taurus, encouraging you to write down your feelings in a love letter or poem.

While this energy requires you to express your feelings, it needs to be done physically. When you write down your feelings, you create something tangible that your partner or love interest can return to.

Feel free to not just talk about your feelings, but also share your hopes for the future, as it seems this person in your life has been holding back until they received the green light from you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The gift of time is often the sweetest, Sagittarius. Don’t worry about any elaborate expressions of affection today. Instead, focus on giving the gift of your undivided attention.

The energy of the Capricorn Moon and Venus in Taurus inspires you to turn off your phone and devote your time and energy to your relationship.

You may want to consider heading out onto the hiking trails or watching the sunset with the one you love. Remember, the gifts that mean the most are those that genuinely come from the heart.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the experiences of life, beautiful Capricorn. The Capricorn Moon and Venus in Taurus inspire you to focus on creative and enriching experiences to share with your partner today.

While you may feel committed to this relationship, it doesn’t hurt to infuse some fresh new energy into your connection. Consider visiting an art gallery or commissioning a piece of artwork.

This energy would also support the designing of or choosing of an engagement ring as well, but if marriage isn’t in the cards just yet, there are plenty of other ways to demonstrate your commitment to your partner.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Show the love of your soul, dearest Aquarius. The Capricorn Moon is in your house of subconsciousness, helping you to feel love on a deeper and profound level.

This may inspire you to have a feng shui reading done in your home, especially if you’re thinking of moving in with your partner.

Try to focus on how you can blend spirituality and romance into your home setting to help truly express not just the depth of your emotions but also who you authentically are.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The goal is never to stop falling in love with the same person, Pisces. Today’s energy of the Capricorn Moon trine Venus in Taurus helps you to develop an all-encompassing connection with your partner.

Consider choosing a book to read together, such as 'The Mastery of Love' by Don Miguel Ruiz. By expanding your mind while your partner does the same, you can develop a powerful mental and emotional connection.

If you’re single, consider attending a book reading, as it's a great place to forge a connection with someone new.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.