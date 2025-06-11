4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Luck & Abundance On June 12, 2025

Starting on June 12, 2025, four zodiac signs attract long-lasting luck and abundance with the Moon in Capricorn forming a harmonious trine with Venus in Taurus. It's time to get down to business!

When the Moon is in Capricorn, we become instinctively aware of the limits of our time and how we spend it. We set our minds on resourceful and intentional tasks that improve the future. With Venus in Taurus, we’re ready to take the long path toward the luxurious, love-filled life we know we deserve. Together, they’re working toward a shared dream that’ll blossom into an abundant future that can provide for generations.

Thursday is a day when our longings are centered on structure and success with a focus on attracting long-term luck and abundance starting. On June 12, these astrological signs do what it takes to makes success last.

1. Aries

Aries, today, as the Moon in Capricorn forms a trine with Venus in Taurus, you’re getting serious about the life you’re building. Your attention is turned towards your long-term career and lasting public image. You're concerned about the legacy you want to leave behind.

The Moon in Capricorn is helping you take your ambitions and ground them in structure and long-term planning. You’re putting one foot in front of the other and being more intentional when it’s aligned with what matters. Then, Venus in Taurus is turning your attention toward your values. What kind of life are you building? What does wealth look and feel like to you? Venus wants you to create beauty from the bones of your routine through the income you earn and the roles you inhabit.

Trust the process and let your values guide you. Abundance shows up when your life feels like your own.

2. Leo

Leo, today’s earthy trine between the Moon in Capricorn and Venus in Taurus connects your daily habits with your long-lasting success. The Moon in Capricorn has you taking a reflective audit of how your routines support or drain your ambitions.

Today, you may feel hyperaware (even critical!) of those areas where you’ve been slipping up, especially when it comes to your time management or productivity. You’re beginning to realize that your energy is your most valuable resource, and managing it well is key to creating a life of abundance and purpose.

Meanwhile, Venus in Taurus is helping you think long-term about abundance. You want a career and daily life that feels good and works for you. Venus in Taurus doesn’t rush. She thrives in consistency, beauty and intentional effort. And today, you’re being asked to do the same. This is your moment to realign with what matters and craft a life that supports your goals in soft but steady ways. The luck and abundance you’re building is aligned with your values and built to last.

3. Virgo

Virgo, today’s Moon in Capricorn trine Venus in Taurus asks you to change how you experience happiness, love, and creativity long-term. The Moon invites you to bring joyful structure to the life you’re building. You’re thinking practically about how to make delight part of your daily routine.

Venus in Taurus wants you work hard to make life feel beautiful and worth showing up for. Now’s the time to ask what daily commitments can support a life filled with long-lasting abundance and meaning. Your values should be reflected in your thoughts and actions.

The luck you receive today helps you to craft a rhythm that supports the life you know you’re meant to live. By living your truth and giving it a home in your routine, you bring intention to every moment and raise your life to meet your purpose.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, significant changes are unfolding for you, and it’s clear you’ve been laying the groundwork for this moment for quite some time! With the Moon in your sign forming a trine to Venus in Taurus, your emotional intelligence is locked in for abundance.

You’re gaining clarity on a vision and long-term plan for how you’ve wanted to express yourself, and today, it’s gaining headway! Now’s the time to bask in your creative flow, savor the sweet pleasures life has to offer, and lean into lighthearted romance without reservation.

So take a deep breath and reflect on where you find those pockets of delight in your everyday life. This is the time to fully embrace them! Honor your journey and step into the life you’ve been patiently crafting all along. After all the hard work and dedication it’s taken to get here, it’s finally time to reap the lasting rewards of your luck and abundance, Capricorn!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.