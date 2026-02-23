6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Abundance On February 25, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and abundance on February 25, 2026. Wednesday is a Metal Horse Stable Day in a Fire Horse year, bringing some serious steadiness.

According to Chinese astrology, Stable Days are where progress quietly locks in. Decisions made now tend to hold their value, especially when money or long-term security is involved.

Metal Horse energy favors courage backed by realism. This is the kind of day where abundance shows up through confidence and the realization that something you’ve been building is actually working. These animal signs feel this energy shift in ways that feel real and exciting for a change.

1. Horse

Wednesday feels personal to your animal sign, Horse. Something that used to feel uncertain suddenly feels solid. You notice it in your bank account or in the way someone speaks to you about your future. There’s a sense that your effort has finally crossed a threshold.

The emotional part of the energy on February 25 is just as big as the financial part. You feel proud of yourself. And that pride changes how you attract abundance for the rest of the week. Yay.

2. Tiger

You find yourself thinking bigger on Wednesday without second-guessing it. An idea that once felt risky now feels completely possible and you start imagining a version of your life where you earn more and take yourself way more seriously.

Your dreams don’t feel like a fantasy anymore. They feel like a plan forming in real time. This mental shift becomes the spark that pushes your next move. It’s all happening now. Enjoy.

3. Rat

You notice money behaving differently for you on February 25. Maybe an expense is smaller than expected or you realize you’ve saved more than you thought. Either way, that financial stress that’s been sitting in the background loses its grip on you.

That sense of relief on Wednesday opens up mental and emotional bandwidth again, and suddenly new possibilities start to feel realistic. Your hard times are over, Rat.

4. Dragon

Someone sees potential in you on Wednesday and says it out loud. It might be subtle. It might be casual. But it lands deeply. The recognition feels genuine and sticks with you longer than you expect.

That moment on February 25 becomes fuel. You carry it into future decisions and show up with more confidence than you have in a while. You’re the main character now.

5. Rooster

You make a decision that feels mature and empowering on Wednesday and instead of reacting emotionally to money or success, you take a thoughtful approach. You choose patience over urgency. You choose strategy over impulse. And wow what a difference it makes.

This choice alone quietly strengthens your sense of security. The rest of the year looks so bright for you. Hope returns!

6. Goat

Your relationship with abundance softens on February 25 and you start believing you’re actually allowed to want more and experience more comfort than you previously let yourself to feel.

Loving yourself again and seeing your own potential on Wednesday is powerful. It changes how you talk to yourself and how you think about your future, creating room for some real-world growth. It’s all uphill from here.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.