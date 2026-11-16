Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 17: Moon Opposite Mars Tests Each Zodiac Sign

Daily horoscopes for November 17 show where each zodiac sign needs to pack some extra patience on Tuesday. The Aquarius Moon sits opposite Mars in Leo for most of the day and thatt’s an energy known for causing short tempers.

Mars in Leo gives everyone some serious main character energy. That gets a little tricky when the Moon is in Aquarius because everyone wants to be in charge of themselves and can easily fly off the handle if they don’t get their way. Best thing to do today is not act on impulse or out of frustration. Be intentional!

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Since Mars is your ruling planet, you’re more riled up today than most. Mars in Leo makes you extra competitive. This is good energy for getting stuff done but you’re not really gonna be a team player on Tuesday, Aries.

The Aquarius Moon in your friendships zone makes you feel obligated to give a lot of energy to other people. But if that’s not really what you feel like doing on November 17, you’re more likely to take it out on other people. Just watch your tone!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Aquarius and Leo are fixed signs just like you. That means your infamous stubbornness is very obvious on Tuesday, Taurus. And your patience is thin.

Since the Moon and Mars are opposite each other in your career and home zones, expect your work-life balance to feel off. Good luck to anyone who tries to tell you what to do at home or work today.

Mars likes physical action so it’s a good idea to set aside some time to get any negative energy that builds up out by going for a walk. Don’t forget to stretch!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Aquarius Moon opposite Mars in Leo actually works in your favor on Tuesday. Since Mars is in your communication zone on November 17 you definitely have lots to say.

Just don’t get into the habit of arguing just for the sake of arguing. Not everyone has to agree with you, Gemini. Let people have their own opinions today. No need to force your point.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday’s horoscope wants you to hold on to your money tight, Cancer. Since the Aquarius Moon is in your house of shared resources, it’ll seem like everyone thinks they deserve a piece of your hard-earned cash.

Mars in your money zone makes you more impulsive with your spending. You do like to make sure other people are comfortable so you’ll be tempted to spend your money to show love. Don’t! It’s that simple.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Take the high road on Tuesday, Leo. Mars in your sign makes you more assertive than usual. Since it’s opposite the Aquarius Moon in your relationship zone on November 17, you’re going to have very little patience for accommodating what a partner wants.

This might make you feel trapped but don’t make any hasty decisions based on how you feel today. Chances are you’ll feel completely differently about it all tomorrow. Put that ego aside!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You can’t afford to be perfectionistic on Tuesday. With the Aquarius Moon opposite Mars in Leo, it’s better to simply get things done than waste precious time and energy making sure every little thing is done absolutely perfectly.

Mars in your subconscious zone makes you get burned out more easily. So even if you usually thrive when you overanalyze things, that will actually be more draining today. Don’t forget to take breaks!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday’s astrology is actually great for you. The Aquarius Moon in your fun zone makes even the most basic tasks actually feel enjoyable. Mars in Leo wakes up the group chat.

But don’t forget these two planets are opposite each other which almost always causes some tension. On November 17, you’re not going to like it if someone expects everyone else to bend to their will. Keep the banter light.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Mars in Leo, your career zone, makes you so determined to succeed. But it also makes you quite sensitive to being micromanaged or overlooked.

The Aquarius Moon is in your home zone on November 17, so Tuesday’s astrology makes it easy to take your work stress home. Give yourself some quiet time to decompress after work, Scorpio. That way you’re less likely to inadvertently take any of that stress out on anyone else.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Both Aquarius and Leo actually harmonize with you, so Tuesday’s opposition brings more high energy than frustration. Phew!

Mars in Leo does make you very eager to share strong opinions, which other people may not take well on November 17. If someone doesn’t agree with you, don’t try to force them. You can share your enthusiasm without trying to convince everyone to see things your way.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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If you feel like someone isn’t matching your effort in a relationship, Tuesday’s astrology gives you the urge to let ‘em know how you really feel. November 17 likely isn’t the best day to do that though because people are a lot more defensive today.

Stick to the facts. Try not to let your pride get in the way. Better yet, wait and see how you feel tomorrow, when the Moon will be in Pisces and you can talk about this relationship without getting so mad.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Mars in your relationship zone often makes it seem like the people you’re closest to are being pushy or dramatic. Since the Moon is in your sign on November 17, it’s one of those days when you’re just not gonna be having any of that.

If you feel yourself getting testy, take some alone time, Aquarius. Just be very clear about how much time you actually need since people’s egos are easily bruised today.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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On Tuesday, you might be convinced that Mercury is retrograde. It’s not, but Mars in your daily habits zone makes keeping up with everything you have on your plate today seem impossible.

The Aquarius Moon in your house of solitude means you’ll get stressed out quickly if you push yourself past your limits, so pace yourself on November 17, Pisces. Do the most important things first. Then take care of the rest when you have the energy.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.