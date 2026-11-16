Sadness Finally Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 17, 2026

Sadness is finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on November 17, 2026. During the first-quarter Moon, we realize that we have, perhaps, given sadness too much of our precious time already. Enough is enough!

This lunar transit has us thinking: Are we really as sad as we think we are? On Tuesday, these astrological signs come up with a surprising answer: No. We are not as sad as we make ourselves out to be. Upon this recognition, we sort of just snap out of it. That's a good thing! It's time to be happy.

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1. Cancer

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You've spent your last days in the prison of sadness, Cancer. Even though you believed in your heart that every day spent there was worth it, it's starting to feel inauthentic. It's time for a jailbreak.

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You got so used to feeling sad that you didn't notice when you stopped actually feeling it. On Thursday, this becomes obvious. The first-quarter Moon brings you back to your senses. Thank goodness for that!

You may have believed you owed a certain amount of sadness to a situation, and that if you didn't show it around the clock, you were not doing your job. But the truth is that you paid your sadness debt already. Now you are free to be happy. Enjoy!

2. Libra

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Sadness ends for you on Tuesday, Libra, and it's about time. During the first-quarter Moon, you're doing a deep dive into your psyche to figure out why you are so commited to being sad. In a strange way, this ends up liberating you.

Your sadness started out justified. You had a good reason to feel so down. But did you sign a contract that stated you needed to be sad for life? No. Of course, not. You are still here, still alive, and it's time to honor that fact. Let go of the sadness and be happy.

The first-quarter Moon acts as a key that opens the door to a new way of thinking. You're on a better path now, and it's leading to joy and redemption. You're done letting sadness rule your life. Good for you!

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3. Aquarius

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During the first-quarter Moon, you're able to compartmentalize your sadness. In other words, you see that not everything is worth being broken up over. There's more joy in your life than sadness, and it's about time you recognize that fact.

This day shows you that you've been neglecting the good in your life. The bad can be so overwhelming that it's hard to focus on the positive. But that's exactly what you need to do. Give that goodness some attention, and you can rid yourself of the lingering sadness once and for all.

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You deserve to be happy, Aquarius. You are worth more than what sadness has offered you, which is very little. You are not inspired by it, nor are you tempted to make it into art. It holds you back and gives you nothing. On this day, you finally release it, and it feels so good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.