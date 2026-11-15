Good Things Finally Fall Into Place For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of November 16

There's one specific day when everything that happens before and after creates a positive effect for three Chinese zodiac signs: the week of November 16, 2026. Everything falls into place on Tuesday, a Wood Sheep Success Day.

Success Days are really good days for everyone in general. They make it much easier to build on whatever is already going well. You find what you need. The calls come in, and problems work themselves out. For three animal signs, a situation heads in the right direction.

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1. Tiger

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Typically you like to run solo, but this week you have plans that need to involve other people. On Monday, a part of you will not want to be accountable to other people. You're not much of a group project person, so you'll definitely be cautious about who is on your team. You assess responsibilities on this day, and that's part of why Tuesday, a Success Day, goes so well. Everything works in your favor when it comes to money and your responsibilities, and you feel pretty good about it.

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Then, on Wednesday, you get the help you need, and that supports your own personal goals. By Thursday, you can allow a situation to work on autopilot. The 19th is also a great day for you because you get to do more of what you want restriction-free. Friday through the weekend gives you a chance to see what went well all week and what you ought to do again.

2. Rabbit

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You have this one situation you'd really like not to have to do anymore. It's hard to delegate a project or task to other people. Yet, you will try your hardest to accomplish that goal before the week is over.

Everything seems to work together for you on Tuesday, when you find the person and situation that you need. Your intuition tells you that it's right. You feel optimistic about everything you've accomplished so far. You're happy to have something to show for your work, plus you hit an important milestone. Good for you, Rabbit.

3. Pig

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Even though you do well on Tuesday, the 17th, you also find yourself in a lucky position on Thursday. November 19 is a Fire Rooster Open Day. So, you might be invited to go out. Obstacles typically get your way of enjoying yourself seem easier to conquer. You have a lot more flexibility in your schedule than you had anticipated earlier.

You have conversations with people who are genuine and really want to help you. You find someone you would like to work with in the future to help you accomplish some of the new goals that you set up for yourself that you'll work on in 2027.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.