3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Lucky Era During The Pisces Moon On November 17, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a very lucky era on November 17, 2026. The Moon is in Pisces on Tuesday, and we feel at peace with all things in our lives. That's exactly what attracts so much good luck.

During this lunar transit, everything feels easier to adjust to. We aren't at war with our hearts. In fact, we're ready to accept that life is good and that we're overjoyed to be here. We're extraordinarily lucky, and filled with gratitude for it.

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1. Pisces

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By nature, you're a fairly mellow person, Pisces, though you can be toppled by an excess of emotion if you're hit with something extraordinary. Yet, that's not what's happening on Tuesday. Though something extraordinarily lucky is happening, your mellowness continues uninterrupted.

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Under the Moon in your sign, you feel lucky to be alive. It's not that you somehow skirted a bad situation. It's just that life seems so beautiful to you, and this has you feeling deep gratitude. How could you not?

You're feeling at peace as you enter a very lucky new era. Nothing is here to disrupt your calm, and this is both exceptional and sublime. Let the good vibes flow!

2. Aquarius

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Sometimes luck isn't about something that happens to you, Aquarius. It's more along the lines of how you feel about the present moment. During the Pisces Moon on Tuesday, you feel at peace with all things.

You may feel a rush of deep gratitude, as you know you are safe and protected. The fortress of your mind does not allow in the kind of disruptive negativity it once did. In the past, it could get past your walls, but not anymore. You are armed with positive thinking, and nothing can fight that.

You've learned to follow the beat of your own drum, no matter what anyone else has to say. That's why you're entering a lucky new era on November 17. You're feeling good, and being yourself, and there is nothing better.

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3. Sagittarius

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You are walking into a lucky new era because you don't look to others for approval, Sagittarius. But you weren't born like this. This kind of self-approved total independence has been a long time in the making, and you should feel proud. It's quite the accomplishment.

With the Moon in Pisces on Tuesday, you feel as if you are one with nature. Nothing can make you be anything or anyone but yourself. You're embracing authenticity, and that is only attracting even more goodness.

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You've accepted your fate and that other people do not have to agree with you. That makes you feel like the luckiest person in the world. You are a true original, and that has you feeling exceptional. How could you not?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.