Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, December 2: Venus Aligns With Pluto In Aquarius

The daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 2, 2025, when Venus in Sagittarius aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. Under this energy, hidden truths surface.

On Tuesday, you may notice what you’ve outgrown in love or friendship, and what (or who) feels like a portal into a more liberated version of yourself. There is a cleansing quality to this planetary transit, so you may find yourself speaking from a deeper place, one that feels like your actual voice and not the edited, socially acceptable version.

Daily horoscopes for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, something in you wants to stretch wider than your current life allows. On Tuesday, a fresh insight, unexpected connection, or invitation to step into a bigger world asks you to say yes to growth.

Your vision is broadening. You can build it with people and communities that expand your sense of belonging. Today opens the door to allies who see your potential, so say yes to the future calling your name.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a deep shift stirs quietly within you on Tuesday. With your ruling planet aligning with the planet of transformation, you're being asked to approach intimacy, power, and purpose from a place of self-possession rather than survival.

You’re stepping into a version of yourself that refuses to negotiate your worth. Something in your ambitions sharpens on Tuesday, becoming more aligned with who you actually are, not who you’ve been taught to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re being asked to show up honestly in your relationships, with a bravery that surprises even you. There’s an opening here that invites deeper conversations, more transparent agreements, and bolder invitations.

No matter the definition of your connections, nourish them with a full heart. On Tuesday, someone's presence (or absence) reveals what your heart is truly ready for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, love and desire meet discipline and devotion today. You see with startling clarity where your energy leaks and what actually strengthens you.

On Tuesday, there’s a shift in how you approach your daily life, your work, and what you give your time to. You’re learning the difference between emotional generosity and emotional depletion.

If something feels like it supports your longer vision, it becomes irresistible. If not, you’re finally ready to walk away.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your creativity wants to be taken seriously. You’re drawn to experiences that feel alive and expressive, but beneath the glamour is a deeper transformation.

Someone enters your life on Tuesday who awakens a long-dormant part of you, or you may rediscover it yourself. Either way, the fire is real.

You’re recognizing what lights you up creatively or romantically, and what makes you feel like a sovereign being instead of an accessory.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today pulls you back into your roots, but only to understand where your patterns come from so you can finally evolve beyond them. Family stories, childhood memories, or long-standing emotional structures subtly shift, giving you a new sense of freedom.

Additionally, your partnerships (romantic or otherwise) become solid reflectors that show you who you’re becoming. A new foundation wants to be built, one that reflects your maturity and your magic.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a conversation opens a portal today. Your words carry more power than usual, and the right dialogue can change the direction of a relationship, a project, or a dream.

You’re inspired and mentally alert, craving clarity and movement. But beneath the intellectual spark is a deeper emotional truth rising to the surface.

Don’t shy away from a truth that wants to be spoken. You’re rewriting the script of connection, and honesty is the ink.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a positive shift in your sense of worth feels quite potent on Tuesday. A desire of yours becomes clearer. You’re learning to claim what you want without apology, especially in love and in the material world.

Meanwhile, the foundations of your life like home and the people you call family are undergoing an evolution. Today helps you integrate desire with practicality, merging passion with the architecture of the life you’re building.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you feel the shift today most directly. There’s a sense of stepping into a more powerful iteration of yourself. You’re magnetic, expressive, and ready to take up more space than usual.

Today requires honesty and the honoring of your deepest truths. Your identity is evolving, and your relationships are responding to that evolution. A certain connection may deepen, intensify, or reveal its true nature today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there’s a transformation happening behind the scenes. On Tuesday, you feel more introspective and attuned to the spiritual or psychological layers of your life.

When these hidden desires surface, old fears lose their power and a past hurt or worry you’ve attached to can finally feel ready to dissolve.

At the same time, you can experience a new level of clarity about your resources, talents, or personal value that gives you the confidence to step into a new chapter soon.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your future is calling, and today gives you a glimpse of the map.

Friends and collaborators become catalysts for change. A conversation or unexpected invitation may shift your sense of direction. Creativity feels community-shaped, and your desires feel intertwined with your contribution to the world.

You’re being urged to step into a version of yourself that is both more authentic and more impactful.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your public world (or the world you’re trying to build around you) is glowing with a new vibrancy. You’re becoming more visible, magnetic, and aligned with the path your soul has been whispering about all year.

At the same time, your private longings surface with more courage. If you find your own way to merge vulnerability with ambition, the results will be potent.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.