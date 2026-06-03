Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, June 4: The Aquarius Moon Rewards Curiosity

The daily horoscope for June 4, 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. When the Moon enters Aquarius on Thursday, we’re less interested in ourselves and more curious about the people we interact with. Since Aquarius carries more of a logical energy, it’s easier to keep emotions from getting involved. Just remember that you can be clever and kind at the same time.

Daily horoscopes for Thursday, June 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Bring the group chat back to life on Thursday, Aries. Not only could you use the energy boost, but someone’s gotta take charge of getting the next outing out of the chat, and it might as well be you.

People are grateful when you take the lead, so long as you slow down enough to let everyone else share their thoughts. Give everyone a chance to respond!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You’ve been working harder than usual, Taurus. When the Moon is in Aquarius on June 4, it’s a good day to really show off everything you’ve gotten done.

Your work speaks for itself, but it’s always good to be open to feedback. You’re more open-minded than usual on Thursday, which saves you a lot of time later.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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As per usual, you’re getting tired of the same old. Changing up something simple in your routine on Thursday is all it takes to get you remembering why they say every Gemini has two sides.

Feeding your curiosity instead of fighting it lifts your whole mood, which encourages you to think about what you really want out of the rest of the year. Write your ideas down so you don’t lose them!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Money is the main topic of interest for you and a partner on Thursday, Cancer. It’s not always fun, but once you actually take the time to figure things out together instead of avoiding them, a lot of other things that’ve been weighing on you also improve.

Aquarius Moon energy can dull your intuition a bit, so be patient with yourself if you can’t seem to find the right words as easily as you usually do. Being honest is more than enough.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You catch a lot of heat for enjoying attention, Leo, but the truth is you do like to give as much as you get. If you’re open to listening more than you speak on Thursday, you’ll learn something that you definitely want to hear.

Basically, the best thing you can do on June 4 is share the spotlight. Meeting in the middle works out really well for you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You’re all about your routine, Virgo, but lately, things have gotten a little off track. Either something is missing, or something needs to go. Thursday is a great day to figure that out.

You know better than anyone that routine makes a big difference in how you feel. Just remember that you don’t have to try to do everything at once.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Any time the Moon is in Aquarius is a pretty good day for you, Libra. It's best for doing something creative and fun. You’ve been responsible lately, and very much deserve a more lighthearted day.

Aesthetics are your thing, but whatever you decide to do on Thursday doesn’t have to be perfect. Aquarius energy leans more unusual than precise, so it’s a good day to try something a little different.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Home is where your heart is on June 4, Scorpio. It’s a good day for staying in and spending time with family or roommates, which is exactly what you need to feel recharged.

That’s not to say things are entirely smooth sailing on Thursday. You know how it can sometimes be. If someone says something that catches you off-guard, ask a direct question instead of guessing what someone meant.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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It’s a busy day, Sagittarius. The good thing is your mind is sharp on Thursday, so it’s a good day to deal with anything you’ve been ignoring.

If someone asks for your input on something, just be careful with your words. You tend to speak your mind fast, which people usually love about you. Just remember you can be honest and gentle at the same time.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Like most days, money is on your mind on Thursday, Capricorn. Not necessarily how much you physically have, but more on what you spend it on.

You work hard for your money, so it’s good to know you are spending it on things you actually care about. There’s nothing wrong with a little treat every once in a while, but you don’t want to go overboard with the impulse buys.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The Moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, which gives you a natural mood boost. You feel more like yourself on Thursday, and others pick up on your positive energy.

You may feel an urge to do things your own way, and that is fine. You have never been one to try to blend in. Still, you can be independent without doing everything alone.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Any time the Moon is in Aquarius, you can literally feel your body asking for rest. Take it easy on Thursday, Pisces. Make sure you give yourself some time to zone out.

Some time alone will help you sort out what is really bothering you. This is a good day to let go of something that has been weighing on you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.