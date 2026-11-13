Your Daily Horoscope For Saturday, November 14: Moon Square Venus Requires Some Patience

Saturday's horoscopes are calling for some patience. The Moon in Capricorn square Venus in Libra on November 14 makes people kinda moody.

The moodiness comes from not getting instant gratification. The Capricorn Moon gives people more self-discipline. Venus in Libra, on the other hand, is total treat-yourself energy. The good news is that the Sun in Scorpio is giving the Moon some support today so you have the self-awareness to not fall into any quick-fix dopamine traps. Slow and steady today.

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for Saturday, November 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Capricorn Moon makes you more emotionally detached than usual this Saturday. Since you’re looking at things from a more logical perspective, it’ll be easy to act a little distant towards someone on November 14, even if that’s not your intention.

This is where patience comes in, Aries. Try not to steamroll anyone today, OK? You can be direct without being cold.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Venus in your daily habits zone honestly just makes you want to do nothing on Saturday. The Capricorn Moon doesn’t really tolerate being unproductive, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you feel a little guilty for wanting to take a break.

Moderation, Taurus. Burning yourself out is only gonna slow you down but doing nothing at all also isn’t a great option. One thing at a time.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Venus in your fun zone and the mental energy you finally have back thanks to Mercury being direct again is great energy for a Saturday, Gemini. The one drawback today is that the Moon in Capricorn has you thinking about the responsibilities that should probably be taken care of before you let loose for the day.

I think you’ll feel better about enjoying yourself today if you get at least one thing on your to-do list done first. There’s a happy medium here. You just have to find it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday’s horoscope requires setting some boundaries around your time on November 14. Venus in your home zone makes you crave alone time around the house.

Nothing wrong with needing some time to yourself, Cancer. But since the Moon is in your relationship house, I think someone expects to hang out with you today.

It’s a good idea to indulge them for a bit, especially if Venus retrograde made things a little tense between you over the last few weeks. I think it’ll be good for you both.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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If you wake up on Saturday feeling like you have basically zero control over your life, you can thank this past retrograde season for that. Capricorn Moon energy is great for catching up on life admin.

You might feel frustrated about having to deal with that kind of stuff on a weekend because Venus in your social zone makes you want to go out and have a good time. Might I suggest throwing a life admin party? Organization can be fun, Leo. Especially when you’re involved!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Any time Venus is in your money zone (like it is on November 14), you’re a little more generous with your spending. The Capricorn Moon isn’t gonna allow that this weekend. It’s in your fun zone and stopping you from spending frivolously.

The good thing is you don’t need to spend money to enjoy yourself, Virgo. Saturday’s one of those days when doing something that brings you joy and costs $0 will actually be more fulfilling than buying yourself a little treat.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday’s horoscope is testing you a little bit, Libra. This past retrograde season had you really building up those boundaries and putting more energy into yourself.

Venus direct in your sign definitely gives you that main character energy. The test comes from Venus’s square to the Moon in your home zone on November 14, which means there’s something (or someone) trying to be your first priority today.

Don’t let everything you’ve been through this retrograde be for nought! Put yourself first.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Those errands sadly aren’t going to run themselves, Scorpio. I see that bothering you on Saturday because Venus in your rest zone makes Saturday one of those days when getting out of bed doesn’t sound all that appealing.

Everyone needs to bedrot every once in a while. Don’t feel guilty for wanting that. On November 14, your best bet is to prioritize.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You’re pretty much always down for anything, so it might feel weird on Saturday when you have to actually think about turning down an invite. The Capricorn Moon makes you a bit more frugal.

It’s unusual for you to RSVP no so it wouldn’t surprise me if people push and try to peer pressure you into changing your mind. Only do what you’re comfortable with, Sagittarius. True friends will understand.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday’s astrology has you thinking about work. Which usually doesn’t bother you, Capricorn. But it’s a little different this weekend because the Moon in your sign on November 14 makes you more sensitive than usual.

Instead of feeling motivated to be productive, thinking about work too much is more likely to stress you out. Especially if you’re already running low on rest. You have to take a break at some point!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Venus finally direct in your expansion zone makes you crave some new experiences. But the Moon in your house of solitude means you’ll quickly lose energy if you try doing too much today.

On November 14, I think you’ll find a deep conversation or diving into a research rabbit hole even more fulfilling than being out exploring. Low-effort hobbies are your best friend this Saturday.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You’re not usually shy about telling people your deepest thoughts. Saturday’s horoscope says November 14 isn’t the day to do that. The Capricorn Moon in your friendships makes you more selective about who you actually consider a good friend.

Let people show you who they are before you go trusting them with the more personal details of your life. Light conversation is the way to go today.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.