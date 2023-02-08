5 Zodiac Signs That Make The Best Parents

Becoming a first-time parent can be scary, and each child after that, with their own unique personalities and needs, doesn't always seem much easier.

Being a parent means that a person depends on you for survival. Not only will it be your sole responsibility to make sure they get all of their essential needs met, but you will also be at the forefront of teaching them responsibility, morals and empathy among many other things.

That’s a whole lot of pressure.

With kids being such an epic responsibility, the stakes are high, but the best zodiac parents are naturally up for the challenge.

Here are the zodiac signs who make the best parents, according to astrology.

1. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Naturally serious and extremely independent, a Capricorn means serious business when it comes to parenting. They set realistic goals and plans, are great at managing people and are masters at self-control.

This means that they will probably think far enough ahead to plan a college fund, be ready to delegate household tasks, and will be able to set a good example for their kids.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Partnership is crucial for Libra, making them likely to create marriages that are strong and full of mutual trust and respect. They will always stand by their family and make sure that every child gets treated fairly.

Since they hate to be alone, Libra will spend as much time with their children as possible, introducing them to beautiful things like art, music, and interesting books.

A Libra will be able to keep the peace in a family, and always foster cooperation between their children.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A Leo is one of the best pack leaders, making them one of the best parents of the zodiac.

Because they are great at accomplishing goals, children of a Leo will usually receive everything that they need and want. A Leo parent knows how to use their mind to solve almost any problem, which will ensure the children are in good hands and can get their needs met no matter what.

Leo parents also have a good sense of humor and are in love with life. This is great for the kids because they will always get to have new experiences and fun will be at the forefront of their lives.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While Cancer signs can be difficult partners, they actually make great parents because of their emotional attachment and love.

A Cancer cares deeply about their family and issues in the home, and will always be there to listen to their children’s feelings. They have the ability to be compassionate, understanding, and empathetic, making them extremely warm and loving parents.

A Cancer will also be content at home with their family, making them happy to spend quality time with their kids, even if that means just sitting around the house.

5. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A Taurus is a committed partner and parent who really knows how to keep the family life stable. Parents who have their Sun in Taurus are usually excellent providers who have a need for the finer things in life for their family.

They look at life from a practical and grounded point of view which makes them stable figures in the lives of their children.

Shannon Ullman is a writer and editor. She focuses on relationship, wellness, and lifestyle topics, and has bylines on Huffington Post, Elite Daily, PopSugar, and MSN.