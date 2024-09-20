The Best & Worst House Numbers To Live In, According To Numerology

Moving is one of the more stressful parts of adulting. On top of the logistical issues that can come with moving into a new home, there can be metaphysical concerns, as well.

Numerology is a belief system that emphasizes the energy that every number holds. By adding up the numbers of your address, you can determine the energy that your home holds. To calculate the numerology of your home, take the address and focus solely on the number. If your address is more than one digit, add the numbers together until they make one number.

Advertisement

In numerology, each number has its own vibration and energetic qualities. It’s important to note that a number that works for one person in terms of its energy might not work for someone else.

Here are the best and worst house numbers to live in, according to numerology:

1. A ‘1’ home is the best for individuals

An astrologer named Alex shared his perspective on using the metaphysical tool with house addresses, saying, “House numerology is definitely important. The number of your residence can really help determine the energy of that place that you live, and also draw experiences that have to do with that number to your life, as well.”

Advertisement

Despite how important numerology is, Alex advised people, “Not to worry that much about the house number that you’re moving into.”

“If the house feels good, if the energy feels good, and that’s the house that’s coming into your life… There’s no reason to obsess or freak out about the house numerology that you’re moving into,” Alex said. “I do feel like you attract what you need when you need it.”

Advertisement

According to Alex, a 1-home is about people doing their own thing.

“1 supports people being self-reliant, and people doing their unique or original thing… If you’re starting a new chapter in your life… A 1-house is great.”

A 1-home works well for people who are more independent, yet might not work as well for families or people trying to focus on relationships beyond the one they have with themselves.

2. A ‘2’ home is the best for relationships

“If you’re wanting to draw a relationship into your life, living in a 2-home is really good for that,” Alex said. “It really supports diplomacy, tact, getting in touch with your feelings. It really does not support bullying people, not considering people’s feelings.”

Advertisement

3. A ‘3’ home is the best for creativity and socializing

“3 is the number of self-expression and creating beauty and creating colorful things,” Alex said.

These homes support socializing and partying, because “3 is a number that wants to have a good time.”

An extroverted person might have a really strong connection to a 3 home, but an introverted person might find this home more challenging.

4. A ‘4’ home is the best for stability

“House numerology 4 can help you build a more stable foundation in your life,” Alex noted. “It tends to be a more conservative number; it’s putting money aside for a rainy day, it’s working hard, it’s building structure and routine.”

Advertisement

For a more free-spirited person, a 4-home might feel stifling, but for someone who thrives off routine, it would be a great fit.

5. A ‘5’ home is the worst for long-term living

Alex shared that house numerology 5 is “often temporary because 5 is a number of change.”

It’s often associated with short-term living situations and a fair amount of instability.

“However, a 5 can work out great long term,” Alex said. “5 brings a variety of experiences… It definitely tends to bring excitement. It could be good if you’re someone who loves to travel and be out of your house frequently.”

“It’s not an address that’s necessarily going to maintain order and routine,” he continued.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a home that lets you put down roots and do some major nesting, you might want to avoid 5 houses.

RossHelen | Shutterstock

6. A ‘6’ home is the best for families

6 homes are about “family, nurturing and cozy energy.”

Advertisement

“This home can be very supportive of relationship and family harmony,” Alex said, noting that 6-homes also foster art and making beautiful things.

These homes are about staying still and building up your family life, so if you’re seeking stability, this is the home for you.

7. A ‘7’ home is the best for spirituality

These homes are focused on spiritual reflection, or as Alex said, “Going within [and] mystical experiences.”

“It’s good if you need alone time or you need to study or focus your mind,” he concluded.

Aleksandr Khmeliov | Shutterstock

Advertisement

8. An ‘8’ home is the worst for people outside of the corporate world

Alex noted that 8 is “the money number.”

8-homes support people in the corporate world or people who are highly focused on reaching their goals. Yet they’re not great for people who are outliers, creative thinkers, or people who don’t emphasize wealth as a value to work toward.

9. A ‘9’ home is the worst for insular people

“9 can attract people from all walks of life,” Alex said. “It supports creativity and spirituality. It also supports humanitarian work and giving back.”

Someone who’s more self-centered or individualistic wouldn’t thrive in a 9-home as much as someone who’s more community-oriented.

Advertisement

Numerology doesn’t always dictate what a home feels like for each person, but it’s a helpful tool to have. It can be used as a touchpoint to consider how you want to live in your space and what that space supports.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.