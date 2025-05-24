People With These 4 Hidden Codes In Their Birth Date Have A Special Destiny, Says A Professional Numerologist

There might be a direct connection to our birth dates and our past lives. According to numerologist Maria Letai, the numbers in our birth date reveal a lot about what we're not only meant to be doing in our lives, but our strongest traits and skills that we may be overlooking.

Whether you're someone who is a healer to the people around you or you have a natural talent for sharing knowledge with those who need it, Letai explained in a TikTok video that your birth date likely holds the answer and meaning to your destiny. Letai explained that to figure out details about your past life and how it impacts your destiny, you need to add up all of the digits of your birth date. For example, if you were born on December 5, 1993, you'd add up all the digits, which would leave you with the number 30.

Advertisement

1. Birth dates with a sum of 30

Los Muertos Crew | Canva Pro

If the sum of the digits equals 30, this is known as the "universal teacher code." According to Letai, a sum of 30 might indicate that someone was a teacher in their past life. In this life, that means you are likely someone with a natural talent for sharing knowledge with others. You find success in educating others about various topics across a range of subjects.

Advertisement

NumerologistPro noted that those born with the "universal teacher code" excel in academic pursuits and are also great strategists. That makes them excel in military careers and in a corporate environment, "they can see which initiatives have growth potential."

2. Birth dates with a sum of 22

Jonathan Goncalves | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Letai described this person as someone who chose not to pursue personal or professional growth in their past life. Instead, you may have lived without ambition or interest in development.

However, in this life, you want to do the opposite. According to WorldNumerology, this is the most powerful number in numerology because these people have the power to turn any dream into a reality. It's important that you work hard and are focused on growth and evolution. You always want the best for yourself and aren't afraid to go above and beyond to receive blessings in whatever form they may come.

Numerology.com noted, however, that this powerful number does not come without struggles. In fact, they explained that in order to reap the benefits of the blessings of this master number, you must, unfortunately, go through hardships first.

The outlet explained that those with a sum of 22 are "capable of reaching a higher potential than others, there are lessons that must be experienced and learned in order to realize this potential. Life will put these people through the wringer so that they may sharpen their skills and learn to trust their abilities."

Advertisement

3. Birth dates with a sum of 33

Ketut Subiyanto | Canva Pro

If the sum of your birth date equals 33, it represents three key areas of life that must be kept in balance: your personal life and family, your career, and your creativity. If you neglect any of these areas, it can disrupt the other two, which can lead to feeling unstable and lost in your everyday life.

Advertisement

According to Numerology.com, this number holds great power. "The Master Number 33 represents pure love. Its heart is made of nothing but bright, warm light, and the universe has trusted it to shine this light on humanity. The Master Numbers each have a responsibility to the greater good, and it's the 33's responsibility to support and uplift humankind and bring compassion to the world."

4. Birth dates with a sum of 20

Ketut Subiyanto | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Anyone with a birth date that adds up to 20 is known for their healing abilities. You might have a calm energy about you, which means that you might feel a pull or interest toward spiritual and holistic practices.

You might be someone who should be helping others and using your knowledge of the spiritual realm to help guide those who need it. These people serve as caretakers or even advisors. With a naturally empathetic attitude, people may feel drawn to your energy and safe in your company, making you a person who can do a lot of good in this world and for the people around you.

NumerologistPro added that those with a sum of 20 are often filled with the Universe's peace because they are always surrounded by angelic light. The outlet noted, "With the number 20, you naturally inspire others and have a strong intuition that helps you follow your path in life. You have a tremendous amount of joy and passion in everything that you do. Before taking on any project, it is essential that it feels right and makes sense to you on all levels of your being."

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.