Why 2024 Is The Year The 'Everyday Person' Becomes More Powerful Than Celebrities & Influencers

When Pluto changes signs, the world changes along with our own lives. Pluto in Aquarius will be a far different time than the long transit of Pluto in Capricorn that began in 2008, which ushered in the bank crisis and the Great Recession.

Along with the many changes Pluto in Aquarius will bring, the downfall of celebrity culture will be perhaps the first big cultural transformation.

This includes dictators, politicians, entertainers, billionaires, celebrities and influencers.

Thanks in large part to social media, the line between entertainers and their audience has become blurred and many have been drawn into the minutia and drama of the private lives of celebrities over the years, which are often nothing more than self-created entertainment to gain attention.

As Pluto settles into Aquarius, however, instead of listening to celebrities and influencers talking about their latest song, relationships or anything else, we as a society are going to become far more interested in things that really matter, such as climate change, income equality, basic human rights, food insecurity and any other number of issues that have taken back seat to who the Kardashians were seen with or their latest drama.

Of course, all of this won’t happen overnight, but gradually.

We will be focused on far more important issues that affect us all because of Pluto’s move to the sign of Aquarius.

Aquarius is the astrological ruler of the 11th house of the collective. Many things will change during this time, but the most important thing to change will be the societal shift from those with power, fame and wealth to "we the people," and our collective interests. Those who change with the times may remain in the limelight, but it will shift toward those who have things to say that are actually important to society as a whole. The new celebrity may well be the activist!

Pluto dipped its toes into Aquarius from March to June of 2023 before returning to Capricorn. When an outer planet like Pluto changes signs, it goes back and forth between the last sign and the new one a few times before moving into the next sign for the duration, which in this case will be the next 20 years. It’s as though it’s giving us a preview of what’s to come.

Pluto will return to Capricorn one more time this year from September 3rd to November 19th. This final pass of Pluto-Capricorn coincides with the U.S. presidential election cycle when, once again, the focus will go back to those who are powerful and focused on their own aggrandizement and self-interest but this will be the last time Pluto is in Capricorn in our lifetimes.

This isn’t to say that billionaires, entertainers and influences are all going to disappear, but as time goes on, many of them will see their loyal audiences drastically reduced as people become more focused on substantive issues.

When it moves back into Aquarius on November 19th, it will remain in this sign until January of 2044.

Aquarius is known for its humanitarian tendencies and the demands of the people will become paramount.

Aquarius is all about brotherhood, humanity and fair justice.

The last time Pluto transited through Aquarius was 1778-1798, a time period that brought the French and American revolutions along with the Industrial Revolution toward the end of its cycle. During these times, the focus shifted to the people who demanded autonomy from repressive leaders and governments and the world blossomed with the invention of machinery, goods became more readily available and medicine evolved, enhancing the lives of everyday people.

Pluto can be compared to the cosmic dustbin. It destroys what is no longer relevant or has outlived its time and purpose. Many of us may eventually choose to not be constantly plugged into a phone or computer screen 24/7. Instead of watching influencers and celebrities, we will become more focused on ourselves and what we can accomplish as opposed to trivial matters that don’t really matter.

At its highest vibration, Pluto-Aquarius will relate to social, financial and intellectual fairness where we will all have a fair shot and a more level playing field.

Aquarius is a rational air sign and one of the most intellectual of all of the zodiac signs. We will make great advancements over the next 20 years in the fields of medicine, science and aviation as well.

This does not mean the ills and problems of the world will disappear overnight, or there will no longer be people who are not focused on their self-interests. Change occurs slowly, and of course, we can never expect the world or the people in it to be perfect, and it would be foolish to believe this. We are, however, entering a "new age of Aquarius."

If we learned anything from Pluto in Capricorn, it is that "ordinary" people can only be pushed so far before they begin to rebel and work in favor of the bigger interests of all as opposed to just a few. We are constantly a work in progress and will see a greater shift with Pluto in this sign than we have ever seen to date.

