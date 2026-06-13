These days, it's hard to find people who have good intentions for others. But where there are individuals who are untrustworthy and selfish, there are plenty of others are are pure-hearted. These people don't always express that through actions, but through the language they use and the intention behind their words.

You can tell someone has a pure heart by certain phrases they say in casual conversation. It may not seem obvious, but they're talking this way to offer comfort and authenticity to someone in need. Instead of holding ill will towards others, even those they don't know, a person with a pure heart will never treat someone unkindly, because they lead with true empathy.

You can tell someone has a pure heart by these 10 phrases they say in casual conversation

1. 'How are you, really?'

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Some people don't care about anyone but themselves. They may ask how they're doing in passing, but it's not because they want to know every detail. But a person with a pure heart asks this question because they're genuinely interested in someone else's well-being.

Caring about the mental health of others, those who ask this in casual conversation are good people. And as professor of epidemiology Tyler J. VanderWeele said, "Such good virtuous character, almost by definition, contributes to the flourishing of oneself and others."

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2. 'I was in the wrong'

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The average person isn't too keen on admitting they're wrong. Even if it's necessary, being vulnerable and owning up to a mistake is never easy, though it is necessary. People should accept responsibility and admit when they're wrong, because it helps us grow as people.

When someone has a pure heart, they don't become defensive when they're proven wrong. Rather, they understand that true connection matters much more that being right.

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3. 'How can I support you?'

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Whether it's in a relationship or at work, people will experience low lows from time to time. But feeling supported and loved matters a lot in recovering. Having this support system can do wonders for a person, and for a kind individual offering that support, it makes a world of difference.

Truly wanting the best for you, good people doing their best to show up. Taking your needs into consideration, they love deeply and aren't expecting anything in return. They want to genuinely help, with no ulterior motives behind it.

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4. 'I understand where you're coming from'

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It's hard to feel connected to others sometimes. In the midst of stress or hurt, feeling like someone genuinely understands you is a difficult realization to come to. But rather than letting others shrink themselves, you can tell someone has a pure heart when they offer true understanding.

They might not be going through the same experience, but just because they aren't experiencing your struggles in real time, it doesn't mean they can't have empathy. And because empathy is essential in keeping those connections and helping others, saying a few words to make someone feel better goes a long way.

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5. 'You did a great job'

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While their friendships are always fulfilling and healthy, these individuals shine from within. Feeling confident and reassured, they aren't afraid to tell someone they did a great job, whether it's a work project or even just getting out of bed while dealing with mental health struggles.

Knowing both their strengths and weaknesses, they don't feel as if they compete with anyone. Genuinely wanting a positive environment, they instill courage when they show up for others. And as professor of psychology of religion and spirituality Julie J. Exline explained, "Encouragement can provide people with strength to look ahead, move forward, and reach for the next goal."

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6. 'Take all the time you need'

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Being a pure-hearted person means showing up in good times and bad. Saying "take all the time you need" is a way of offering comfort in stressful situations, wanting the other person to thrive and make the right decisions without acting impulsively.

They let people know there's no need to rush through the emotions they're feeling. They offer respect and care, and lead with both patience and respect. It's out of the goodness of their heart, yes, but it's also who they truly are.

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7. 'I appreciate you'

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Being a good person is all about seeing outside of your own perspective. Choosing to uplift those around them, they offer appreciation in the simplest and most casual conversations. They'll let others know this at random times, but they aren't saying it to get something out of someone.

According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, showing gratitude leads to greater emotional and social well-being. So, not only are these people genuinely kind, but they spread that joy to others as well.

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8. 'Everyone makes mistakes'

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Nobody in life is perfect. While social media may try to convince us otherwise, the truth of the matter is that just because somebody messes up, it doesn't mean they're a bad person or that they aren't deserving of success. They need grace to grow and become a better version of themselves, and pure-hearted people remind them of this.

Not only does learning from our mistakes help us do better next time, but it opens our minds to new ideas, as they're taking risks to build new skills. Good people use this phrase when someone is struggling to see the upside of their mistakes, and it encourages them on a deep level.

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9. 'I'm rooting for you'

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In life, there are going to be people close to you who aren't in your corner, so it's easy to feel discouraged. But pure-hearted individuals are the opposite. They're always on your side and will verbally tell you that. At the end of the day, they just want to show you how much they support you.

As a study published in Psychological Bulletin explained, when we're supported by friends and colleagues and family, it creates better well-being. This support even helps people perform better at work and decreases the frequency of negative risk-taking behaviors.

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10. 'I'm here if you need anything'

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When someone with a pure heart says this phrase, they truly mean it. They aren't demanding that you leave your comfort zone. Instead, they know that you need space to process and think, and let you know that they're there for you when you're feeling better to seek out support.

Being reminded of this during casual moments makes a difference. Especially when someone is going through a challenging time and is having trouble opening up to others, the best thing a person can do is give them time to handle it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.