What if living a "good life" had less to do with relationships and ease than we thought?

Experts have discovered a third, unique path to living a meaningful existence, coined a "psychologically rich" life, which revolves only around someone's curiosity. The deeper their mind goes and the more space they leave for newness and curiosity, the more fulfilling their lives become. Even though all of this tends to be somewhat introspective, you can usually tell someone has a deep mind by the phrases they use in casual conversation.

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You can usually tell someone has a deep mind by 10 phrases they use in casual conversation

1. 'Tell me more about that'

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The most deep-thinking conversations and interactions come from intentional questions. They're prompted by people who aren't going through the motions, but are leaning into curious habits and asking questions that expand their knowledge. They care about understanding, rather than just passively paying attention.

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It's clear that these people aren't waiting for their turn to speak, but using phrases like "tell me more about that" to guide conversations to a deeper, more meaningful place.

2. 'I'm learning more about that'

People with true depth often say things like "I'm learning more about that" because they're lifelong learners. Even if they don't go by that specific definition, they're always willing to expand their horizons and discover new things, even later in life when many people are constrained to what they know and understand.

Even though it's somewhat of a personally fulfilling pursuit, people with a deep mind who are committed to lifelong learning also protect themselves from cognitive decline and mental fatigue as they get older by leaning into these challenges.

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3. 'Let's look at it in a different way'

Curious people don't use a phrase like this to literally turn objects around or switch positions in a room. They want to look at complex problems from multiple perspectives and consider the kinds of opinions or solutions that other people may immediately write off.

They're not interested in being right or winning a conversation. They're interested in solving problems and learning something, even if that means changing their minds entirely.

Yes, changing their minds and considering these perspectives makes people with depth look more intelligent, but it also often means they think at a deeper level. Their minds aren't rigid, but flexible and willing to consider the ideas that most people overlook or ignore.

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4. 'I just have a feeling'

While we typically consider the smartest people in any room to be the most analytical thinkers, sometimes, a person with depth actually leverages their innate feelings and gut instincts for wisdom. They're connected to their inner mind and body, rather than operating only from superficial thoughts and urges.

You may hear phrases like "I just have a feeling" as evidence for their perspectives from time to time, not because they're incapable of convincing people of their ideas, but because it came from a deep place that they're still unpacking. Luckily, it's exactly this kind of intuitive thought that's usually more accurate than rigid opinions and ideas.

5. 'I need a second'

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Instead of relying on others to help them conceptualize ideas or ignoring complex issues completely, people with deep-thinking minds often ask for space. They're incredibly creative, innovative thinkers, meaning they need idleness to think. But they're also naturally introspective, with a constant flow of swirling thoughts in their minds to be unwound.

Even if they're not carving out actual alone time away from a group, they're going inward. Maybe they'll daydream and zone out for a while to reset. Maybe they'll close their eyes and go into a meditative state. Either way, they often need a break from social obligations to think on a deeper level.

6. 'I'm interested in this'

Truly deep-thinking people are interested in a lot of different things, which is why they're great at connecting and building meaningful connections. They aren't waiting for their turn to speak or talk about themselves, because they'd prefer to learn more about the people and concepts floating around them in any given space.

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Because they're naturally engaged and thoughtful in social interactions, people who have deep minds are typically great listeners. They make people feel truly seen in new ways and even spark the reward center in their brains by actively listening, boosting the value of conversations for everyone involved.

7. 'What do you enjoy about it?'

Most people love to speak about themselves, so being prompted to speak on what they love and enjoy builds more connected, intimate conversations. While people with depth may use these kinds of questions to get closer to people or build a deeper connection, sometimes, they're simply a route to exercise curiosity.

If they're interested in someone's job or learning more about a hobby, asking people deeper questions, instead of just "that's cool," scratches their need for depth in even the most casual conversations.

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8. 'I can imagine how you feel'

On top of boosting the well-being and closeness of connections, shared experiences and feelings can also prompt empathy. When we understand someone's situation first-hand, we can better support and appreciate them and their experiences.

The most deep-thinking people care to understand people they don't understand, but sometimes, they heal in their own ways by leaning into conversations with people who've walked in their same path.

9. 'It's just unfamiliar'

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Deep-thinking people are often characterized by their emotional resilience and wisdom, but they don't adopt all of this overnight. In fact, it's usually hardship and mistakes that offer them all kinds of opportunities to learn and grow, as a study from Psychological Science explains.

So, how do they create the space and emotional stability to lean into all of these challenges? They don't cultivate space for unwieldy fear and unnecessary anxiety. Instead of saying "that's impossible" or "I can't do that," they say "this is unfamiliar." Not only does this offer them the perspective they need to learn, but it also gives them a chance to be present with nagging fears.

10. 'Let's come back to this'

With introspective habits and a need for occasional stillness to gather their thoughts, you'll often hear a deep-thinking person using phrases like "let's come back to this" when things feel overwhelming.

Especially because people with depth can read the energy of a room, they know when to walk away or urge everyone to create space to keep conversations productive. If one person is anxious or getting frustrated, they don't have the space to be open and understanding, but only someone with true emotional depth can sense that before it blows up.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.