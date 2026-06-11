Smart People Who Create Their Own Luck Usually Do These 10 Hard Things

I always say that to gain an unfair advantage in life, you need to be willing to do what few others want to do.

If you can identify those things and find a way to get excited about doing those things, it’s like unlocking a door to a secret room. Many years of experimentation have shown me that doing hard things is the quickest way to create your own luck as well as realize your confidence and self-growth in all aspects.

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Smart people who create their own luck in life usually do these hard things:

1. They unplug completely for a week

This is hard for workaholics, but it will give you the needed rest and time to recalibrate. You’ll return twice as energized. Smart people quit doom-scrolling social media for a week, all of it, no cheating. Who said social media was a drug? Well, you’ll know it's true when you try to quit.

2. Smart people do something they fear

Identify that thing you know you need to do. You know what it is. Go there.

3. Smart people learn a language

Even if it’s 10 minutes per day, smart people focus on honing their language skills. Even if you never use it in conversations, this activity will build your confidence, and it’s great for the mind and staving off dementia.

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4. They aim for mastery

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Take whatever you’re doing up a level by changing your perception around why you’re doing it. Are you just doing it because it's something to do? Or are you doing it to become a master at it? The latter is far more energizing and will lead to far better results.

5. They become a group mentor

Guide a group or cohort for a few weeks as a coach on a chosen topic that would help them. Start for free, then charge.

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6. They quit high-dopamine junk

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This includes endless reels, caffeine, and sugar for stretches as a form of reset or for good. Give your dopamine receptors a rest, and you’ll be amazed at how much added resilience, energy, and motivation you will bounce back with.

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7. They make a hobby out of networking

Approaching people you don’t know to get to know them isn’t easy for most people. It can even be downright uncomfortable. But what if you did it so much, in-person and online, that it became second nature? What would that do for your life?

8. Smart people write daily

No one is immune to writing as a worthwhile activity, even if you 'suck’ at writing. Writing is a powerful layer addition to anyone’s life. We live in the self-branding age, and writing is still one of the best ways to transmit your story and build your audience. Caveat: Copying and pasting from ChatGPT or Claude is not — we repeat, not — writing. You're better than that, and it's proven to turn your brain into mush.

9. They go to the movies or a restaurant alone

If you can go places alone with nothing but the pleasure of your own company, you’ll realize how much more freedom you have, no longer being dependent on others to access and enjoy certain places.

10. They add 5% to their daily work output

Always ask: how can I add 5% more output to what I’m doing? This isn’t about ‘busy’ work. This is about doing more with the things that matter. Inevitably, this will require replacing a time-waster with something that aligns with your purpose.

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Do more hard things. Be astounded at how your life changes. Now you won’t want to stop doing the hard stuff. Onward to greatness.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

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