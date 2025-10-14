When a person consistently exhibits behaviors that demonstrate their caring nature towards others and their ability to humble themselves, they are showing signs of being a good person in a world of darkness. It can be hard to remain a good person and treat others well when it seems like the treatment is not mutual, but there are still people in the world who will always choose to do what they know is morally right, no matter what.

However, it's important to note that being a good person does not mean you allow everyone to treat you poorly and take advantage of your kindness. A good person shows strength by knowing when they have had enough and are able to remove themselves from toxic environments rather than treat others poorly.

These are 11 signs you're a good person in a world of darkness

1. You feel empathy for others

At times, the world can be very dark, and it may feel like there are no good people left. However, if you genuinely feel empathy for others, it is a sign that you are a good person. Most people nowadays lack empathy for those around them, so if this is still something you exude, you stand apart from the crowd.

“While people can be well-attuned to their feelings and emotions, getting into someone else's head can be more difficult. The ability to feel empathy allows people to "walk a mile in another's shoes," so to speak. It permits people to understand the emotions that others are feeling,” explains Kendra Cherry, MSEd, a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist.

The act of empathy can be uncomfortable for a person because it may lead them to feel similarly to the person they are being empathetic towards, but it is a selfless act that someone who is a good person will still practice in order to help others feel understood and less alone.

2. You act with integrity, even when no one is watching

It is one thing for a person to behave like a good person when all eyes are on them, but people who act with integrity even when no one is watching are truly good people. These individuals stay true to their moral compass no matter the situation, which is rare in a world of darkness.

Acting with integrity even when alone shows that you are authentic when doing what are considered good acts because they are not done out of fear or a want for recognition.

Andrew Mair, the deputy head and safeguarding lead at St Catherine’s School in Twickenham, London, said, “When we exhibit integrity, we act consistently with our ideals, regardless of external influences or the absence of oversight. This unwavering commitment to honesty, fairness, and ethical conduct forms the bedrock of trust and respect in both personal and professional relationships.”

3. You apologize when you're wrong and hold yourself accountable

When living in a very dark and egotistical world, being someone who is not afraid to admit when they are wrong is an extremely good trait to have. If you apologize when you’re wrong and hold yourself accountable, this is a sign that you are a good person.

This behavior shows that you have a great deal of respect for others and are committed to improving yourself and growing from your mistakes. Being able to take accountability for wrongs you make shows that you are willing to set your ego aside and consider the way your actions have impacted those around you. This shows that you genuinely care about the way you make others feel.

4. You listen more than you speak

When a person is good, even in the midst of living in a world of darkness, they will likely listen more than they speak. This does not come from a place of feeling as though the perspective on certain things does not matter, but rather it signals that they value the input of others enough to actively listen when they speak.

Arlin Cuncic, author of “The Anxiety Workbook,” identifies active listening as “a communication skill that involves going beyond simply hearing the words that another person speaks. It's about actively processing and seeking to understand the meaning and intent behind them. It requires being a mindful and focused participant in the communication process.”

Being this kind of participant in conversations shows your appreciation for the communication you have with others, as well as an understanding of the importance of feeling heard.

5. You forgive others

Having the ability to forgive others, even in a world full of darkness, shows that you are a good person. You understand that no one is exempt from making mistakes, and you refuse to hold grudges for that reason.

“Forgiveness is the tendency to grant pardon to those who have done wrong, show mercy and let go of negative responses to wrongdoing, accepting the fallible nature of humanity. Forgiveness is the antithesis of hate,” explains Sarah Monk, a well-being coach and meditation and mindfulness teacher. Forgiveness is not reconciliation.

It does not require you to keep someone in your life who has wronged you, but it allows you to let go of the negative feelings you have towards someone, and this is a sign that you are a good person who considers the well-being of others and yourself.

6. You are kind to people who can do nothing for you

If you are someone who shows kindness even to people who can do nothing for you, you are a good person. Not expecting something in return shows that your acts of kindness are purely from your heart without any intention for personal gain.

Acting selflessly like this shows that you genuinely care about prioritizing the needs of others. You likely experience joy from knowing that your kind acts are positively impacting the well-being of others, and that joy alone is enough to satisfy you because you do not treat others well in order to get something in return.

7. You are dependable and keep your word

When you are someone who remains dependable and always keeps your word, you show signs of being a good person. It shows that you are committed to holding yourself accountable and being a reliable source for those around you.

Displaying this respect for others and your commitments makes you someone others know they can always count on during difficult situations. You become someone who can be trusted and who is able to build strong relationships with others, which signals that you are a good person.

8. You are not judgmental

Instead of immediately judging people for either things they can’t control or past mistakes they have made, if you choose to be non-judgmental, you are showing signs of being a good person. You understand that healthy relationships do not include being overly critical of a person in an unconstructive manner.

If you are non-judgmental, you most likely have the ability to reflect on yourself and open your mind up to having discussions with others that involve you listening without judgment. You are accepting of others, despite the ways that they differ from you. And instead of judging, you delight in the positive aspects that come from being around and listening to the different perspectives of others.

9. You find purpose in helping others grow

When you find purpose in helping others grow, and it stems from a genuine place in your heart rather than from being motivated by self-gain, you are a good person in a world of darkness. Most people have some personal motive behind wanting to help others, but if this is not the case for you, then you are rare and sincere.

A good person does not consider the positive impact that helping others will have on them. They recognize the feelings of deeply connecting with others, and by seeing how meaningful what they are doing for others is, they feel filled with a sense of purpose.

10. You do the small things

If you find yourself constantly doing small things for other people, especially when no one is watching or you will receive nothing in return, you are a good person even in a world of darkness. There are also many positive benefits of doing small kind acts.

“Everyday simple acts of kindness can contribute to boosting your mood, reducing stress, and possibly alleviating symptoms of depression or anxiety. In addition, what might seem like a small kind gesture could have a greater impact than you might think,” explains the American Psychiatric Association.

By being a good person who contributes small acts of kindness within relationships or even to strangers, you could positively impact someone in a way that means the world to them.

11. You don't broadcast your good deeds

If you are someone who does not feel a need to broadcast all of your good deeds, you are showing signs of being a good person. This behavior demonstrates that your good deeds are performed with humility and authenticity.

It shows that you don't need a reward to do good things for other people. You simply do them because you know it is right. While it may seem at times that the world has become so dark that it has lost all that is good, it is important to recognize those around you who are genuinely good people. They may help you to see the good that is still left within the world.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.