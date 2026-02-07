Whether it's for love or friendship, when you imagine what you want your closest circle of loved ones to look like, you might visualize exciting people who want to go on adventures and be wild and fun. You might envision someone to share gossip with or maybe someone who needs you to support them. These are all fun for a short time, but if you want to be truly happy, look for signs of a good person who will give as much as they take. These are people you would be lucky to have in your life.

We all want genuinely great people in our circle, but it can be hard to tell if someone is truly rooting for us or just pretending. After all, people fake being selfless and giving all the time, so on top of knowing what you want in a friendship, you need to know if they're genuine. Luckily, there are a few indicators that can help you know which people you can count yourself blessed to keep close.

11 signs of a good person anyone would be lucky to have in their life

1. They are consistently kind

Being kind is a good trait to possess, no matter who you are. But there's a huge difference between being nice and being kind. Even better? Someone who consistently does kind things.

For example, going out of your way to help someone is a kind thing to do. But volunteering twice a week is being kind consistently. When someone is kind consistently, that most likely means they're a good person. Because the reality is that anyone can be kind, even the worst of us.

Expressing consistent kindness, even when it's hard and takes away from your free time, shows a person of good character. It shows that this person has a beautiful soul. And not only do acts of kindness benefit others, it benefits us as well. According to one study, being kind boosts happiness and overall well-being, and that creates a self-perpetuating cycle of kindness.

2. They are empathetic

If you're looking for signs of a good person, think about whether or not they are empathetic. Good people will put themselves in the other person's shoes, while unkind people will criticize others without a second thought.

This isn't really surprising. Some of the kindest people we know have gone through their own fair share of turmoil and heartbreak. But they don't let that sadness or struggle turn them bitter. Instead, they plumb those experiences in order to have more empathy for others.

According to research, people who have gone through adversity tend to be both empathetic and compassionate, which may explain why good people are this way. In fact, another study found that empathy creates kinder people, who are happier and have greater overall well-being.

3. They have respect for others

A good person will remain respectful, even in the face of disrespect. This might sound confusing, and that's OK. After all, if someone is being disrespectful, you should have the guts to stand up for yourself, right?

While you should always speak your mind and advocate for yourself, there's nearly always a way to do so respectfully. Meaning, you don't have to yell or cause a scene to be heard or to make your boundaries clear. A simple firm tone and direct eye contact should do the trick.

When we look at the effects of respect, we start to see why good people choose to take the higher road.

According to one study, "Overall happiness in life is more related to how much you are respected and admired by those around you, not to the status that comes from how much money you have stashed in your bank account." And nothing garners more respect and admiration than someone who chooses to remain kind, even when it's hard.

4. They are grateful for the little things

We all take things for granted sometimes. Perhaps we received a gift we didn't like or maybe we don't appreciate a relationship until it's far too late. Taking things for granted is the ultimate demise of our satisfaction and happiness in life, which is why good people choose to remain grateful, even for the smallest things.

Good people keep their spirits high and are able to find the best in any situation. Research shows that people who choose to be grateful are far more happier. And according to another study, couples who express gratitude have higher relationship satisfaction, showing that a little bit of gratitude goes a long way.

Gratitude doesn't come naturally for everyone, despite how it may look on the outside. It takes work and becomes a practice, and one sign of a good person is their willingness to do that work to make life better for themselves and those around them.

5. They are willing to own up to their mistakes

If someone is willing to apologize and admit they made a mistake, it's a good indication that they are a good person.

Most people hate admitting they were wrong. That's because, when we refuse to apologize, it preserves our self-esteem and makes us feel more powerful. On the flip side, when someone is willing to apologize, they're going against their own interest to make amends. But that's what makes it brave: it isn't easy but the sign of a good person is their willingness to do what's right even when it's hard.

Kind people understand the importance of putting their ego aside, and they know just how impactful it can be. In fact, studies have shown that apologizing is great for interpersonal forgiveness and reduces negative emotions.

6. They offer support in times of need

Having a good person in your life means having someone you can trust. It means having someone to go to in your greatest time of need, not just when things are going well, because a person who has a heart of gold will never let someone they love down just because it's difficult. Due to their selfless nature, they are more than willing to lend a hand or be a shoulder to cry on.

Now, just like anyone, good people have their own boundaries. And if you're always depending on them for help, they might distance themselves for their own mental health. It may seem counterintuitive, but a sign someone is a good person you're lucky to have in your life, is that they are willing to set that boundary.

But overall, truly good people will be there for their friends and family, especially when they're going through a tough time. Yes, sometimes "being there" means setting a boundary, because love isn't just giving in, it's helping people do better.

7. They want you to succeed

One of the biggest and most important signs of a good person, someone anyone would be lucky to have in their life, is that they celebrate all your successes. In contrast, if someone shows jealousy, contempt, or makes snide remarks when you're flying high, they likely aren't a good person.

According to multiple studies, people with low self-esteem are more likely to feel inferior and jealous. These individuals then react aggressively as a way to conform to social norms. Good people often have very secure identities and a quiet confidence that shows how high their self-esteem truly is.

So, if you want to avoid drama, it's best to cut off people who show you any of those negative signs when you're celebrating success. Because a truly good person who cares about you will always root for you, no matter what.

8. They listen attentively

Someone who truly cares about you will be willing to lend an ear, even when your sadness or problems aren't tied neatly with a bow. They want to know what's bothering you and how they can help, even if the only help you want is a hug. After all, it's in their nature to step outside themselves to show empathy.

One green flag that's a sign of a good person is how they want others to feel good about themselves. They want to uplift their loved ones and put a smile on their face. So, if you have someone in your life who is like that, hold on tight. That individual is probably a real one and you are lucky to have them in your life.

9. They keep their promises

A good person will try to keep their promises, no matter what. They go out of their way to fulfill their obligations because they understand the impact of broken promises and, by extension, broken trust. With a good person, trust is everything. They need to trust you and they know they need to earn and maintain yours. That's why they're committed to never betraying the people they care about.

They likely understand the basic facts reflected in a study which found that, "[h]igh betrayal trauma exposure [is] associated with lower levels of self-reported general and relational trust." This means that trust issues lead us to trust ourselves less, which leads to trusting others less as well. And nothing will stop a relationship's progress faster than this cycle.

Advertisement

10. They uplift others and keep things positive

Good people are not afraid to uplift others. When one of their friends or loved ones succeeds, they are the first to celebrate and congratulate. Their positivity is contagious and you'll be hard-pressed to find someone who isn't affected by their beautiful energy.

Combined with their honest intentions and kind nature, good people shine bright, no matter what. And they want everyone around them to feel the same.

11. They do their own emotional work

Someone can be a good person and still struggle with their emotional well-being. After all, nobody is perfect and we shouldn't expect them to be. But a big sign of a good person that anyone would be lucky to have in their life is that they are committed to doing their own emotional work and they don't expect anyone else to take responsibility for their issues.

That doesn't mean a good person won't reach out for help when times get tough, it means they'll make sure they're doing their own part to heal and hold themselves accountable. They may rely on you for support, but you will never be the one expected to fix them.

Similarly, a good person will expect you to do your own work, too. Yes, you can show up for each other with a pint of ice cream after a breakup or help clean each other's houses when times get tough and share each other's burdens, but neither of you will allow the other to play the role of therapist to the other. Instead, a good person will encourage you to find someone professional to talk to, when needed, and they will do the same for themselves, too.

