10 Ways To Spot A Gorgeously Unbothered Woman Without Her Saying A Single Word

Women are socialized into being agreeable and tolerant of everyone else. They're supposed to be nonchalant at their own expense.

However, a seriously confident, secure woman is unfazed in an entirely different sense. There are all kinds of ways to spot a gorgeously unbothered woman without her saying a single word, but they all counteract social stereotypes. They aren't another example of the quiet, passive woman who lives for everyone else, but the empowered woman who doesn't need to overexplain and people-please.

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Here are the traits that help you spot a gorgeously unbothered woman easily:

1. She moves with intention

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We're often attracted to confidence. However, it comes across in so many different ways, from eye contact to spoken language. When we see someone with confidence, we feel pressure to admire and desire them.

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On top of how other people perceive these women, which they're far less interested in, standing or walking in "power poses" can also seriously influence their own personal sense of confidence, according to social psychologist Amy Cuddy. They feel more empowered when they walk and stand with confidence, even if they're faking it to feel it.

2. She doesn't repeat herself

When making a decision or setting a boundary, the most secure women don't speak twice. They might give a second chance to someone who deserves it, but most of the time, they're not over-explaining and giving free passes to people to treat them however they'd like.

As psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis explains, over-explaining is a defense mechanism for insecure people, not the kind of behavior a truly confident, unbothered woman engages in. The kind of respect and love they give to themselves is a reflection of the respect and love they're searching for in other people, and that sets a high standard.

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They don't let people walk all over them. They don't over-explain their decisions to see the approval of others. They encourage people to treat them how they deserve to be treated, and if they're not, they walk away.

3. She walks away from unproductive conversations

Even though it seems harmless, gossip and conversations rooted in complaining behavior can rewire our brains toward negativity. Even if it's simply being around a negative person who can't take "no" for an answer or never takes accountability, their energy is contagious.

That's why unbothered women who care more about their own well-being than entertaining others aren't afraid to walk away from unproductive conversations. They have boundaries and they hold themselves to them, even when it makes other people feel uncomfortable. They don't need to say anything. If something isn't serving their highest purpose or well-being, they can create space.

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4. She's okay with being misunderstood

Feeling a sense of belonging and connection is an innate human desire that we can't control. We yearn to be understood and seen. We crave community. However, sticking around and begging for the attention of people who just don't understand you or intentionally misunderstand you isn't the way to find that kind of connection.

That's exactly why you'll never catch an unbothered woman begging for attention or someone else or trying to shift themselves to be more approachable to others. They know that their time and authenticity are valuable, and that it's better to be alone than to be with someone who makes you smaller.

5. She won't beg for closure

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If you're in a relationship with a secure woman or are friends with an unbothered woman who just ended one, you'll never see her begging for closure. Regardless of what society has told her and other women, they don't have to look for permission to move on in other people, especially in someone who doesn't have their best interests at heart.

Instead, they often create that closure for themselves, engaging in self-acceptance habits and forgiving the person who hurt them. They know that they're in control of their own progress and thoughts. They know they don't have to offer themselves up and be available to people who drain their energy.

6. She's comfortable with silence

Instead of immediately trying to fill pauses in conversations or talking over people to avoid their own internal thoughts, unbothered women are completely comfortable sitting in silence. In fact, their ability to appreciate awkward silences is what makes them better listeners and communicators.

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Even if everyone else around them is grasping for a feeling of comfort and distraction, these women are perfectly happy keeping eye contact and lingering in silence. It's often how they build vulnerability and strong connections, but also how they remove superficial people incapable of appreciating these moments from their lives.

7. She doesn't fish for compliments

Whether it's their energy in a room or their sense of internal security radiating through language, seriously confident women don't need to beg for external validation to feel comfortable. In fact, they're rarely fishing for compliments, if ever, and even less interested in asking someone else for approval.

They're internally gratified, so they understand and know their true value without needing to prove it to anyone.

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8. She never chases attention and commitment

Chasing people and begging for attention is somewhat of a rewarding behavior in our brains, even when it chips away at our self-esteem and makes us feel worse about ourselves over time. While someone with a low sense of self-worth may indulge in this behavior all the time, most gorgeously unbothered women prefer to attract what they're looking for by investing in themselves.

Whether it's their aura in a conversation or their commitment to internal goals, they let their actions and being speak for themselves instead of trying to persuade people to be with them.

9. She doesn't try to control everything

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Despite believing that their need for control is a perfectionist issue or a sign of leadership, controlling individuals are usually compensating for a deep sense of inadequacy and uncertainty internally. They feel like they need control over everyone and everything, otherwise they'll fail.

However, the most unbothered women don't just let go of control and accept life as it happens, they also allow themselves to make mistakes without taking on blame. Especially in our culture that demands women take on self-blame and tolerate all kinds of misbehavior, these refreshingly confident women stick out.

10. Her social circles reflect her

While they might not be personality matches or have the same style, you can usually tell how unbothered and intentional a woman is by her friends. She's untroubled by expectations and draining energy, but when it comes to truly empowering, meaningful relationships, she's all in.

Her social circle is a reflection of her own self-worth, because the people she chooses to let into her life are clearly amazing. Unlike the toxic people and negative relationships she's walked away from almost instantly, these people are constants who she's not afraid to invest her time and energy into.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.