Women who prefer staying home over going out as they get older usually have these 11 reasons

Many people grow more comfortable in their solitude with age, according to a study from the International Journal of Behavioral Development, compared to their younger counterparts, so it's not surprising that many women craft hobbies and routines that safeguard their time alone as they get older. From appreciating time for self-care to building more meaningful relationships at home, women who prefer staying home over going out as they get older usually have these reasons.

Although older people may be more susceptible to feelings of loneliness and at a greater risk for the consequences of social isolation, with the right intention, habits, and routine, solitude can easily be healthy and empowering. So, it's not about the quality of time they spend alone, but rather, the quality of the activities that fill their solitude.

1. They appreciate their own company

As they get older, experience more things, and build their own emotional intelligence, it's not surprising that many women also become more self-assured. They value their own company and know their value, so they enjoy spending time with themselves at home.

According to a study from Body Image, women even grow to be more confident about their external appearance as they get older. They're not interested in seeking validation or going out for attention, because they're internally gratified and happy with their own company at home.

2. They like being comfortable

Even if it seems subtle, some women prefer staying home over going out because they value their comfort. From having the freedom to do whatever they want at home, to wearing comfortable clothes, and being in the confines of their own living space, comfort certainly plays a role in many women's choice to prioritize solitude.

Rather than putting themselves in uncomfortable situations, trying to meet new people who don't add value to their lives, and interacting with strangers who lack depth, they prioritize the things that make them comfortable — whether it's quality time with a partner at home or comfortable clothes after a long day at work.

3. They're introverted

Compared to extroverts who feel energized by social interactions and conversations, introverted people need their solitude to recharge. When they've spent the whole day interacting with people at work or talking to friends, they need time at home to reflect, regulate, and unpack, so the last thing they want to do is go back out again.

Introverted women may prefer staying home over going out even more as they age. They know their bodies, they understand what they need to feel their best, and they're unwilling to overlook their needs for the sake of appeasing others.

4. They prioritize their rest

Getting enough sleep and protecting rest is incredibly important for everyone, regardless of their age, but it's particularly important for aging women. Getting restorative rest is key for a healthy aging process, but also supports things like self-esteem, stress levels, and general mental health.

So, women who prefer staying home over going out as they get older may simply be prioritizing their rest — appreciating the beauty of going to bed early over staying out late or resting in their own bed at the end of a long day.

5. They have strong relationships already

Women who already have strong and fulfilling relationships at home may be less interested in going out to entertain superficial ones. They appreciate the benefits of quality time they reap at home with their partners, families, and friends, and prefer to prioritize that space.

They may still have social interactions and conversations with strangers daily, but when it comes to seeking out new relationships and meeting new people, they're not sacrificing their solitude or quality time at home to do so.

6. They have fulfilling hobbies

Especially for aging individuals, engaging in consistent hobbies is associated with better physical and mental well-being, according to a study from Nature Portfolio. Not only are they protecting their own health by indulging in hobbies, but they're also cultivating a sense of peace at home that bolsters every aspect of their lives.

That's why women who prefer staying home over going out as they get older generally prioritize their hobbies — whether it's a creative outlet, moving their body, or even reading. They don't experience the isolation and loneliness of solitude because they make it a comfortable, empowering, and fulfilling space.

7. They don't tolerate drama

Many women tolerate drama less and less as they get older, opting for relationships that empower and build them up, rather than drain their energy and spark negativity. They are self-aware and emotionally intelligent enough to understand that negativity is contagious — when they surround themselves with chronic complainers and drama-filled relationships, it's their own well-being that's at risk.

By staying home and leaning on themselves or healthy relationships, they protect their energy from vampires that thrive on causing more negativity and chaos wherever they go.

8. They don't entertain superficial interactions anymore

Many people tend to shrink their social circles as they age, not necessarily because they're less interested in social engagements or building relationships, but because they prioritize meaningful, fulfilling relationships over a lot of superficial ones. They don't entertain people who make them feel worse about themselves, or even small talk interactions that feel superficial.

Women who prefer staying at home over going out as they get older usually have these reasons. They'd prefer to spend time with themselves or with close friends and family rather than going out to have superficial conversations with strangers.

9. They're not motivated by external validation

Many women grow out of their needs for external validation and unlearn misguided social norms that urge them to seek acceptance from others as they get older. Instead, they focus on rebuilding a strong relationship with themselves in ways that are evidently impactful, considering self-esteem tends to grow most later in life.

Instead of going out for the sake of external validation and getting attention from others, they say "no" to social plans that don't add value to their lives and instead prioritize spending time with themselves in whatever way they choose.

Of course, like a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships explains, women also cultivate a smaller circle of deeper, more meaningful relationships as they age — whether that's with family, friends, or a specific partner. So, choosing to stay home over going out could also be their way of protecting and prioritizing those relationships and the quality time they enjoy in more intimate spaces.

10. They're strict about self-care

Women who prefer staying home over going out as they get older may simply care too much about their self-care rituals to overlook them for the sake of crowded parties and superficial interactions. They'd prefer to journal, meditate, rest at home, indulge in hobbies, and even do things like face masks that amplify their personal date nights at home.

For many aging women, self-care is about more than face masks and bubble baths, at least according to a study from Electronic Physician; it's also about understanding their own health, cultivating a strong sense of self-awareness, and growing a foundation of trust with their bodies.

When they prioritize solitude and self-care at home, they not only grow more in touch with their bodies — able to quickly identify when something is wrong or off — they appreciate their own presence.

11. They're incredibly creative

Especially when it's not driven by anxiety or fear, opting for solitude over social time with others can promote a range of benefits, according to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, including a deeper sense of creativity. That's why creative women often prefer staying home over going out as they get older — they are intentional about carving out space for passions and creative pursuits.

Even if that means saying "no" to social plans after a long day or being disciplined about taking time to be creative, these women are more empowered to put their solitude first.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.