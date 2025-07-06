11 Things Brilliant People Notice Instantly When They Talk To Someone With Zero Depth

If you've ever walked away from a conversation feeling totally drained, here's why.

Written on Jul 06, 2025

things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth Dean Drobot | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Many people enjoy deep and meaningful conversations more than their superficial alternatives, according to the American Psychological Association, whether it’s with intimate partners, co-workers, or strangers on the street. However, around people who have little depth or self-awareness, it can often feel impossible to reach a level of emotional intimacy and understanding in a casual conversation.

Many of the things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth are not just “red flags” in social interactions, but signs to disengage — not because small talk isn’t essential and occasionally important, but because they’d prefer to spend their free-time and energy conversing with people who match their energy. Not everyone has the capacity for depth in every moment, but for someone who prioritizes it in their conversations and relationships, it can have a profoundly positive impact on their lives.

Here are 11 things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth:

1. They try too hard to sound smart

Man who tries too hard to sound smart on the phone at work. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s trying to seem smarter in conversations or seeking external praise, rather than true connections, using overly complicated words and phrases is one of the things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth.

According to a study from the Applied Cognitive Psychology journal, using big words and overly complex language — whether they understand the context and definitions or not — generally hurts a person’s perceived intelligence and competence in social situations. So, even if they’re trying to make themselves seem smarter or more confident, they end up pushing people away and encouraging conversations to turn more superficial.

RELATED: 11 Phrases Brilliant People Say When They're Surrounded By Idiots

Advertisement

2. They're obsessed with appearances

Man who can hyper-focus on appearance talking to his partner. Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Rather than connecting with someone based on identity, purpose, or shared experiences, people who lack depth tend to hyper-focus on appearance, status symbols, and money.

Of course, looks and appearance do matter in our social interactions — we’re not only deeply tied to our self-expression, but also connected in intimate ways with other people’s, as well, like psychiatrist Nicole Washington explains.

However, spending too much time talking about — or worse, prioritizing — appearance in a conversation can dismiss a person’s verbal contributions, feelings, and identity, crafting a superficial tone to an interaction.

RELATED: 10 Phrases Superficial People Often Say Without Even Realizing It

Advertisement

3. They show zero curiosity

Woman who's not curious talking on the phone outside. Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s failing to ask thoughtful questions — a fundamental part of intentional active listening — or getting distracted by other people or their phone in a conversation, one of the things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth is their lack of curiosity. They’re not only disinterested in the conversation unless it's entirely on them; they put in no extra effort into learning about others or making them feel heard.

Part of the reason why deep and fulfilling conversations are so important and powerful for emotionally intelligent people with real depth, according to a study from PLOS One, is their ability to make everyone feel heard and valued.

When you’re speaking to someone who doesn’t care to listen — let alone ask questions, get to know you, or delve deeper into more significant topics — it’s mentally and emotionally draining, not fulfilling or fun.

RELATED: 8 Signs You're A Deep Thinker, According To Psychology

Advertisement

4. They gossip constantly

Gossipy man talking to a co-worker in the office. stockfour | Shutterstock.com

From spreading rumors about friends to talking negatively behind someone’s back, and simply gossiping to pass the time, many people with little depth often cling to talking about others to seem more interesting. It’s not only superficial, it’s oftentimes draining to the person they’re with, especially if they’re someone who craves a deeper connection and conversation.

Even in places like the workplace, where truly deep and meaningful connections are harder to come by, superficial drama and negativity can be one of the things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth.

RELATED: 10 Subtle Traits Of Gossipy People Who Always Start Drama

Advertisement

5. They can't handle silence

Man who always fills awkward silences talking to a woman. bbernard | Shutterstock.com

Fluid conversations with a constant stream of communication tend to promote better social interactions, boosting self-esteem, a sense of belonging, and connection, especially between people without a pre-existing relationship, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that brief silences in conversations are entirely bad.

Many emotionally intelligent, self-aware, and confident people feel comfortable with silence in conversations, especially when it allows everyone a chance to reflect on their feelings, regulate their emotions, and contribute to later discussions with greater intention. However, insecure people who lack depth and self-awareness may constantly fill awkward silences, directing attention back to themselves or compensating for their feelings of unease.

It’s one of the things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth, because in a deeper, more meaningful conversation, their partner would sit in the comfortable silence with them.

RELATED: In a World Obsessed With Loudness, These 13 Quiet Habits Are A True Superpower

Advertisement

6. They’re desperate for attention

woman is desperate for attention looking at her friend in a coffee shop. GaudiLab | Shutterstock.com

Especially in the age of social media, where we’ve been given platforms to curate and project a specific image and vibe about ourselves for other people to view, it’s not surprising that attention- and validation-seeking behaviors are on the rise. Even if they’re entirely unintentional and subconscious, they impact our conversations and connections more than we realize.

It’s one of the things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth, because they’re more concerned with boasting, bragging, and putting themselves on a pedestal with their words than actively listening or getting to know anyone else.

They’re trying so hard to project a certain image or impress everyone around them that they forgo genuine connections, such as asking thoughtful questions, finding shared experiences with others, or building a strong foundation of trust and respect.

RELATED: 10 Subtle Traits Of People Who Try Way Too Hard To Impress Everyone Around Them

Advertisement

7. They parrot everyone else’s opinions

Woman who parrots everyone else's opinions looking at a friend. stockfour | Shutterstock.com

Rather than sharing their insights, emotions, and perspectives, people with little depth tend to shape-shift into other people in conversations. Whether it’s agreeing with someone else, reshaping someone else’s ideas as their own, or changing their personality to appease those around them, they lack the originality and genuineness that build truly deep connections.

In fact, according to a study published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, people are more fulfilled personally and socially when they live an authentic life. This means it’s not just about having better conversations and building stronger relationships, but also about prioritizing personal well-being.

RELATED: How To Be More Honest, Even When It's Hard

Advertisement

8. They deflect anything real

Man who deflects talking to a friend outside. winnievinzence | Shutterstock.com

By deflecting vulnerability, accountability, and even questions that could lead to a deeper conversation, people who lack depth protect themselves from having to cope with the discomfort of their shallow nature.

Of course, not every person who doesn’t want to be vulnerable in a conversation lacks depth — they could be grappling with anxiety, low self-esteem, or even unresolved trauma — but for the most part, deflection is a habit most utilized by shallow people, whether they recognize it or not.

RELATED: 9 Undeniable Signs You Have A Superficial Friendship That Won't Last

Advertisement

9. They lack empathy

Man who lacks empathy arguing with someone behind the camera. Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

According to experts like Sara Konrath, an associate professor from Indiana University, our culture is essentially experiencing a shift away from empathy toward more narcissistic and self-centered attitudes. Whether it’s a result of social media, information overload from internet accessibility, or simply our cultural norms, people are less empathetic and drawn toward kindness, compassion, and grace.

However, it also tends to be a side effect of lacking complexity and depth — these kinds of people can only think about themselves. It’s one of the things brilliant people notice instantly when they talk to someone with zero depth, because they not only feel unheard and uncomfortable, but also invalidated and isolated, despite having another person in front of them.

RELATED: 10 Phrases People Use When They Have No Empathy

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
How To Build The Relationship You’ve Always Wanted (Without Losing Yourself)

10. They act overconfident

Over-confident woman arguing on the phone. Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s bragging about achievements they haven’t realized yet, name-dropping random people, or exaggerating their skills and abilities — in ways that are often counterproductive for boosting their social perception — over-confident people also generally lack depth and self-awareness.

They not only isolate themselves from deeper connections and relationships, sometimes without even realizing it, but also, by exaggerating their superiority, competency, or confidence, they put themselves in a cycle of low self-esteem and disappointment fueled by their tendency to overcompensate.

RELATED: 11 Signs Someone Feels Insecure Around You But Is Trying To Hide It

Advertisement

11. They dominate the conversation

Woman who dominates the conversation at work. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

There are benefits to being the quiet person who intentionally listens to others, absorbing the vibe of social interactions, rather than talking all the time or waiting for their chance to speak. Not only do they tend to foster better connections by actively listening to others, they boast greater self-awareness and emotional regulation skills, as well.

However, talking more than they listen is one of the most common characteristics of a person who lacks depth, which a brilliant person quickly picks up on. Whether it’s rooted in their insecurity, sparking attention-seeking behavior, or a side effect of their lacking social skills, people who talk more than they listen often make others feel profoundly dismissed, disconnected, and unheard.

RELATED: 3 Powerful Ways To Deal With People Who Dominate Conversations

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
7 Things Deeply Obnoxious People Do On A Regular Basis
11 Signs Of A Simple Man Who Doesn’t Overthink Deeply About Anything
11 Everyday Struggles That Only Deep Thinkers Experience
Loading...