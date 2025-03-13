Many people believe spending a lot of time alone means being lonely, so they do everything they can to avoid it. They send texts and scroll social media to distract themselves, which holds them back from sitting with their feelings and understanding who they really are. People who avoid being alone are often scared to face themselves, but there are many important reasons brilliant people prefer to spend lots of time alone.

Brilliant people understand that solitude and loneliness are two separate things. They know that it’s possible to be surrounded by people and still feel lonely, just as much as it’s possible to be alone but feel completely fulfilled.

Here are 11 reasons brilliant people prefer to spend lots of time alone, according to research

1. Alone time assists emotional regulation

Brilliant people are sensitive to their surroundings, which is one reason they prefer to spend lots of time alone. Being in crowded places stimulates their senses and they often feel too overwhelmed to manage their emotions. According to research, alone time is essential for emotional regulation.

Virginia Thomas, Ph.D., shared the results of two separate research studies, revealing that solitude is a powerful tool for self-regulation. Being alone allows us to go inward, which often means that “the emotions, memories, or problems we have been suppressing suddenly rise to the surface.”

Thomas explained that “this change of attention can trigger the initial negative moods that come with solitude,” yet “experiencing these emotions prompts self-reflection, which is important for our mental health.”

Being alone isn’t always easy or enjoyable, but allows people to press pause and actually process how they feel. Brilliant people prefer to spend lots of time alone so they can pay attention to the quieter parts of their minds. Spending time alone allows brilliant people to experience the full range of their emotions, which is the only way to truly move through them.

2. They use alone time to recharge

Brilliant people prefer to spend lots of time alone because being around other people drains their social battery. They use alone time as a way to reset and recharge. As the founder of the Solitude Lab at Durham University, psychology professor Thuy-vy Nguyen understands that alone time “can be profoundly restorative, offering a much-needed break from the hustle of daily life.”

She shared that Solitude Lab participants who spend 15 minutes alone in a quiet room report feeling “less activated and less stressed, with a noticeable decrease in tension and nervous energy,” a response that Nguyen described as “the deactivation effect.”

“Social moments can be exciting and exhilarating, they also demand energy and attention, which can become draining and exhausting at times,” she explained. "That is when solitude becomes valuable, allowing you to hit that reset button, and recharge.”

3. Alone time enhances productivity

Anyone who’s been part of a group project knows how hard it is to actually get any work done. Group work is a great way to crowdsource ideas, but it’s not helpful for everything that comes after brainstorming. Brilliant people prefer to spend lots of time alone to channel peak productivity levels.

According to research, spending time alone enhances productivity. Brilliant people know that being alone is the best way to control their environment. They take practical steps to be as productive as possible. They put their phone in a different room and clear off their workspace to minimize distractions.

Being alone lets brilliant people tune out the external world and tune into their internal world. Being alone ensures that they won’t be interrupted. They can concentrate for long periods of time and enter a true flow state, which is why they prefer to work alone.

4. They don’t need external validation

Some people base their self-worth on outside factors, like awards and accolades, but brilliant people know that true self-worth can only come from within. They don’t need validation from other people to feel good about themselves, which is why they prefer to spend lots of time alone. Embracing alone time is a pathway to embrace their authenticity and live as their true selves.

“When people only chase external validation, they end up doing things that might make them look good in front of others,” Akshad Singi, M.D. explained. “This inevitably leads to actions rooted in inauthenticity.”

“It’s much better to chase internal validation than external, because then you live for yourself,” he concluded. “When you chase internal validation and work on yourself in the ways you want to, people will appreciate it and external validation will ensue.”

5. Being alone helps their memory

Brilliant people prefer spending lots of time alone because being on their own gives them much-needed time and space, which enhances memory. Researchers from Harvard University found that being alone allows the brain to form stronger memories. They reported that people have an easier time recalling new information when they’re alone, as opposed to working alongside someone else.

According to neuroscientist Dr. Heather Collins, forming new memories takes serious focus.

“The most common pitfall with a ‘bad memory’ isn’t actually memory itself, it’s attention,” she explained. “For your brain to make a memory, you first must pay attention to the thing you intend to remember.”

Brilliant people know that being distracted negatively impacts their memory. They prefer to spend lots of time alone so that they can absorb new information and actually retain what they’re learning.

6. Alone time boosts creativity

Brilliant people know that spending lots of time alone makes them more creative. Like everything else in life, brilliant people see their creative practice as a balancing act. As much as they need outside stimulation to spark new ideas, they also need time in solitude to bring those ideas to life.

Research has shown that solitude sparks creativity, as it allows people to make connections they might not notice otherwise. For brilliant people, spending time alone is exactly what their imagination needs. Being alone means being free from any outside constraints and criticism, so that brilliant people can tap into their creativity on their own terms.

For brilliant people, solitude is an act of self-care. Spending time on their own nourishes their spirit. When they’re alone, there’s no pressure to perform or prove how smart they are. They’re free to wander through a world of their own making as their truest selves. They’re free to be transformed.

7. Spending time alone increases self-awareness

Brilliant people are highly self-aware because they spend lots of time alone. According to Itai Ivtzan, Ph.D., true self awareness can only come from “quiet self-observation.”

“By dedicating time to self-reflection and introspection, we can better understand our thoughts, feelings, and desires,” he explained.

Spending lots of time alone gives brilliant people a chance to discover who they really are, away from outside influence. Their innate curiosity is a driving force. They accept that self-awareness has no finite endpoint. They’ll never get all the answers, and they’ll never stop seeking out their truth.

8. They think on a deeper level

Spending lots of time alone lets brilliant people flex their superior brain power and think on a much deeper level than everyone else. They have no interest in staying on the surface. They dive headfirst into complicated problems and stay committed to finding solutions, no matter how long it takes.

Brilliant people do deep work, which author and computer scientist Cal Newport defines as “the act of focusing without distraction on a cognitively demanding task.” Deep workers balance input and output for optimal results. They pick up new skills quickly, then channel their wealth of knowledge to “produce high-value output at a high rate.”

The most successful deep workers pay attention to process, not just results. According to Newport, doing deep work “generates a sense of meaning and fulfillment in your professional life.”

“There’s a reason why the people who impress us most tend to be people who deployed intense focus to make a dent in the universe,” he explained, which highlights how effectively brilliant people use their time alone.

9. They’re more comfortable on their own

Brilliant people prefer to spend lots of time alone because solitude is a source of comfort for them. When they’re on their own, there’s no need to dilute their intelligence or pretend to be someone they’re not.

For brilliant people, being around big crowds takes concerted effort. They don’t always understand why they’re expected to follow a long list of unspoken rules, just to fit in. Spending time alone cuts down on any social pressure they feel, so they can be fully themselves.

10. Spending time alone reduces stress

Brilliant people’s minds are always on, which makes stress relief a serious struggle. Spending time alone is an accessible and simple way for brilliant people to take care of themselves. According to research, adequate alone time is a key part of prioritizing mental health.

Clinical psychologist Sophie Lazarus revealed that spending time alone can help combat chronic stress.

“By taking a brief pause alone, our nervous system can settle, our mind can settle, our body can settle,” she explained.

Brilliant people know that time is a precious resource, which is why they’re careful not to overcommit. They carve out small moments for themselves over the course of a day, because they understand that they can’t pour from an empty cup.

11. Alone time fosters independence

Brilliant people prefer to spend lots of time alone because they know their uncompromising sense of independence keeps their romantic connection strong. Relationship expert Anna Karimo revealed that alone time can save a relationship from collapsing under its own weight.

“Your identity shouldn’t be completely wrapped up in your relationship,” she explained. “If you don’t maintain your independence, you’ll run the risk of falling into co-dependence.”

“Taking time away helps you remember that you’re a person,” she concluded. Brilliant people know having a healthy relationship requires balance, and spending lots of time alone lets them love themselves and their partner in equal measure.

