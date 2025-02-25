If You Want To Become Wiser As You Get Older, Say Hello To These 10 Habits

Wisdom isn’t just about time passing; it’s about how we use that time. It comes from the small, intentional habits we practice every day. The good news? You don’t have to wait decades to become wiser. You can start now.

Ready to make space for some much-needed balance in your world? Follow these straightforward habits to cultivate the wise life you've always craved.​

If you want to become wiser as you get older, say hello to these habits:

1. Keep your mornings relaxed

Even just five minutes of pure relaxation makes a huge difference in your mood and energy all day. Leave plenty of time to eat a filling breakfast, stretch or meditate, and have a calm commute to start every day out on a happy Zen note.

2. Make time to get up and move

Exercise increases endorphins, boosts immunity, relieves stress, and keeps you feeling strong and confident in your body. There's no need to go crazy with an intense hour-long workout every day of the week — even a little daily exercise can go a long way and is some of the best medicine available for the body and mind.​

Getting up and moving, even in small amounts, significantly improves mental well-being by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms, boosting mood, enhancing cognitive function, and promoting overall happiness and well-being.

A 2022 study explained that physical activity is a positive mental health intervention, and even brief periods of movement can make a noticeable difference.

3. Eat real food

Processed junk food makes your blood sugar spike, pumps your body with unnatural ingredients, and leaves you feeling hungry and unsatisfied soon after you eat it. So, choosing real, whole, all-natural clean foods just makes sense if you're serious about your health and happiness.

4. Reach for water

When feeling fatigued or in need of a boost, don't immediately reach for a caffeinated or sugary beverage. Often, a foggy, tired brain is a sign of dehydration — so sip on plenty of water all day to keep energy levels up and soaring.​

Drinking enough water is crucial for optimal cognitive function. Even mild dehydration can negatively impact mood, attention, memory, and overall mental performance.

A study published in Advances in Experimental Social Psychology showed that inadequate hydration can lead to increased feelings of anxiety, fatigue, and decreased concentration. Not drinking enough water can impair one's ability to think clearly and perform mental tasks effectively.

5. Listen to your body when it talks

Happy people have their bodies work with them, instead of against them. They put down their fork when they've had enough, hit up a yoga class when they need a release, and don't pour that third (or fourth) cocktail when they know it's not a good idea. And if you're willing to listen, your body has plenty to say.

6. Love those vegetables

Vegetables aren't added to a plate because your body has to eat them — it's because it wants to eat them. Colorful produce is packed with nutrients that help your body to function at its top potential.​

According to 2020 research, people who eat more vegetables report lower depression, anxiety, and perceived stress and higher overall well-being and life satisfaction. This is likely due to vegetables' essential vitamins and minerals, which support brain function and mood regulation.

7. Invest in your fitness and health

Don't wait until you're feeling poorly and out of sorts to take care of your needs — commit to that studio package, get an occasional massage, and make those doctor appointments that it's time to schedule.

8. Remember to be grateful

When someone's attention is focused on what's lacking, that's exactly what they're going to get — more lacking. Instead of focusing on the job they don't have or a number on the scale they don't want to see, positive people are not afraid to give thanks for all the gifts they have in life — both large and small.​

Practicing gratitude, or actively remembering to be thankful, is significantly linked to increased happiness, improved mental health, stronger social connections, and potential physical health benefits. Research from UCLA suggested that a gratitude journal is a particularly effective method for cultivating this mindset.

9. Slow down and smile

Life isn't always so serious for happy and healthy folks — they make time to connect with loved ones and aren't afraid to show kindness to strangers. And laughing always helps, too.

10. Get your rest

When tired or feeling worn out, don't schedule another activity or commit to another event. Having healthy boundaries keeps you feeling safe, connected, and energized.

Rest is crucial for optimal cognitive function, emotional regulation, and mental health. Research published by the University of California San Francisco showed that a lack of rest can lead to decreased concentration, impaired decision-making, increased stress levels, and even mood swings. A well-rested brain functions better in various aspects of daily life.

So take alone time to recharge at home. And when it's time to get some sleep, turn off the computers, stop binging on Netflix, and get to bed.

