Women frequently contradict themselves. They say they want to be happy, but then they consciously do things they know will make them sad. Women are complicated and often find themselves sacrificing their well-being and happiness to make others comfortable. What they fail to understand is that happiness isn't found anywhere but in themselves, and it all manifests as very specific things women finally stop caring about once they realize how exhausted they are.

Rather than spending another second worrying about their loved ones and even strangers, women should figure out what they think. As long as their actions aren't physically or emotionally hurting someone else, no one's opinion really matters. Sure, there are tons of decisions women make that should include the opinion of others, but to find happiness within themselves, women need to stop caring about it.

Here are 11 things women finally stop caring about once they realize how exhausted they are

1. The way they dress

While society tends to judge women based on what they wear, especially in professional settings, their personal style has nothing to do with anyone else. In fact, according to a survey from aesthetics company Sinclair, 97% of women worldwide feel judged by their appearance.

Once women stop caring due to their high levels of exhaustion, they dress for themselves and nobody else. It's okay if they judge themselves for what they wear, based on their own preferences and what they're comfortable with, but they don't ever let anyone tell them what they should wear or not wear.

2. What people think about who they date

Who a woman dates or is romantically interested in isn't anyone's business but their own. Whether they have a steady partner or are dating multiple people at once, people will surely want to weigh in with their two cents.

Perhaps their parents don't approve of their lifestyle and want to play matchmaker, or maybe their close friends don't approve because they don't want to see her hurt.

No matter what people think of their love life, it's up to women to set their own boundaries. Because they are exhausted, women stop caring about what others believe is in their best interest, and start doing things for themselves. To them, who cares if they haven't settled down yet?

3. How they earn their money

Whether it's gender stereotyping, gender bias in the workplace, or women-dominated professions, people tend to judge women based on how they earn their money.

But women should never let anyone make them feel bad about their job. They should never allow people to compare them to others in order to damage their self-esteem. A woman's only competition is with herself.

Unfortunately, according to research from Yale University, women tend to be more harshly judged in male-dominated fields. "Any mistakes that they make, even very minor ones, could be magnified and seen as even greater mistakes," lead researcher and psychological scientist Victoria Brescoll explained.

4. What other people think of their life choices

Everyone is always going to have something to say about a person's life choices. But it's how a person responds to this behavior that really defines who they are. The opinions of others is one of the things women finally stop caring about once they realize how exhausted they are, because they don't have time to spend their days worrying and overthinking.

Once women rewire their brains to stop caring what others think, they'll find themselves happier, more confident, and secure with who they are. Their opinion is the only one that truly matters anyway.

5. What other people post about on social media

Social media platforms are known for portraying people's picture-perfect lives. But social media is usually just an illusion. Nobody's life is perfect, and someone comparing their lifestyle to an influencer they see online is sure to create a comparison of some kind.

Fortunately, for women who are exhausted and have stopped caring about what other people post online, they don't trouble themselves with believing their lives are missing something compared to others. Despite comparison culture being biologically wired, according to life purpose coach and clinical psychology expert Liz Zed.

6. What their ex is doing

Even if a woman ended her relationship years ago, she may think about her ex from time to time. And this is normal. As experts from BetterHelp pointed out, "You may be happy to hear that thinking about an ex isn't unusual; most people do. It's normal to wonder what someone is up to or to think about old times fondly."

But they also warned that keeping your thoughts positive is essential, adding, "Some people have a harder time moving on than others, but pining for an old lover likely isn't the healthiest thing for you in the long run. It can keep you from moving on and enjoying your life. Ruminating about the heartbreak, loneliness, or overall longing from nostalgia doesn't help the pain or sadness in the long run."

7. The size of their jeans

Women are told from a very young age that their bodies are meant to look a certain way. They can't be too thin or too large, can't have body hair in certain places, and need to "shrink" themselves to make men feel comfortable.

In fact, as experts from Center for Change revealed, "Women are prone to more negative feelings about their bodies than men. In general, women are more psychologically invested in their physical appearance."

But one of the empowering things women finally stop caring about once they realize how exhausted they are is their size. Instead of obsessing over a number on a scale or the size of their jeans, these women focus on being in shape, nurturing their bodies, and making sure they look and feel like their best selves.

8. People telling them what to do

Along with people putting in their two cents about how they live their lives, women who stop caring due to exhaustion let directions from family members and friends roll right off their shoulders. They don't have the time or patience anymore to live by anyone else's standards. They know that the only person making rules about how they live is themselves.

Licensed psychologist Seth J. Gillihan, PhD explained that we don't like people telling us what to do for a variety of reasons, whether it's because we're reminded of our childhood, feel powerless, demand individuality, or fear a slippery slope. Whatever the reason, women simply won't put up with it.

9. The past

Because moving on from the past is one of the many things women finally stop caring about once they realize how exhausted they are, they no longer hold on to anything that brought them heartbreak or struggle. They've learned to say goodbye to their mistakes and pain, understanding that this will only hold them down and keep them from enjoying the present moment.

As psychotherapist Ilene S. Cohen, PhD reminded us, "Holding on to pain doesn't fix anything. Replaying the past over and over again doesn't change it, and wishing things were different doesn't make it so... You have to let go of what is hurting you, even if it feels almost impossible. Deciding to hold on to the past will hold you back from creating a strong sense of self — a self that isn't defined by your past, but rather by who you want to be."

10. The future

On a similar note, worrying about the future doesn't do any good. Women who finally stop caring about the future once they realize how exhausted they are truly understand that if they focus all their energy on what could happen, they may miss the opportunity to live a full life.

According to clinical mental health counselor Sheryl Ankrom, while it's normal to worry occasionally, making it all-consuming can negatively affect our ability to live freely and calmly. Ankrom added that people can stop this worrying by acknowledging how they feel, being realistic, practicing calming techniques, and seeking professional help if needed.

11. Anything else they can't control

Whether it's people or weather patterns, these women don't stress over it. They know that only things that are really in their control are what they do and their reactions to things that happen to them. Spiraling due to the things they can't control is just too overwhelming, and they don't want to find themselves in a position where their mental health and well-being suffer.

These women can use certain phrases that will stop them from thinking about what could happen in the future, confide in a loved one, or even journal about it. The point is that they are taking the proper steps to stop letting things beyond their control negatively affect them, and are instead focusing on how to make themselves better.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor, and journalist who covers relationships, entertainment & news, pop culture, and wellness.