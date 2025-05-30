As one study suggests, men see women as inferior simply because they are being chivalrous. But why not turn the tables? Why can't women return the favor and even the playing field? However, it's less about chivalry and more about respect and adoration, because there are very specific things a truly good woman will do for the man she loves.

Men tend to not show their emotions as often as women, and may not verbalize their appreciation for a woman's actions. But that doesn't mean he's not absolutely swooning when she shows just how deeply she cares for him. And whether these gestures are big or small, men will surely cherish that the women they love are just as devoted to them.

Here are 8 things a truly good woman will do for the man she loves

1. Pay the bill

Thanks to traditional gender roles instilled in people by society, men tend to front the bill more than women, particularly on first dates. In fact, there's a lot of pressure on men to pay for everything, whether it's dinner and drinks, a movie, or even a ticket to the museum. But in a relationship, the lines become a bit blurred, as one partner can't expect the other to pay for everything.

So, when a woman loves a man deeply, she will pay the bill sometimes, alternate between paying and letting him pay, or going dutch and splitting the bill each time. Even if a man outwardly says he doesn't mind paying, when she takes initiative, it shows that she appreciates all the times he has done so, and wants to repay the favor.

2. Take the lead

Along with paying for the bill, one of the sweet things a truly good woman will do for the man she loves is take the lead. That means not waiting around for him to plan a date or an adventure, and taking the initiative to do so herself. Whether it's a night on the town, a late-night movie viewing, or even a romantic getaway for the weekend, good women know that expressing their love is more than just verbal.

"Telling a person that you love them is nice, but actions speak much louder than words. The good news is that you needn't show love with extravagant gestures. In fact, little things tend to ultimately be more meaningful," explained licensed clinical social worker Robert Weiss. "Most important, spend time with your partner... It doesn't matter what you do together if your partner understands that your goal is to spend time together.

3. Surprise him just because

While men tend to give women flowers or chocolates as a sweet surprise, who's to say women can't do the same thing? Good women can send flowers, of course, but they can also surprise their men in other ways. Maybe it's taking care of a chore he hasn't gotten around to, picking up something at the store because he says he's been wanting it, or making his lunch before he heads out the door.

Women can show their men how it feels to be wooed. Some of the most "manly men" will try to act like they're embarrassed by these gestures, but even if they don't say anything verbally, they know it feels good that their partner thinks of them fondly. Plus, it might make him more inspired to do something in return for her.

4. Say 'thank you'

It's one thing to thank your partner with a hug or a kiss, but sometimes, all they really want to hear is a "thank you." As psychology professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne suggests, "According to new research... it is precisely the need to express gratitude toward your partner that can foster your relationship's strength. Rather than being the last person in the world you should thank, your partner is the most important one to recognize when they help you, even if that help doesn't seem all that significant."

Each time a man does something for his woman, she should thank him and show gratitude, maybe even acting like no one else has ever done this for her before, or at least acting as if he's never done this for her many times previously. This way, when she says "thank you," it will be done with such fervor that will inevitably send a good burst of energy his way.

5. Wait for him

Many men, and people, in general, abide by the traditional chivalrous act of holding the door open for someone. When a man holds a door open for the woman he loves, odds are he may have to open the door for others, too, particularly if they are in a public area. He's a gentleman, of course, so he's not going to just let the door slam in the faces of strangers.

But instead of just walking through the door, one of the sweet things a truly good woman will do for the man she loves is wait for him, plain and simple. And she will do it with a smile on her face. She ensures that he sees her noticing how he's been so helpful to others. Finally, when he catches up to her, she can hold hands or hug him to show that she's so proud to be connected to him.

6. Offer to drive

It may seem like a minuscule gesture, but offering to drive your partner, instead of the other way around, is something good women will do for the men they love. Now, he may not mind doing the brunt of the driving whenever they're together. He may find driving to be incredibly therapeutic and relaxing. But he will certainly appreciate his woman driving every now and then so he can take a break, even if he thinks he doesn't need it.

By saying "I'll drive," it will bring a huge smile to his face, at least once he moves past the initial shock. While it might be a small favor, it might also be a big romantic gesture for him. That is, if she's a safe driver! Otherwise, maybe that's the reason he does the majority of the driving to begin with.

7. Feed him

If the fastest way to his heart is through his stomach, there's no telling how happy he will be when his partner brings him lunch at work, surprises him with a dinner date, or cooks his favorite meal for him at home. Maybe he's been dying to try a new spot in town, doesn't have time for a proper lunch break on the clock, or is nostalgic for a meal his mother used to make. Whatever it is, feeding him is one of the things a truly good woman will do for the man she loves.

He may even suggest cooking together. And according to research from the Journal of Leisure Research, couples who participate in activities together experience more satisfaction in their relationship. If he insists, good women will come together and decide which delicious meal to whip up. Either way, he will appreciate the thought.

8. Don't expect anything in return

Though a good woman will go out of her way to show her man how much she loves him, she doesn't do it because she expects anything in return; rather, she does it because this is a person she cares about on a very deep level. While she will certainly appreciate a sweet gesture now and then, she doesn't need constant validation. Every action is done with the intention of making her partner happy, and nothing else.

In fact, according to clinical psychologist and marriage counselor Randi Gunther, "Many people... find the most satisfaction when they bring pleasure to others, go out of their way to pay attention to other's needs, bask in that joy. They steadfastly claim that they need nothing in return because the giving, in and of itself, is enough for them."

Jennifer Tardy is a life and relationship coach, recruitment consultant, author, and writer. Her work has appeared in The Examiner, Huffington Post, The Muse, Fast Company, and Wired, among others.