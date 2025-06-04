With an interwoven complex of emotional intelligence, the capacity for love, and intention, many women report more relationships characterized by love than their male counterparts do, according to a study from Psychological Science. Despite some of that gender gap being parental relationships and tendencies toward quality time, it's also partially a facet of women's capacity to give and receive love.

Many of the small things a woman does differently when she loves you with her entire soul are subtle and occasionally easy to miss, but they often help her to craft better relationships and more meaningful connections. So, if you're lucky enough to be unconditionally loved by a woman in your life, don't take it for granted.

Here are 11 small things a woman does differently when she loves you with her entire soul

1. She gives you space

Secure women who love you with their whole soul are comfortable enough to give you space when you need it, whether that means giving you time to hang out with friends, invest in your own hobbies, or even be alone.

Of course, quality time and relationship intimacy is important, but alone time helps to craft self-intimacy, according to licensed counselor Suzanne Degges-White — an equally important, if not essential, part of maintaining a healthy partnership.

Women who give you space not only have security in the relationship, rather than an anxious or overly avoidant attachment, they're also secure in themselves. They invest in their interests and find space for alone time for the benefit of everyone, not just their partner or themselves.

2. She remembers the little things

According to couple and family therapist Assael Romanelli, remembering the little things is more impactful and important for intimate relationships than you may imagine. In fact, from forgetting casual things like someone's favorite candy to their birthday, a relationship can quickly adopt a "single narrative" when one partner is doing all the emotional lifting and thoughtful little tasks.

When partners forget things about them and avoid the little things in their daily routine, it's possible their spouse will become resentful, frustrated, and lonely. That's exactly why this is one of the small things a woman does differently when she loves you with her entire soul — she makes remembering a priority, not just for the sake of giving love, but to ensure her spouse feels valued and loved.

3. She checks in regularly

The key to a healthy relationship is trust and communication at its core. While it may be uncomfortable to resolve conflict, navigate hardship, have difficult conversations, and trust even amid chaos, great women do exactly that for their partners to ensure they feel safe, understood, and loved.

Even if it seems unnecessary, regular check-ins are essential and one of the small things a woman does differently when she loves you with her entire soul. She not only makes an effort to prioritize them with her partner, she's open and honest about her concerns, needs, and feelings.

4. She's consistent with effort

According to a study from the European Journal of Personality, many partners who believe their love and relationship is "destined to be" are happier at first; however, it's the couples that put in consistent work and effort into their relationship that generally last longer and maintain higher levels of satisfaction for longer.

Even though having an "easy love" where you feel safe and cared for is important, no relationship works without a bit of intentional discomfort and challenge. You have to set boundaries, have hard conversations, and be honest in challenging ways, which is why finding a partner willing to put in the effort is often better than one who only focuses on affection or physical intimacy.

5. She speaks highly of you

Even when you're not around or she's pressured by gossipy people to speak negatively, a secure woman in a healthy relationship will never put her partner's well-being at risk for the sake of a superficial connection or small talk. If she does have a concern to express or a need that's gone unmet, she brings it up with her partner, not random friends and family.

It's one of the small things a woman does differently when she loves you with her whole soul. Of course, she still nurtures friendships and connections outside of the relationship, but she's never going to speak negatively about you for no good reason, simply for the sake of appeasing others.

6. She encourages you to grow

Even when you're navigating through a tough time in a relationship, a secure and confident woman will always push you to grow and be your best self. She doesn't harbor any kind of resentment, envy, or jealousy toward you, because she's willing to have those hard conversations and express her concerns upfront, rather than letting them bubble up under the surface.

Encouraging their partner to grow is one of the small things a woman does differently when she loves you with her entire soul. They not only celebrate them to dream big and craft their goals, they support them along the way.

7. She actively listens to you

Studies, like one from Current Opinion in Psychology, argue that people are more likely to actively listen to someone when they genuinely care about the other person's well-being and welfare. So, a woman's tendency to actively listen, ask thoughtful questions, and intentionally shift their body language to help their partner feel heard isn't just about fostering a healthy conversation, it's also about expressing their love, affection, and admiration.

It may seem like a small and casual thing to simply listen to your partner, but it's often harder for many people than it seems. It takes security, self-worth, and practice to be a great listener, but it's also one of the small things a woman does differently and perfects when she loves you with her entire soul.

8. She's vulnerable and open

Having great communication skills and connection in a relationship starts with vulnerability. Both partners have to feel comfortable expressing their emotions and bringing up concerns before they spiral into frustration and resentment.

It's one of the small things women prioritize in relationships with partners they truly care about, not just for the sake of resolving conflict or having healthy conversations, but also to build intimacy and express affection.

9. She asks for help when she needs it

Rather than letting resentment bubble up and historically misaligned relationship responsibilities pile up and spark stress, secure women ask for help from their partners before things grow too chaotic. At first it may feel uncomfortable, but asking for help is the key to building both internal security and self-esteem, while also helping other people to feel needed and wanted, according to a Stanford Report.

It may seem innocent and simple, but asking for help in a relationship is mutually beneficial in profound ways. Partners feel more secure, comfortable, and "needed," allowing them to show up as their best selves every time they're together.

10. She tries your favorite things

The healthiest date nights are centered around trying new things together — things that get you out of your comfort zone, but still with the safety and security of each other, according to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. However, that doesn't mean that there isn't still value in doing the things that you and your partner love.

For example, one of the small things a woman does differently when she loves you with her entire soul is doing the things you like, trying out your hobbies and interests, and even investing time into learning who you really are personally. They care to show effort and interest in the things that add value to their partner's lives, even if it's not really their thing.

11. She notices your energy

Energy and effort, no matter how hard you try, are never going to be completely balanced between partners at all times. Whether it's emotional turmoil or physical illness, one person is always going to need a little bit more support from the other.

While many partners are open to taking on extra chores, hearing out their partner, or taking on family responsibilities, great women notice their partner's energy before they even have to ask. They simply do the things they notice their partner might struggle with before they even stress about it, making everyone feel seen and valued in important ways.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.