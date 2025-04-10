Fueled by tension, disconnect, and occasionally generational resentment, many people have painted a misguided picture of younger generations like Gen Z, urging them to adopt shame, guilt, and remorse for social, economic, and personal struggles they've played little part in crafting for themselves. From "lazy" stereotypes to guilt-tripping about financial struggles, there are many things people say about Gen Z that are completely inaccurate.

Considering Gen Z is largely reshaping cultural and societal norms across the globe, it's not surprising that they've ruffled some feathers and sparked discomfort in other generations who have found solace and comfort in traditional norms without change. However, as the world changes, these norms and expectations change alongside it, but that doesn't mean Gen Zers should be ridiculed for sparking this shift.

Here are 11 things people say about Gen Z that are completely inaccurate

1. They're lazy

Artie Medvedev | Shutterstock

Like any other generation, Gen Zers are prone to many stereotypes and societal stigmas that paint their values, characteristics, and perspectives with a broad stroke. For example, many are faced with discourse that suggests they're "lazy", when, truthfully, there's a much more nuanced picture to address when it comes to their professional lives, financial status, and personal values.

From dealing with rising costs, student debt, and inflation — making it difficult for them to plan for their financial futures or make larger investments like buying a home — to prioritizing things like work-life balance and meaning at work, Gen Zers clearly have different priorities and struggles than older generations that can make it difficult for others to understand and empathize.

It's also incredibly isolating and disorienting to enter adulthood in the years they did. It's something other generations couldn't ever fathom, starting their careers from home or being void of fundamental social interaction early in adulthood.

2. They don't like print media

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

While many younger generations do view print media like newspapers or magazines as "old-school," considering they've grown up almost exclusively with phones and social media, experts suggest it's having a resurgence for many Gen Zers and young millennials.

It's one of the things people say about Gen Z that are completely inaccurate — that young generations are always seeking the "next best thing," when really they're yearning for community and connection in ways that many old-school habits, hobbies, and even pieces of media can bring amid the chaos.

Many Gen Zers — over half, according to a survey from The Harris Poll — even wish that social media didn't exist at all, feeling burdened by the consequences of social isolation, a lacking sense of belonging, and mental health ailments it's sparked across the generation.

3. They don't want to work

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

Finding purpose and meaning in their work is a priority for Gen Z; in fact, over 86% of them argue that it's one of their top priorities when looking for a job, according to a survey from Deloitte. Alongside work-life balance, societal issues, and a healthy workplace culture, Gen Z's priorities at work tend to look much different from their older leaders and peers.

For example, baby boomers grew up in a "hustle culture" where they were taught that sacrifice and hard work were the keys to success. And for many, alongside following traditional routes like higher education and loyalty to an employer, they were.

However, for Gen Zers, grappling student debt and overbearing work without adequate pay, that's often not the case. They're not willing to sacrifice their own well-being for the sake of a job that doesn't pay them a liveable wage or give them time to invest in their personal lives.

It's not that they don't want to work, they simply want to work for a company that doesn't value them, which is why this stereotype that "they're lazy or enjoy unemployment" are some of the things people say about Gen Z that are completely inaccurate.

4. They don't want to talk to anyone

insta_photos | Shutterstock

There's a misconception that Gen Z isn't interested in social interaction or talking to anyone, largely because they've collectively struggled with social anxiety, isolation, and lacking community early in life. However, considering the tumultuous society they entered adulthood in was far from conventional, it's not entirely surprising that they're not as social or comfortable in social situations as their older counterparts.

According to a survey from the McKinsey Health Institute, overuse of social media and technology can have detrimental effects on social skills, especially early in life. However, many Gen Zers have crafted communities and a sense of belonging on their phones that they haven't been able to cultivate in-person.

So, it's not necessarily that they don't want to talk with anyone or that they're uninterested in having better social interactions in places like the workplace, they're simply unsure of how to do so, and are largely motivated by technology that sparks important feelings of belonging in their chaotic routines.

5. They're bad at critical thinking

fizkes | Shutterstock

While there are certainly a number of personal and environmental factors that affect Gen Z's success and integration into traditional institutions like the workplace, there are many misconceptions about their work ethic, skills, and mentality. For example, lacking critical thinking and problem-solving skills by choice or disengagement are some of the things people say about Gen Z that are completely inaccurate.

Of course, growing up around standardization in the classroom, technology, social media, overprotective parenting styles, and online learning has affected critical thinking and problem-solving skills in many Gen Zers; however, it's not a collective generational trait that's sparked by their disinterest or laziness — it's a product of their environment.

6. They believe all differing opinions are wrong

fizkes | Shutterstock

Considering we're living in a time period where there's a lot of profound overlap between politics, our economic state, our personal values, and our experiences, it's not surprising that there's a lot of resentment across generational lines.

Of course, there are ways to confront that resentment and even work toward addressing that tension, but it starts with dismantling the broad stereotypes we've associated with one another that ensure we're overly critical, with little empathy or understanding.

Similar to the rigid and "old-school" natures young people misguidedly place on their parents and grandparents, there are many things people say about Gen Z that are completely inaccurate — that they're ignorant, entitled, or unwilling to have conversations with people who have different values and ideals than them.

Gen Z lives by their values to the same degree as other generations, and considering they're much different — things like climate change, work-life balance, or emotional intelligence — they can feel unwieldy and even offensive at times. But they don't have debates or converse with people with other mindset because they don't feel heard or respected in return, not because they believe they're fundamentally wrong.

7. They're only social activists online

Mishchenko Svitlana | Shutterstock

There's a misconception that Gen Zers are superficial activists, only sharing news on their Instagram stories and talking about their beliefs without making any actionable change. However, research shows that this is one of the things people say about Gen Z that are completely inaccurate.

According to Pew Research Center, a lot of Gen Zers do use social media to spread awareness around social issues like voting and climate change, but the majority aren't exclusively advocating online. In fact, the study argues that Gen Z is not only posting more, but talking and doing more to advocate for their beliefs than any other generation, whether that means opening up conversations with loved ones, attending protests, or donating to causes.

8. They don't know how the world works

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Considering they navigate the world much differently from their parents and grandparents — valuing work-life balance and meaning in their jobs, avoiding traditional family and relationship expectations, and even challenging gender norms — there are often many misconceptions about Gen Z's ability to "understand" the world as it is.

However, their inability to fall in line with traditional expectations and quietly adopt the societal constructs and values of previous generations doesn't mean they're ignorant about how they work; rather, many just prefer to carve their own path into the future that can help them to uplift and empower their new values.

They may not understand how the world used to work for older generations or the experiences that an age demographic like baby boomers had growing up, but that doesn't mean that Gen Zers are ignorant to society, the economy, and even the professional workplace now.

9. They don't strive to be leaders

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

While it is true that many Gen Zers aren't interested in climbing the corporate ladder, that doesn't mean they're not interested in being leaders, both in their personal lives and at work. They're not blindly loyal to companies and employers that don't advocate for their needs, respect their boundaries, or help them to achieve their goals, but when they do find a comfortable fit, especially in a job that has purpose and meaning, they're willing to do the work.

In fact, many Gen Z workers are willing to compromise on pay for the sake of finding a job that sparks meaning in their lives — urging them to work up the ladder of success, put in extra hours, and give a job their all to add value in every aspect of their lives.

So, no, Gen Zers may not be willing to sacrifice and compromise their work-life balance for the sake of becoming a manager at a company that doesn't appreciate or respect them, but in the right job, they're more than willing.

10. They don't respect their elders

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

There are certainly manner etiquette expectations and old-school tendencies that Gen Z doesn't care to uphold in their lives — like "respecting their elders," for example — but the nuanced reasons why goes much deeper than a misguided sense of entitlement or greed. Many Gen Zers value intention and emotional intelligence; they know how to set boundaries and expect respect in their relationships.

If they don't feel respected, understood, or heard by the elders in their life, they will not respect them to uphold a societal expectation. Respect is a two-way street, and no matter how misguided it may sound on paper, they won't respect their elders at the expense of their own well-being.

11. They don't want to have kids

DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

According to a report from MassMutual, nearly one-quarter of Gen Zers don't want to have children. But it's not just because they have different family expectations and values; rather, it's partially because they can't afford it. Coupled with political fears and societal changes, many Gen Zers don't have the income to even consider having a child, much less make an investment like buying a home or their own health insurance.

Of course, many child-free millennials and Gen Zers report being happier without kids, but it's a misconception that they're choosing to avoid starting a family, rather than being forced to imagine their future without kids out of financial necessity.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.