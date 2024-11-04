While advocating for change and stepping away from societal norms, younger generations are now acutely focused on ditching traditional expectations, including old-school signs of good manners that Gen Z refuses to do anymore. Despite research that suggests Gen Z is "filled with optimism about what lies ahead," the remain viewed under the lens of harmful stereotypes and expectations from older generations who feel disrupted by their change-maker attitude.

As the world changes, young people no choice but to adapt, and as they do, what was once considered proper etiquette may now feel tired, unnecessary or oppressive.

Here are 10 old-school signs of good manners that Gen Z refuses to do anymore

1. Not looking at their cell-phone during a conversation

A study from the Consumer Technology Association titled “Exploring Technology Preferences Among Gen Z” reveals that nearly 86% of Gen Z individuals between the ages of 11 and 26 believe technology is essential to their lives. From work responsibilities to connecting with friends to monitoring the news, cell phones and social media have become the epicenter of many young people’s lives.

So, while it’s partially a habit for them to pick up their phone or glance at a screen mid-conversation, the behavior is also driven by a desire to stay connected and informed. While it might be easy to overanalyze Gen Z's phone usage, social media time, and reliance on technology, research suggests Baby Boomers are also compensating for reduced social interactions and community with apps like Facebook and Instagram.

2. Making polite small talk

Gen Z grew up almost entirely online, with incredible sensory overload, a hyper-awareness to worldly issues and intense headlines, and the comfortability of connection at their fingertips, so it’s not entirely surprising that many are closed off to strangers in public. From making new friends to making small talk with a grocery store employee, they largely struggle to cultivate in-person connections compared to older generations.

This constant sociological struggle partially explains why many younger workers are struggling with burnout more frequently in in-office workplaces and are always pushing for more remote opportunities — they’re not entirely used to social interaction at such an intense scale, while for their older peers, it’s entirely normal and expected.

It’s a social dilemma, but it’s also a personal one — with a hyper-awareness to unsettling news headlines online, many Gen Z people aren’t just uncomfortable with strangers, but fearful of them, making small talk nearly impossible without the buffer of a screen.

3. Not wearing sweats in public

While many people might assume the younger generations’ tendency to wear sweatshirts and sweatpants in public is due to sloppiness, the true nature of this rejection of old-school manners is comfort. A Gallup study found that Gen Z struggles more to get quality sleep than their older peers, often battling anxiety, exhaustion, and burnout frequently in their day-to-day lives as a result.

Given how stressed this generation feels, it should come as no surprise that they tend to prioritize comfort over formality or fashion standards.

4. Being present instead of taking photos

With an identity and self-confidence that’s inherently interwoven into an online presence, many Gen Z individuals are criticized for maintaining a curated image of themselves on social media. They take Instagram photos at dinner, video recordings at concerts, and exert a great deal of energy trying to perfect a caption.

Baby Boomers and Gen X consider being present to be a virtue. They believe in making intentional conversation, respecting others by enjoying the moment, and exercising a enough self-control to keeps themselves from constantly pulling out their phone.

In many ways this is simply a generational disconnect. Gen Z will nostalgically relish the photos and videos from moments they cherish, while their older companions might simply rely on memories to recall their favorite times.

5. Making eye contact

With such a reliance on digital communication and shifts to remote work environments, many Gen Z individuals struggle with traditional body language expectations like eye contact. Even professional companies like Deloitte are recognizing this shifts and sending employees reminders about paying attention to tone and body language in video conferencing expectation guidelines.

While it might be uncomfortable to acknowledge without judgment, many of the old-school signs of good manners that Gen Z refuses to do anymore stems from learned behavior rather than disrespect. At the same time, it would be helpful for Gen Z to understand that if they don't communicate clearly, they may be easily misunderstood.

6. Shaking hands during introductions

Older generations like Baby Boomers are more comfortable with physical contact than their younger peers. According to a survey from language-learning company Preply, nearly 30% of Gen Z adults even argue they’d “fake a phone call” or intentionally wear silent headphones to avoid uncomfortable interactions with other people in public.

While millennials might opt for a handshake, Gen Z is cognizant of preserving their physical space and autonomy, at least in more casual settings outside of work.

7. Writing thank you notes

With the convenience of technology and social media, many Gen Zers no longer rely on written communication or thank you notes to celebrate and express gratitude to their peers, with the exception of a startling resurgence of pen pals and handwritten letters to aid email fatigue and comfortable social connection without a screen.

Like many in older generations passionately argue, the effectiveness and convenience of our growing societal — from healthcare, to transportation, and social media — has often come at the cost of slow, creative, and intentional practices like writing a handwritten thank you note.

8. Answering the phone politely

Dubbed “the anxious generation,” according to the National Social Anxiety Center, over 60% of Gen Z people report experiencing heightened social anxiety, stress, and discomfort with social interactions. With social media apps that help to prevent mistakes and allow users to follow conversations at their own pace, many Gen Zers have even grown an apprehension to phone and video calls.

While it might feel disrespectful when Gen Zers don’t introduce themselves or answer “politely,” like old-school expectations hope for, on the phone, it’s more than likely because they’re nervous rather than rude.

9. Dressing up for the airplane

While many airlines do enforce dress codes, the majority of clothing expectations perpetuated by older generations are simply crafted by “good manners” and respect. Air travel has become more popular in the past two decades, but it’s not necessarily considered the luxury experience it was in many older generations’ lives growing up.

For some, a trip on a plane still deserves to be dressed up for, but for Gen Z flyers, it’s a matter of comfort, just like the addition of reclining seats, in-flight monitors, or first class seating arrangements.

10. Taking off their hat

Similar to other expectations of good manners that have become ingrained in our society, removing your hat indoors or as a sign of respect is relatively vague in terms of explanation and history. According to the Emily Post Institute, removing your hat started as a way for knights to identify themselves, and over time became a way for men to show respect.

As younger generations debate the practice’s inherently gendered stereotypes, they’re more likely to keep their hat on indoors and when meeting someone new. In general, this practice is less enforced and expected than it once was, even in professional settings where casual dress codes are more popular than ever.

