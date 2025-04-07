Gen Z is often thought of as entitled and unwilling to settle for less than they want. They consider themselves advocates standing up against many of what they consider to be social and cultural injustices both in the United States and around the world. While they're quick to demand that outdated systems be changed for the betterment of everyone, they don't often realize that much of what Gen Z considers the bare minimum they should expect without question are actually things people in older generations had to fight for.

Whether it's in the workplace, society, or simply everyday life, older generations had to push through significant barriers and advocate for opportunities that Gen Z sees as being basic rights. From things like LGBTQ+ rights to work-life balance, Gen Z doesn't even know they're reaping the benefits of the hard work of many, many people who came before them.

Here are 11 things Gen Z considers bare minimum that older generations had to fight for

1. Mental health awareness and support

When it comes to mental health and Gen Z, an estimated 87% of young adults feel comfortable talking about mental health in general, and 63% feel comfortable enough to open up about their own mental health struggles. For older generations, mental health was seen as a taboo topic.

A lot of the concepts surrounding mental health, whether it's going to therapy or seeking intensive treatment, were not engrained in their society as it is for young people today. Instead, older generations were forced to either deal with things on their own or simply "get over it."

2. Work-life balance

For older generations, especially boomers and Gen Xers, working was seen as a part of life, and no matter how they were feeling, they were expected to still come to work and give it 100% of their energy. Even if it meant having to sacrifice their mental and physical well-being.

In a survey from SurveyMonkey, Gen Z employees are more likely to value work-life balance than older generations, with 32% ranking it as the most important aspect of a job.

Older generations took pride in being able to go to work. It was seen as part of American culture, and they were even encouraged to put it above themselves. For them, work-life balance wasn't even seen as a possibility, despite how much they tried to fight for it.

3. Diversity and inclusion

There was once a time when diversity in the workplace, school, and in public life was seen as nothing more than an afterthought. In turn, many communities of older generations made significant strides to make sure that equality was at the forefront of everyone's minds in this country, especially those who were benefitting from their privileges. Older generations had to fight just to be heard when it came to issues of diversity.

Gen Zers, on the other hand, look at diversity and inclusion as something that should be given without having to put up a fight. Especially when it comes to the workplace. According to a Monster poll, 83% of Gen Z respondents said they consider an employer's commitment to diversity and inclusion when deciding where to work.

4. LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance

The fight for LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance was a long and perilous fight for older generations. For decades, anyone who identified as LGBTQ+ faced oppression, obstacles, and stigmas against how they decided to identify and who they loved. However, their dedication and fight made it possible for Gen Z to live in a world where there are more celebrations and compassion for those within the community.

On top of that, Gen Zers are such strong advocates for the LGBTQ+ community. According to The Hill, a survey from market research firm Toluna found that nearly two-thirds of Gen Z is worried about the future of LGBTQ+ rights, including a quarter who admitted they were "extremely concerned."

In the face of adversity and a shaky future, Gen Zers aren't willing to give up the fight that older generations worked hard to make possible.

5. Fair wages

Older generations often had to fight tooth and nail for higher pay and fair wages. Whether it was unionization efforts, strikes, or other forms of political activism, they were determined to secure better working conditions and equal pay that mirrored the work they were doing. Now, Gen Z's quest for higher wages at work is a fight that has been built on the efforts of those who came before them.

A survey from ResumeTemplates revealed that 87% of Gen Z workers believe they are being underpaid at work, and only 13% think they are being compensated fairly. While Gen Z is refusing to be silent about fair wages, they definitely aren't the first to advocate for it.

6. Accessible education

Compared to how things are now, being able to access education was a privilege instead of being a basic right. Older generations were limited by a multitude of things, including financial instability, societal expectations, and a lack of resources that were made available to them. Gen Zers are not only allowed accessible education, but they have a path to go to college as well.

In fact, a Gallup study found that a majority of Gen Z (83%) say that college education is "very important" or "fairly important." They wouldn't be able to fully pursue this path if it weren't for older generations' advocacy for accessible education.

7. Access to healthcare

Gen Zers are incredibly vocal about the healthcare system and believe it to be the bare minimum that everyone should be able to have affordable coverage. Older generations were subjected to expensive and often inaccessible healthcare, with high premiums, copay, and limited coverage options.

The lack of affordable coverage and the financial burden of medical costs made it almost impossible for older generations to get the necessary care they needed. While the healthcare industry is still heavily flawed, especially for those in lower-income communities, Gen Z has remained committed to fighting the injustice.

8. Self-care as a priority

Older generations viewed self-care as something to do occasionally. It was not a priority that was implemented in their daily lives, especially because they were being told that work and family responsibilities were for all of their energy. Many older generations were told to power through their struggles instead of actually taking time for themselves.

That's pretty much the opposite for Gen Z. Not only do they see self-care as the bare minimum but they see it as an essential part of living and not losing their sanity with everything else going on around them. It doesn't mean they're doing face masks every night but they're prioritizing healthy ways to deal with their stress, setting boundaries, and practicing mindfulness.

9. Remote and online learning

Gen Zers have the ability to access education and knowledge from the comfort of their homes. For older generations, school was only limited to a physical space, and while online learning programs did exist, they weren't as abundant as they appear to be now. While challenges still pertain, Gen Zers are still able to access resources and platforms that just weren't available to older generations.

This mode of learning is something that older generations were only able to dream of. The flexibility and affordability of being able to learn without having to travel or commute has now become the norm.

10. Social media

When older generations wanted to socialize and interact with loved ones and friends, most of those interactions had to be face-to-face. The rise of social media only became popularized with Gen Zers, and now it's become part of their routine and something they consider the bare minimum when it comes to digital connections.

Gen Zers are able to utilize the platform in ways that older generations were never able to do. Not only have they turned social media into a way to connect with others, but it's also become another career field, with the rise of influencers.

11. Online privacy

In a time where all of our information exists online and can be easily accessed, online privacy has become more of a concern. Older generations have always been incredibly vigilant and aware when it comes to protecting their personal information, whereas Gen Zers have lived in a world where their every interaction and online activity has been tracked and stored.

It's not they're unconcerned about data safety and online privacy, but it's just not at the forefront of their minds in the same way that older generations were concerned about it.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.