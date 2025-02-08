It's easy to assume that baby boomers and Gen Zers have nothing in common — they grew up in entirely different worlds and economies, after all. The generations are over 60 years apart and so much has changed in that time.

Yet it seems that young people are taking a page out of the older generation's playbook as an increasing number of boomer hobbies are making a comeback with Gen Z. These "grandma" hobbies, which were historically popular among baby boomers, embrace slow living, improve mental health, foster creativity, and encourage young people to spend some much-needed time away from screens.

Here are 11 boomer hobbies making a comeback with Gen Z:

1. Crocheting

This hobby is quickly growing among young people. According to Edin Yarn Fest, there was a 75% increase in crochet supplies sales from 2020 to 2022, with significant interest coming from those between the ages of 18 and 34.

From trending temperature blankets to sweaters and stuffed animals, the possibilities of what you can create by crocheting are truly endless. The hobby is easy to start and only requires yarn, crochet hooks, and scissors.

2. Scrapbooking

Grab some scissors and get to cutting! This therapeutic and relaxing hobby allows you to unwind while creating a tangible, memory-filled book. In the same vein, many Gen Zers have taken to "junk journaling." Instead of just using pictures, they incorporate any "junk" they find, from concert wristbands, receipts, and ticket stubs to dried flowers and postcards.

"Think of it as a less polished and structured scrapbook with a lot less pressure on perfection," Vogue contributor Sammi Tapper explained. "You can be as messy as you want, arranging the so-called junk however you see fit. It’s a way to organize the mess, all while preserving your souvenirs from both the big and small moments."

3. Birdwatching

The 2022 Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that 96 million people in the U.S. engage in birdwatching, otherwise known as birding. That's 3 in 10 Americans!

While some travel to do so, a vast majority birdwatches from the comfort of their own backyards. So, grab some binoculars and see if you can spot the elusive California Condor!

4. Baking bread

Bread baking, particularly sourdough, has become a popular hobby for Gen Zers. TikTok is full of young people treating their sourdough starters like beloved children — they name them, feed them, and dote all over them.

This hobby actually has health benefits too. Baking your own bread allows you to control the ingredients, avoid additives, and limit the amount of sugar. Not to mention it's cheaper and better tasting!

5. Letter writing

While letter writing is not as necessary as it was during baby boomers' pre-cell phone adolescence, Gen Zers are bringing snail mail back. According to research conducted by Stamps.com, 48% of Gen Z report sending letters or packages one to two times a month.

While many do so for the personal touch it provides, generational expert Bryan Driscoll highlighted another Gen Z-specific reason. "It's a subtle act of rebellion against their digital upbringing and now work life that's constantly exploiting their attention and data," he told Newsweek. "This generation craves authenticity, and snail mail offers that in abundance."

6. Jigsaw puzzles

A quintessential grandma hobby, jigsaw puzzles allow Gen Z and boomers alike to disconnect from technology and focus entirely on putting their puzzle pieces together.

No matter your age, puzzles have countless benefits, from improving your analytic skills and attention to detail to decreasing stress and enhancing your memory.

7. Vinyl record collecting

While most people use Spotify or Apple Music to listen to their favorite tunes daily, vinyl record collecting is a popular hobby among young people — so much so that it is actually fueling a vinyl resurgence.

A report by Vinyl Alliance found that 80% of Gen Z respondents own a record player, and 76% of Gen Z vinyl fans purchase a record at least once a month. Whether they're buying their current favorite artist's special edition vinyl or digging through bins at a record store for hidden treasures, this hobby is a favorite among Gen Z music enthusiasts.

8. Gardening

A recent survey from Draper Tools reported on by Bira found that 83% of young people describe gardening as "cool." "The appeal is rooted in mindfulness," they wrote, "with a desire to make their homes and gardens a nicer place to be, to improve mental health, and [create] a space they can escape to."

You don't need an expansive backyard to get in on this hobby, either. Even a Gen Zer living in a shoebox apartment can start a small herb garden.

9. Reading and book clubs

We can thank #BookTok for this one. Of course, reading has never truly gone out of style. However, as many baby boomers did before them, Gen Zers are starting book clubs to create communities out of the often-solitary hobby.

CNN Business reported that Book club event listings grew 24% in 2023 from the previous year, according to Eventbrite.

10. Embroidery

While baby boomers embraced embroidery, this craft has been popular since long before they were born. In fact, it can be traced back to 30000 BC.

The BBC reported that the resurgence among Gen Z "is due, in no small part, to the need to confront the fashion industry's damaging impact — on everything from carbon emissions to planetary boundaries, from animal rights to racial justice." Since Gen Z considers climate change to be one of the world's most pressing issues, this makes complete sense.

11. Antiquing

Many Gen Zers have taken to furnishing their homes and apartments with unique, vintage pieces. As mentioned above, Gen Z cares deeply about the environment, and shopping second-hand reflects that value.

As the poorest generation, antiquing also allows young people to purchase high-quality and luxury items at a more affordable price.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.