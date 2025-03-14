Boomers are known to be one of the hardest-working generations out there. With their reliability, resilience, and wits about them, this generation isn't for the weak. Still, there are definitely times when they are a bit too hard on others. In fact, there are several things boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by. As a result of their sometimes misguided high standards, though, they don't get to reap the benefits themselves.

From only wanting to text to choosing to do nothing all day sometimes, there are behaviors highly intelligent people swear by that some boomers don't understand, but that doesn't mean they can't learn to incorporate some into their routine.

These are 11 things boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by

1. Setting boundaries at work

The first thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is setting boundaries at work. Many boomers are stereotypically considered hard workers, and based on their work ethic, it isn't difficult to see why. Whether it's pouring, raining, or snowing, boomers aren't afraid to come into work early and stay into the late hours of the night.

Growing up, boomers were taught that working hard was an admirable trait. As a result, calling out of work for 'personal matters' was deemed inexcusable for this old-school generation. That said, highly intelligent people don't allow work to interfere with their lives. Instead of centering their life around work, they actively center their work around their life.

Because of this, they are strict with setting work-life boundaries to avoid burnout. On the outside, this might be considered just an excuse by boomers to be 'lazy.' However, studies show that having poor work-life boundaries is bad for mental health.

According to a study published in 2022, poor work-life balance leads to stress, bad management, and overall poor health. For the boomers who used to set strict work-life boundaries, then congratulations — they're considered highly intelligent people. Yet, for the boomers who don't have good work-life boundaries and find themselves running dry, don't fret too much; there's still room to change! By refusing to text after work hours, leaving on time, and taking those vacation days, boomers might find their job just a little bit more enjoyable.

2. Procrastinating

Procrastination isn't anything new. For the younger generations, it's all too normal to submit an assignment a minute before it's due because you know you work better under pressure. However, for boomers, their good work ethic and discipline don't typically allow them to procrastinate until the last minute. After all, they weren't raised to be that way. With that said, a thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is procrastinating.

Now, to be fair, procrastination isn't a habit that people should adopt. Yet, there's no denying that highly intelligent people are increasingly more likely to procrastinate compared to the average person. According to a study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, highly intelligent people are more likely to procrastinate.

Still, even if highly intelligent people do this, it doesn't mean boomers have to get into the bad habit of doing it. So, if someone is a boomer, don't change the good habit of getting things done promptly. Regardless of what highly intelligent people do, boomers' good work ethic will always pay off in the end. However, if people struggle with this, then setting reminders, working with others, and rewarding themselves if they finish early, are all ways to stop procrastinating for good!

3. Embracing technology

Before Google Maps and DoorDash, boomers had no choice but to figure it out all on their own. Not blessed (or cursed) with convenience, reading maps or taking that extra hour to grocery shop was a necessity they simply had to deal with. Despite this fact, there are tons of benefits that come with embracing technology, and it's another thing boomers might call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by.

Most people know that highly intelligent people like efficiency. Since their mind can only handle so much, it's normal for intelligent people to look for better and more efficient ways to boost productivity and save time. Whether people like to admit it or not, technology is both efficient and great at boosting productivity, which is right up an intelligent person's alley.

According to a study in 2023, technological advances like AI boosted productivity in one company by up to 14%. After researching more than 5,000 employees, researchers found that workers, especially novice workers, experienced faster resolution times through the use of AI.

With that said, there's a huge downside to technology. Besides the fact that AI is slowly taking people's jobs, too much technology has also been shown to impact people's mental health. For instance, one study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that too much technology can lead to an increase in depression, anxiety, and cyberbullying. On the flip side, older people using technology were less likely to be classified as depressed, according to a study published in The Journals of Gerontology.

Whether using technology is 'lazy' or not is debatable. However, one thing is for certain: technology is a double-edged sword that can be great or bad, depending on the person. So, if people want to gain the benefits of using technology without the drawbacks, then setting a timer and engaging in new hobbies outside of technology are the best ways to go.

4. Choosing to prioritize mental health over hustle culture

With newer generations come more progressive ideas that older generations might consider 'nonsense.' Whether that's choosing a better work-life balance or quitting a job due to the workload, the ideology between generations is vast, to say the least. That said, something boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is choosing to prioritize mental health over hustle culture.

The thought of quitting a job because of 'mental health' might seem outrageous to the older generations. However, mental health is no joke. Besides impacting people's behavior, mental health can also impact physical health. One study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that poor mental health can actually worsen physical health problems such as infectious disease, respiratory problems, and weight problems.

Knowing this, it's unsurprising why highly intelligent people prioritize mental health over hustle culture. Considering they're more susceptible to mental health problems, highly intelligent people must protect themselves if they truly want to take care of their overall health.

5. Asking for help instead of depending on themselves

Let's face it: boomers are the most independent generation out there. With their self-reliant nature, these individuals don't typically depend on others to get by. In many ways, this is a positive thing. After all, constantly depending on others can quickly fall flat as their actions are unpredictable. So, if boomers want to fix that sink or cook by themselves, then go for it; being self-reliant is a good thing!

That said, one thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is asking for help instead of depending on themselves. Though being independent is important, there are certain things people need others for. When disaster strikes and finances are low, it might be helpful to lean on others for support.

Though boomers might be too prideful to ask, highly intelligent people understand that having a good social support system is priceless. One study published in Psychiatry found that a good social support group leads to better psychological and physical health.

Still, many boomers might feel hesitant to ask for help. So, if it's easier, texting others might be the best way to go. That way, boomers don't feel awkward asking and can be direct and clear in their communication and what they need.

6. Valuing alone time

The next thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is valuing alone time. Most boomers don't understand why other people need alone time to 'catch a breather.' So consumed by their need for connection and family, most boomers can't fathom those who would rather be in their room simply ignoring the world around them. After all, why is connecting with others so draining? Shouldn't they want to interact and be involved with their family?

And though being involved with their family or friends is important, everyone, even boomers, needs alone time to reset their energy. After an exhausting day of work or school, the last thing people want is to instantly go into socialization mode. After spending eight hours socializing, it can be exhausting to socialize for another two.

So, even if boomers can't understand it, sometimes, taking alone time is necessary, especially for those who are highly intelligent. With this in mind, simply communicating to others that they need an hour or two to themselves is more than okay. If someone truly loves them, then they'll understand.

7. Declining unnecessary social events

How many times have coworkers or family members invited boomers out to social events? Most likely, too many to count. And for most boomers, they probably never thought about denying the invitation since they love being social and hate saying no. In their eyes, even if they're exhausted, showing up for others is the only way to go. However, a thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is declining unnecessary social events.

The newer generation doesn't care about being polite. Viewing their time as a privilege, they aren't afraid to say no to those they feel are undeserving of their time and energy. In the same way, highly intelligent people understand that time is a delicate thing, and considering they aren't too fond of socializing in the first place, rejecting invitations isn't completely out of the ordinary.

Still, there's more to declining invitations than wanting to lay in bed watching Netflix. For instance, if a social event inconveniences them, then intelligent people would rather put their needs above other people's wants.

Now, does this sound selfish? Yes, but arguably, being selfish isn't a bad thing. When it comes down to it, sometimes, being selfish is the only way to protect people's mental well-being and inner peace.

So, for the boomers who want to get better at saying no, the first step is to not over-explain. Simply saying, "Hey, I'm sorry, I can't make it," will suffice. As it stands, most people won't truly push and will simply accept that as an answer.

8. Napping in the middle of the day

It's fascinating how different the world is! In countries like Mexico or Italy, it's normal to take a nap without people batting an eye. In many countries, people see naps as a necessity that is beneficial for their overall health. That said, if a boomer grandparent catches their highly intelligent grandchild taking a nap in the middle of the day, they might have some strong words for them. It's unfortunate, but a thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is napping in the middle of the day.

Now, to cut the boomers some slack, they are the generation known for their hard work. Not believing in mental health days, these individuals are one of the most resilient generations out there. Even so, there's nothing wrong with taking a nap, and highly intelligent people know this.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Insitute, people who took a 30-minute nap were 21% less likely to have elevated blood pressure compared to non-nappers. On top of that, highly intelligent people are increasingly more likely to be susceptible to sleep deprivation, according to the Journal of Sleep Research.

So, even if boomers might not understand it, taking a nap is truly beneficial, especially if someone is highly intelligent. Like it or not, truly intelligent people need that rest more than boomers realize.

Additionally, taking a nap is beneficial for everyone's overall health. So, if boomers feel inclined to, they should try setting a timer for thirty minutes and taking a quick nap. Who knows? They might find themselves feeling a lot better afterward.

9. Preferring to text instead of call

Boomers love to stay in contact with their family members. For their grandchildren that they don't always get to see and for their friends that might live further away, finding ways to stay in touch is crucial to their mental health. As a result, boomers love to FaceTime or call out of the blue.

Now, to be clear: there is nothing wrong with this. The thought of someone caring so much that they actively do their best to stay in contact with them is beautiful. However, one thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is preferring to text instead of call.

Though calling is beneficial, there are reasons why highly intelligent people prefer to text. If they haven't seen their boomer loved one in a while, texting leads to feeling understood, according to a study in 2021.

However, another main reason as to why highly intelligent people prefer texting is simply because they're anti-social. According to a study published in the British Journal of Psychology, highly intelligent people are increasingly likely to not socialize and reported higher levels of happiness as a result of not socializing. Which can explain why they prefer texting.

Even if it sounds strange to boomers, people with high intelligence simply don't enjoy communicating over the phone. Since they enjoy their own space, like efficiency, and aren't that social, it's best to leave highly intelligent people to their own devices. They're happier that way.

10. Working in a messy environment

If there's one thing that boomers don't play around with, it's their home. When people come over to visit, the last thing a boomer wants is for them to see their messy home. At a young age, boomers were taught that there was no excuse for a messy room and that to have one was a huge sign of laziness. Though it might sound crazy, though, intelligent people are messy.

According to a study published in Psychological Science, messy people are increasingly more likely to come up with creative and interesting ideas compared to more organized people. So, if boomers notice someone who's room looks like a hurricane or who can't seem to stay organized, then as crazy as it may seem, this person is likely a genius.

Still, even geniuses don't always have the right idea. According to Newport Healthcare, "The physical act of cleaning can also release endorphins, which Dr. Roeske states, 'is hugely beneficial as a pain reliever, stress reliever and overall enhancement of our well-being.'”

So, to the boomers out there, keep doing what you're doing. If it brings them peace, then who cares what highly intelligent people do in their personal lives, right?

11. Doing nothing all day

Finally, the last thing boomers call 'lazy' that highly intelligent people actually swear by is doing nothing all day. Since most boomers are hard workers, they don't always feel comfortable doing nothing all day. Especially for the boomers out there who were blue-collar workers or farmers, the thought of sitting isn't working for them in the long run.

It might sound strange, but the bustle and hustle of hard work brings a lot of boomers joy and fulfillment. Still, as they grow older, there should be a need for balance.

Though hard work is great, looking after their health is equally important, and highly intelligent people understand this. All of this combined explains why smart people take a day to do nothing.

Sure, it might be considered lazy in the eyes of boomers; however, taking that time off helps highly intelligent people ground themselves and reset their brains, leading to better productivity in the long run.

