When older generations think about Gen Zers, they likely picture anti-social young adults who barely leave their house and are glued to their phones. As the loneliest generation, millennials, Gen Xers, and boomers can't help but feel sorry for Gen Z. But they shouldn't feel too bad, because there are certain ways Gen Z builds community outside their phones that older generations could really learn from.

According to a study from Psychology and Aging, loneliness increases as people age, especially once they reach 75 years old. So, while Gen Z might be slightly in their own world, they seem to be doing just fine. From joining book clubs to supporting small businesses, Gen Zers really have a way of coming together for the benefit of everyone.

Here are 11 ways Gen Z builds community outside their phones that older generations could really learn from

1. Volunteering

Whether it's spending time with senior citizens, donating clothes, or organizing a bake sale for a women's shelter, Gen Z is notoriously known to go out and volunteer, especially for causes linked to education.

According to a multi-generational survey on volunteering, 66% of Gen Zers said they have volunteered, compared to 57% of millennials and 54% of Gen Xers. As a result of their extensive volunteering, it's unsurprising to see just how much community Gen Z can build through these shared connections.

From encountering classmates to forming unlikely relationships with strangers, their shared interest in what they volunteer for builds a stronger community, as those around them tend to have the same morals and values. If older generations want to make the most of those connections, they can volunteer for a cause they believe in.

As one study published in BMC Public Health found, participation in voluntary service predicts better physical health, mental health, life satisfaction, lower depressive symptoms, and psychological distress. So, it makes complete sense that this is one of the many ways Gen Z builds community outside their phones that older generations could really learn from.

2. Emotional support groups

People often hate on Gen Z for their obsession with wellness. Often called the "softest generation," they're actively made fun of for putting their mental well-being first. However, it appears that Gen Z might be onto something, as a way this generation builds community outside their phones is by creating emotional support groups.

Older generations often underestimate the impact of support groups, but studies show just how important they can be. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not having a strong support group often leads to higher stress and loneliness.

For Gen Zers, the idea of creating an emotional support group becomes less immature as people come to realize how beneficial it can be for their mental health. Even if it's slightly uncomfortable, joining mental health support groups or finding local safety nets is sometimes the best way to foster community.

3. Supporting local businesses

On TikTok, the Gen Z sentiment is to support small businesses. On the outside, this might seem like a ridiculous ploy to boycott brands to have their voices heard; however, it's actually one of the unexpected ways Gen Z builds community outside their phones that older generations could really learn from.

If there's one great thing about supporting small businesses, it's that people can connect with the owner and other members or employees. As a result of it being a smaller community, it's much easier to bump into the same people, as these individuals constantly show up at the same spot like a coffee shop or bookstore.

According to clinical and forensic psychologist Ahona Guha, friends should ideally be close in proximity as makes it easier to maintain friendships. For older generations, they should find local spots near their area and visit them regularly.

4. Study and peer tutoring groups

Although Gen Z is getting older, many are still in college. As a result, Gen Z creates lasting connections through studying groups and tutoring. Older generations may be done with school, but that doesn't mean their education journey should end completely.

Whether it's taking an educational class every few months or joining a study group in the library, older generations can keep their minds sharp while simultaneously building community with their younger peers.

While it's understandable that some people might feel hesitant to sign up for a class, as most people don't want to work on homework or wake up early to attend a class, a study from the Delaware Journal of Public Health found that constantly learning can help decrease a person's chances of developing dementia.

Even if it's hard, older generations can take a page out of Gen Z's book and sign up for a community college class or earn an extra certificate. Not only will it help keep them astute, but it will unexpectedly create connections along the way.

5. Pet communities

If older generations were hoping for grandchildren or great-children, Gen Z may be the bearer of bad news. People in younger generations aren't having children, instead opting for pet ownership. Gen Z, in particular, builds community outside their phones by forming connections with other pet owners.

From dog parks to playdates, Gen Z is slowly replacing traditional living with fur babies. As a result of work and unaffordable living, many have all but given up on ever having children or becoming a nuclear family. Even so, this hasn't necessarily been a bad thing.

According to News in Health, pets can reduce loneliness and increase feelings of social support. On top of finding other pet owners to bond with over their pets, is it any wonder how they create community through animals? After all, who wouldn't want to be friends with someone who has a cute cat or dog?

6. Potlucks or dinner parties

It's easy to see why Gen Z is so big on hosting Friendsgiving every year. Known to be a very busy generation, they understand that to keep their friends close, it might do well to have small get-togethers.

Gen Zers aren't afraid to invite friends or co-workers to their potlucks or dinners. In their eyes, the more the merrier, as the best way to build community is through being introduced to mutual friends and acquaintances. And according to the Survey Center on American Life, 40% of Americans said they made friends through other friends.

If older generations haven't ever had a get-together focused on food, Gen Z can serve as an inspiration. Not only is it a fun event where people bring delicious dishes, but older people can expand their social circles.

7. Collaboration on creative projects

An unexpected way Gen Z creates connections with people is collaborating on creative projects. It might be a community performance of a musical or working side-by-side on an artistic piece, but no matter what it is, Gen Z is highly creative.

According to an Adobe/Harris survey, 63% of Gen Zers are increasingly more likely to do something creative compared to 57% of other generations. As a result, it's not too surprising that Gen Z finds community through collaborating on shared interests that revolve around creative expression.

8. Open mic events

Though they may be "fragile," Gen Zers are also known as creatives. Along with expressing themselves through art or entertainment, they also like to involve themselves in community events like open mic nights.

From singing songs to performing comedy routines and poetry, open mics offer Gen Z the opportunity to listen and share their most vulnerable experiences. On the outside, open mics might seem terrifying, as it truly requires people to put themselves out there. However, if older generations truly want to connect, exploring local areas and stopping in for an open mic event might not be such a bad idea.

With people attending open mics from all walks of life, it's an easy way for older generations to learn from Gen Zers and make those connections they normally wouldn't.

9. Book clubs

One of the smartest ways Gen Z builds community outside their phones that older generations could really learn from is setting up book clubs. Though there's a smaller subsection of creators on TikTok called "BookTok," Gen Zers tend to use the library as a "third place," or somewhere that people can easily run into people they know, giving them the tools to create something like a book club.

BookTok may inspire Gen Zers to take it upon themselves to go out and find other like-minded individuals who also enjoy reading books and then discussing them. And because reading is something many older generations enjoy, it's a good idea for them to find a tight-knit community free from judgment in this way.

10. Fitness classes

While many older generations wrongfully assume that Gen Zers are lazy, it's simply not true. According to a Les Mills Global Consumer Fitness Survey, Gen Z is the most active generation, with 87% of this demographic exercising three or more times a week.

It might seem surprising, as most people can't help but picture Gen Z staying inside all day and sleeping. However, in between these long naps and bedrotting, this generation (followed closely by millennials) is getting fit at the gym compared to the older generations.

Not only is their health seeing a major boost, but their sense of community is also coming together, as they meet like-minded people during their classes. It wouldn't hurt older generations to follow suit and exercise, as the physical and mental benefits are endless.

11. Cultural festivals

Attending cultural festivals is one of the brilliant ways Gen Z builds community outside their phones that older generations could really learn from. While it's important to acknowledge that older generations can also take an interest in other cultures and diversity, when compared to Gen Z, their interest may not be as high.

From college festivals to their personal life, diversity is an integral part of Gen Z life. According to Pew Research Center, Gen Z is the most diverse generation to date. Not only that, but Monster's 2020 State of the Candidate Survey found that approximately 83% of Gen Z candidates said that a company's commitment to workforce diversity is important when choosing an employer.

Going to culture festivals is a wonderful way to create community, make new friends, and immerse oneself in other ways of life. Gen Z actively engages in activities like this, as they are the most diverse generation out there, after all.

